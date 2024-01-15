Dodge Unveils First Look Photos of the 2025 Dodge Charger

Automaker Dodge has posted photos to their social media accounts that preview the highly anticipated electric version of their famous muscle car, the Dodge Charger.

A post on Dodge's Facebook page shows numerous photos of the vehicle and the caption: “No camera or recording devices permitted. Pre–production model shown. Available late 2024.”

It's an intriguing way to tease Charger fans about what the next iteration of their favorite will look like. Due to the low lighting, off–kilter camera angles, and chain link fence that obscures the view of the car, all these photos are shot from the perspective of someone sneaking around, trying to observe something they're not supposed to be seeing, from a distance.

While there are a handful of details that someone can mine from these photos, these images are really whetting appetites for what comes next.

Here's What the Photos Reveal

According to a report from Motor1, Dodge confirmed the photos posted to their social media profiles are of the next–generation Dodge Charger. As their report points out, the overall design closely resembles the Daytona SRT concept that Dodge previewed a few years ago.

Motor1 also notes that a photo on Dodge's Instagram account shows “Daytona” on the rear fascia and no visible exhaust outlets on the rear, indicating a strong likelihood of this being the Daytona electric vehicle (EV.)

However, there are slight differences between the body of the Charger in these photos and the SRT EV concept Dodge debuted a few years ago. The sharper lines along the concept SRT's hood have been “subdued” a bit, as Motor1 points out. The roof also appears slightly higher and curved than the SRT concept's.

ICE Tease?

In some news that will excite internal combustion engine (ICE) fans, Motor1's report points out that these photos could give hope for another combustion Charger. They specified that when they last spoke with Dodge, and the question of another combustion engine Charger came up, the automaker replied, “No comment,” instead of denying the possibility altogether.

Car and Driver also speculated on the possibility of Dodge offering a combustion engine Charger alongside the Daytona EV, stating that a “Hurricane twin–turbo 3.0–liter inline–six” engine could find its way into future Chargers.

Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust

However, even though the 2025 Dodge Charger Daytona will be an EV, it will still come with the iconic muscle car sounds Charger enthusiasts have come to expect. Motor1 points out the Fratzog emblem lit up in the upper section of the vehicle's grille in one of the photos. It's a badge to signal that Dodge has equipped an EV with a “Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust” that will create the sounds of a muscle car engine roar.

It's an exciting development for anyone saddened when the last Dodge Challenger and Charger rolled off the assembly line in December. With Dodge promising a release date for later this year, you can expect them to tease more details about the next–generation Charger soon.