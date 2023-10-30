Does Salzburg Airport Really Have a Counter for People Who Meant to Fly to Australia?

A few little letters separate Austria from Australia, but the countries are thousands of miles apart. This has caused speculation about how often the two need clarification with one another. The idea that travelers could end up in Austria instead of Australia is amusing, and a viral post claiming that there is a help desk in Salzburg Airport for passengers who accidentally travel to Austria instead of Down Under has been circulating for years.

It's important to remember that while the country names may be similar, the cities that people fly into and the corresponding airport codes are unique, so the possibility of this occurring would be very unlikely. Posts claiming a help desk in Salzburg Airport for passengers who accidentally travel to Austria instead of Australia have gone viral. These claims are based on a photo of a sign that says, “Sorry, this is Austria, not Australia! Need help? Please press the button.”

However, Full Fact.org confirmed that the sign does not refer to a genuine help desk. Instead, it's an advertisement for Commend, which provides integrated intercom systems. A spokesperson for Commend International confirmed that the photo was an ad for their company, using the confusion between Australia and Austria to showcase their technical competence in emergencies.

Missent to Austria

While travelers might not end up in the wrong country, the mix-up between Austria and Australia can still cause problems with mail and parcels. It's common enough that a unique stamp reads “Missent to Austria” for such cases. Several years ago, an unfortunate incident occurred where one individual had to wait two months for a parcel to finally reach the correct destination after it was mistakenly sent to Austria instead of Australia not once but five times.

Interestingly, the confusion isn't one-sided. An Australia Post employee confirmed that the reverse mix-up happens frequently. The similarity in names is just one part of the issue. Postal workers also point out that Australia and Austria share standard four-number postcodes, which can further contribute to the confusion.

Source: Full Fact.