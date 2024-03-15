These Are the Dog Breeds To Watch for and Avoid When Looking for a Family Pet

Are you looking for the perfect furry addition to your family? It's not a decision that anyone should take lightly. Adopting a dog is a bigger responsibility than it may seem. It's essential to consider which dog breeds are the best fit for your household.

Dog owners and other professionals who work closely with various breeds in diverse capacities can be found adoring these breeds. Depending on your home situation, different dog breeds may or may not be the ideal match. However, all dogs deserve a good home.

Chow Chow

Image Credit: Søren Storm Hansen, CC BY 2.0/Wiki Commons.

Chows are incredibly cute and strong, but the word around town is that they can also be like little demons! Many owners adore their loyalty but wouldn't recommend them for households with small children due to their sensitivity and tendency to hold grudges if upset.

They're not very playful or patient, and training a chow requires firmness without harshness. They respond best to gentle yet consistent guidance. Their unique traits make them unlike any other breed, so tread carefully should you expose them to kids without the proper socialization beforehand.

Dalmatian

Image Credit: Patisa – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0/Wiki Commons.

Remember those adorable Dalmatian puppies from “101 Dalmatians”? Well, in real life, they can be a handful. Their high-strung temperament requires experienced handling and plenty of patience to thrive in a family setting.

Also, before considering a Dalmatian for a family with children, ensure the pup has normal hearing, as deafness is prevalent in the breed. Completely deaf Dalmatians may startle easily, while unilaterally deaf ones struggle to locate sounds, making them less suitable for households with children.

Rottweiler

Image Credit: Snapmann -CC BY 2.0/Wiki Commons.

Rottweilers are known to be extremely aggressive, but that depends on the family and training tactics employed. Some people swear they're the best family dogs ever, while others say they wouldn't have a rottie around their young ones.

Rottweilers are generally gentle, but they can be stubborn and need consistent training to maintain a calm demeanor. Each rottweiler has its unique personality, so it's important to prevent them from developing bad habits. They are insanely protective, however, which is excellent for families.

Pit Bull Terrier

Image Credit: geoggirl, CC BY 2.0/Wiki Commons.

The center of hour-long debates, pit bulls are often misunderstood. Veronica Booth, writer for Wealth of Geeks, says, “Pitties aren’t always the gentlest or most docile, but they have no shortage of love and cuddles to give their families. They’re not for people who want a low-maintenance dog, but they’re always excited for quality time and attention.”

That being said, you've got to put in the work to get the results you want! This is more of a “to each his own” kind of thing, but all pit bulls aren't bad. Just ensure proper supervision when your dog is with kids, which should be the case in general.

Akita

Image Credit: Biser Yanev – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0/Wiki Commons.

The Akita, often a symbol of Japanese nobility and strength, can be a handful due to their independence and tendency to be aggressive towards other animals.

Katy Willis, a Canine Nutritionist, stated, “Akitas are remarkably smart but super stubborn. They’re great working partners and beautiful, gentle snuggle buddies. But they’re fiercely protective and excellent guard dogs, too.”

The American Kennel Club rates this breed between Not Recommended and Good With Children.

Siberian Husky

Image Credit: Walt58 – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0/Wiki Commons.

The Siberian husky is a beautiful breed with limitless energy and a knack for mischief. Their high energy levels, strong prey drive, and love for vocalizing their feelings can be overwhelming for some families.

Essentially, you probably don't want to get a husky as your “starter dog.” Even the most active owners say they have a hard time with the constant howling, running around, wrestling, and chewing on things. It's a fun dog to have, but challenging to own.

Bullmastiff

Image Credit: BootsSiR – CC BY-SA 3.0/Wiki Commons.

The bullmastiff is a gentle giant with a heart of gold, but it's a handful. It can weigh anywhere from 100 to 130 pounds, and that's a whole lot of dog to deal with. Bullmastiffs are imposing watchdogs, so that's a plus. However, they are kind of destructive and loud when they're young but more mild-mannered as adults. Is that something you're willing to deal with?

Experts recommend starting socialization and obedience training early on to avoid trouble in the future. The bullmastiff requires a lot of hands-on work and attention, which might not fit a family with limited space and busy schedules.

Great Dane

Image Credit: Jon Hurd – CC BY 2.0/Wiki Commons.

Even bigger than the bullmastiff is the Great Dane. With males reaching upwards of 175 pounds, you're going to want to think about adding such a massive being to the family. It's not that they're not good with kids or that they don't get along with other animals; you have to consider other aspects that could present a problem down the road.

