Does Palworld Offer Modding Support?

As a PC release, one would expect modding support to become the norm with today's releases. For the most part, it is thanks to the integrated Steam Workshop, which allows modders and players to interact with and customize their games easily. But not all new releases jump on the bandwagon. So, will Palworld modding support be available on day one?

Can You Mod Palworld?

Unfortunately, Palworld will not offer modding support upon release when it hits Steam Early Access on January 19, 2024. That said, in a recent Frequently Asked Questions session on the developer's Discord, the studio stated they wish to add mod support sometime in the future. They claim they will add Steam Workshop functionality sometime after launch, though when is currently up in the air.

As the game is made in Unreal Engine 5, it will offer plenty of support for mod creators who want to insert their own assets, gameplay mechanics, and perhaps even maps, depending on the game's style and setup. We could see plenty of mod support from the community, especially in the form of unique Pals. But for now, everyone will have to enjoy the vanilla experience.

What Mods Would Look Like for Palworld

Straight out of the gate, I can already see an excessive amount of unique Pals coming to the game, all thanks to the creativity and, at times, the depravity of the modding community on PC. And, depending on the mod support available, we may even see a few Pokemon enter the fray, which could cause all sorts of legal trouble for developer Pocketpair, should Nintendo catch wind. Of course, this is pure speculation at the moment.

Alongside Pals, with Palworld's heavy emphasis on production and firearms, I expect we'll see plenty of unique weapons and machines added to the game for use in battles and factory construction settings.

Palworld is such a unique game, borrowing from genre hits but adding a lot of flair and shock-and-awe value that promises the perfect storm upon release.