Doja Cat’s Surprising Response To Massive Follower Drop

Doja Cat is not losing any sleep over her plummeting Instagram following since she began a series of spats with her fans on social media accounts.

Here's What Happened

In July, rapper Doja Cat (a.k.a. Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini) disparaged her hardcore fans who are nicknamed Kittenz, saying: “If you call yourself a Kitten, that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house.”

When a fan asked Doja to tell fans she loved them, Doja refused. “I don't even know y'all,” she wrote.

According to Social Blade, the Kiss Me More singer lost more than 550,000 Instagram followers in the last month, 300,000 immediately after telling her fans she doesn't love them. Doja Cat has 25.1 million Instagram followers at the time of writing.

Doja Cat Responds to Follower Drop

Following the incident, Doja Cat deleted her Threads account. Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, she said: “My theory is that if someone has never met me in real life, then, subconsciously, I'm not real to them.”

Adding: “They kind of take ownership over that person. They think that person belongs to them in some sense.”

On August 16, the Say So singer posted the following on her Instagram stories page:

“Seeing all these people unfollow makes me feel like I've defeated a large beast that's been holding me down for so long and it feels like I can reconnect with the people who really matter and love me for who I am and not for who I was … I feel free.”

But that wasn't the final word on the matter.

Doja Cat's Fans Aren't Satisfied

One commentator says: “She got famous by promoting herself with a relentless online presence and should have slowed down.” They added that if they were Doja Cat's label, they would drop her or take away her social media accounts because of the damage she's doing to her reputation. “I think that's what she wants,” they added.

Another forum member mused: “How can people love her if they don't know her? It's a two-way street.

“It's fine that she says she doesn't love her fans because she doesn't know them, but then… why would she expect them to love her?”

But another fan believes Doja Cat is just after the attention because, otherwise, her behavior “doesn't make sense.” If Doja really wanted privacy, she would delete social media. This “fan” thinks that Doja just wants “to be some sort of edgy martyr” and thinks Doja is out of touch with what her fans actually care about.

Another commentator checked to see which of their mutuals on social media still follow Doja Cat, saying: “Only one. My Granny. She's legally blind.”

