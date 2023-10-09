Is Dog Urine Going To Cause EV Charging Issues?

People love dogs. There’s no question about it. If there is a question, it’s more like, how much does someone love their dog?

If you ask us, we answer that question by observing how the dog’s owner acts when confronted with the often unpleasant reality of cleaning up after their furbaby. The less the owner minds cleaning up after their dog, the more likely they are to love their furry companion.

Beyond responsible pet ownership and keeping places generally clean, it’s also part of being a responsible citizen because not cleaning up after a dog has done one of its deeds could be potentially hazardous.

Don’t believe us?

Just think about it. Dogs like to pee on things. Many things, especially in public places. Like park benches, for instance. If park benches changed color every time a dog marked their territory on them, they would all eventually end up looking like someone wildly painted them.

Here’s something to consider – in the picturesque English county of Derbyshire, a person was killed by a falling metal lamp post in 2003, prompting an investigation into the effects of dog urine on public infrastructure.

Now, canine urine can harm people if its fumes are breathed in, but it’s also slightly acidic, with a pH range of 5.0 to 8.0. So, in theory, if enough hounds decided to sprinkle something metal with their tinkle, structural degradation, and corrosion could plausibly happen over time.

What Does Spot Answering Nature’s Call Have To Do With EV Charging?

Well, quite a bit, considering how many EV charging networks constructed out of metal and cables filled with copper and electric wiring are about to populate our streets.

If politicians in the UK believe that dog urine did enough damage to a street lamp to make it fall over – what will it do to EV charging stations over time?

Honestly, how many people reading this wouldn’t snicker, at the very least, if they saw their dog about to take a whizz on an EV charger? And how many people think their dog wouldn’t be inclined to mark their spot at an EV charger that appears along their daily walk route?

That investigation into street lamp corrosion due to dog urine saw close to a million street lamps studied for signs of wear and tear – while other places, like the city of Seville, Spain, take cleaning up after dog urine so seriously that owners are fined for walking their dog without a bottle of cleaning solution.

Other cities have reportedly taken to doing this, too, but it’s expected that dog owners clean any public surface (benches, signs, lamps, etc.) after their dog takes a wee on them.

The reality of EV chargers, like any piece of electronic equipment with copper wiring and electricity running through it for hours each day, is that nature’s elements will take their toll on them over time. Basic physics dictates that EV chargers will face corrosion issues eventually and thus need repairs.

Canine urine should be one of those elements that the people responsible for maintaining EV charging structures need to watch out for.

Maybe signs, similar to what many parks have instructing owners to clean up after their dogs, will be put up around EV chargers? Considering there are now places fining dog owners for not cleaning up their pet’s urine, we wonder if similar measures will be taken in different parts of the U.S. as more EV chargers are installed in the coming years?