For example, many owners say that having small children can be tricky because something as simple as the dog wagging its tail excessively can easily knock them (or lamps) over.

Great Danes need space to move around, so even though they're generally low-energy and low-maintenance, tiny living arrangements won't work. They drool a lot, and they get it everywhere! That's a deal breaker for some, so just get a good idea of what you're dealing with before you go for it!

Alaskan Malamute

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

The Alaskan malamute is a beautiful and majestic breed with a strong will to match. It resembles a Siberian husky, but it's larger. The malamute has an autonomous nature and requires consistent training and ample exercise to keep it mentally and physically stimulated.

Malamutes thrive as family pets in active, outdoor environments but their size and strength are too much for some first-time and even experienced dog owners. While affectionate and good with other dogs, their leaning towards aggression and rough play may not make them ideal for households with small children and babies.

Jack Russell Terrier

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Katy Willis also mentioned having a spirited Jack Russell terrier, which the consensus says is a bundle of energy in a small package.

Without proper outlets for their energy, they may become bored and show aggressive behaviors, making them troublesome for some families. They can be quite noisy when they get to barking, feel tempted to chase when toddlers start running, and the shed hair may drive you crazy!

Basenji

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

The basenji is quite the niche dog, kind of like having a cat in a dog's body. If you neglect to give them proper attention, they may find entertainment elsewhere, often to the detriment of your household belongings. Experienced owners across the web say they're a lot to handle, especially if you're new to dog ownership.

They might be better as a one-person pet instead. Honestly, if you're looking for an easier pet, there are plenty of other options out there that are more family-friendly and forgiving of training slip-ups. You'll probably have a smoother ride with one of those furry pals.

Shiba Inu

Image Credit: TsutsuiKennel, CC BY-SA 4.0/WikiCommons.

Meet the Shiba Inu: small, fluffy, and pretty ornery. Although Shiba Inus are known for their friendliness and loyalty, their impatience can lead to quick frustration, especially around children, making them less suitable as a family pet.

While they are fairly quiet indoors, clean, and easy to groom, they don't always warm up to others easily, and they may not play nice when you get on their nerves.

Labrador Retriever

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

The labrador retriever has become the quintessential family dog! Julia Fisher and Wendy Michaels, both editors for Wealth of Geeks, own labs that they love and advocate as family dogs.

Julia has two labs and says, “They’re such good companions, and we have a fantastic bond. they live on equal parts food, play, and snuggles. In my experience, all labs have been pretty emotionally intuitive, which makes that bond even stronger. They’re my babies, and I think the breed as a whole is desirable because they’re super cute, great with kids, and are easy to train.”

Wendy chimed in to add, “I have a lab, too. She's very sweet-natured, laid-back, friendly, and a great companion. She's super perceptive about our emotions. She loves to fetch a Frisbee but is happy lounging about on a couch or bed, too.”

Golden Retriever

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Golden retrievers come standard with every American dream home. We all know that they're proven family dogs because of Air Bud, the iconic basketball-playing golden retriever from Disney.

In all seriousness, oozing with affectionate to their core, these beauties are super loyal and are an excellent addition to an active family. They also love to play, are easy to train, have soft mouths, and have been known to work well in different family structures and settings. Plus, they're very friendly!

Beagle

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

When it comes to children, sometimes a playful dog is just what the doctor ordered! Enter the Beagle with its abundant energy and cheerful disposition. Their playful antics and good-natured spirit make them the perfect companions for kids who want a furry playmate.

These small but sturdy dogs are the perfect size for young children. They can handle playful interactions without being too delicate. Overall, the beagle is a very happy and easygoing canine that you'll enjoy raising. Just remember that they need a decent amount of exercise to prevent boredom-related behaviors.

Bulldog

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

If you want a calm dog that doesn't do too much and just loves to be loved on, then the bulldog is the pup for you. Bulldogs, especially Frenchies, have endearing qualities that also make them excellent family pets. They do great with attention and love being around people, including children.

They can be unusually clingy with their owners, so be on the lookout for that. If your family spends a significant amount of time at home, a Frenchie will happily soak up the attention. Some owners say they are tougher to housetrain due to their stubbornness, and they're not typically outdoor dogs.

Boxer

Image Credit: Mostafameraji – Own work, CC0/Wiki Commons.

Ah, the beloved boxer. According to owners like fellow Wealth of Geeks writers, Stephanie Allen and Julie Royce, the boxer is such a lovable and kind-hearted canine.

