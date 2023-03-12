Does AutoZone Install Batteries? All FAQs Answered

If you’re in the market for a new automotive battery, did you know that AutoZone installs batteries for free? We answer all common FAQs below about this mainstream auto parts store.

AutoZone Review

AutoZone offers free testing and charging of auto batteries. Their service helps you know whether your battery needs to be replaced. In case you need a new one, AutoZone will assist you in finding the best car battery for your vehicle and your driving habits.

AutoZone offers battery installation services free of cost. This service is applicable only if you buy a new battery from their store.

However, if your car's battery is difficult to access or requires the removal of certain parts, they might not install the new battery on your vehicle.

Where Is AutoZone Located and What Do They Sell?

The company is a leading retailer of automotive replacement parts in the U.S. In addition, as a leading distributor of car parts, they sell accessories. Consumers can also pick up vehicle-related chemicals, like motor oil, in most of the 50 states.

AutoZone also has services in Puerto Rico, Brazil, and Mexico.

They sell automotive diagnostics and other repair software.

They also have a consumer website for auto care, AutoZone.com.

Does AutoZone Install Batteries for Free?

AutoZone offers battery installation only when you buy a new replacement battery from their store. They have a wide selection of battery manufacturers. The customer service representatives say that all installation services are free of cost with the purchase of every new battery replacement. The also recycle the used car batteries for you.

However, there are a few caveats. AutoZone may refuse to install batteries under certain circumstances. For example, if the installation requires the associates to remove the car's components, you might want to initiate battery installation somewhere else.

Also, this retail and distribution store might not install the battery if it is in an unusual location, such as under a seat.

Along with the installation process, AutoZone offers free testing and assessment of the vehicle's batteries while the battery is still inside your car. Store services vary per location. Therefore, you should contact your local store before visiting.

Before Buying a New Battery

Do you need to replace a battery?

Before buying a new automotive battery, get the technicians at the store to conduct a test to check your battery. It can be possible for a battery to lose its charge. In that case, you can wait while they check your vehicle's battery. Having your car battery checked is free of cost.

If it turns out that your battery is weak or dead, then you have nothing to lose. They have removed the complex battery installation, which requires removing certain vehicle parts.

How Much Does a Car Battery Cost?

Battery prices at AutoZone costs $50 to $120. Cost depends upon the battery type as well as the model and year of your car.

A team member will look at your vehicle and quote the numerous price options in front of you. If you seek a premium-level battery, you might pay between $90 to $200—the more expensive the battery, the longer the lifespan. Warranty periods last longer for more expensive batteries.

The amount you are willing to spend for a car battery depends on personal preference and customer service recommendations.

What Kind of Batteries Do They Sell?

At AutoZone, they sell:

Car batteries

Truck batteries

SUV batteries

Marine batteries

Golf cart batteries

RV batteries

Motorcycle batteries

Powersport batteries

Get Your Batteries Checked and Installed at AutoZone for Free

AutoZone installs car batteries free of cost, saving you money. The only condition is that the client must buy the new battery from their store.

Getting a new vehicle battery installed takes less than 15 minutes. Having this maintenance service completed by AutoZone is a customer favorite because they make it easy.

And, if you’re unsure if you need a new battery, have AutoZone check the charge. They can assess your old battery and recommend a new one before you buy.

This article was produced by Wealth of Geeks.