When asked what makes them a desirable breed, Royce said, “I have a mostly boxer mix (50%), and she makes a goofy, lovable, and loyal guard dog. She's protective but loves to play and is gentle with children and those she senses as needing to be careful around, like my disabled and elderly mother-in-law who lives with us.”

Stephanie echoed those sentiments by saying, “My brother had two boxers years ago, and they were the smartest, most sweet-natured dogs I’d ever seen. He even trained them to give hugs. Boxers look fierce because of their size, but they’re loving, loyal, and friendly dogs.”

Poodle

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

When it comes to brains and beauty, the poodle is at the top of the totem pole. Their intelligence is matched only by their hypoallergenic coats, making them a dream come true for families with allergies. Plus, their eagerness to please makes training a breeze.

Additionally, their watchful yet dignified demeanor ensures they're both protective and classy. Whether you're a family of five or a solo adventurer, a poodle will wiggle its way into your heart and brighten your days.

As a side note, lots of dog owners have said it's the small ones that you have to watch! They'll say poodles aren't great with kids or other dogs, so it seemingly depends on the personality of your poodle specifically.

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Looking for a furry friend that's perfect for apartment living? That's the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel! They're low-maintenance dogs that a co-worker (Julie Royce) says she babysits regularly. She states that they love to cuddle and be in your lap constantly.

One thing of note, however, is that they snore like jackhammers and are prone to breathing issues! They're so stinking cute that I'm sure many families wouldn't mind the snorefest in exchange for this adorable little creature that wants all the snuggles!

Collie

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Collies are loyal companions that are always ready to play and protect. They're known to be gentle and intelligent dogs that have a lot to offer when it comes to being part of a family. Are there any Lassie fans in the building?

Seasoned collie owners say they don't do so well with rote obedience, but they respond extremely well to positive training methods. They coexist harmoniously with cats, although they can bark a lot and get nippy from time to time.

Australian Shepherd

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

A professional who works within a dog shelter shared her expertise regarding many of the dogs on this list, and her insight about the Australian shepherd was eye-opening. Based on her knowledge of the breed and experience working with them, she said,

“An Australian Shepherd usually doesn’t make a good family pet because they are herding dogs, and they tend to try to herd small children and toddlers. When the children do not go where they’d like them to, they will start nipping and escalating to try to get them to listen. If they are in a home where they are not given a job, they also need large amounts of enrichment to prevent behavior issues from arising.”

Does that mean you couldn't properly train them and turn them into a great family pet? Not necessarily, as many people have wonderful experiences with Australian shepherds. However, the aforementioned breakdown of their tendencies makes a lot of sense, so be careful should you decide to bring them into your home, especially with littles present.

Vizsla

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Whether hiking, running, or playing fetch, the Vizsla is always ready for action. They’re great cuddle buddies, love to hang out with kids, and pretty much be stuck to “their” person like glue. Be mindful that vizslas don't usually like to be left alone, especially not for extended periods.

Try to keep them active if you want them to thrive in the home. They're not particularly aggressive, so some owners say that you don't necessarily want to get a Vizsla as a watchdog because they have a “Make love, not war” mentality. You'd be surprised to see them greeting strangers with wagging tails and friendly sniffs!

Bernese Mountain Dog

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

A huge, cuddly giant with amazingly soft fur and a gorgeous coat color? Yes, please! The Bernese mountain dog will quickly become the heart and soul of your family pack. These dogs are emotionally sensitive, and positive reinforcement works wonders with them. However, they can be stubborn when they want to be, so patience is key. Berners are large and strong, but they’re also fragile as pups.

Caution is essential around young children to avoid accidental collisions. The cool thing about these mellow fur pals is that they're typically sociable with other dogs, so you shouldn't have to worry if you have other pets. They're also intensely faithful, which is a plus when you consider bringing them into your home.

Shih Tzu

Image Credit: Mostafameraji, CC0/WikiCommons.

The Shih Tzu is a small dog with a big personality. Energetic, loving, and adaptable, these little ones are stellar for various living situations, whether it's a bustling city apartment or a large suburban home. They're overall good with children; just ensure that your children and others who visit have been advised to handle them gently.

These dogs aren't too hyper and often enjoy lounging around the yard. Still, a quick walk around the block never hurt anybody! Shih Tzus are very popular dogs that have a reputation for being a bit feisty sometimes, but ultimately, a great member to add to your crew.