September 20 marks the beginning of Dollywood's Harvest Festival, presented by Humana. It runs from September 20 to October 30, 2023. Travelers looking for fall festivities in the Smokies should not pass up this unique event. The Dollywood Harvest Festival opening will be a fantastic way to combine the beauty of the mountains with the thrill of an exciting theme park.

Dollywood Harvest Festival Opening September 20

Festival goers can expect to experience live music, harvest-themed foods, and 12,000 pumpkins decorating the park. The pumpkins come to life at night thanks to Great Pumpkin LumiNights, presented by Covenant Health. This year, the festival becomes even larger with a new interactive honey bee exhibit near Hug-a-Bee Honey, which debuted during the Flower & Food Festival.

“I wrote a song several years ago called ‘God's Coloring Book,'” Dolly Parton said, “and there's no doubt that the Smokies—especially in the fall—display so many of those beautiful pages for everyone to admire. The mountains transform and become so alive with all the different colors you want to be outside enjoying the power and beauty of nature. I'm so glad we can share that with all guests who visit Dollywood during this special time of year.”

Fall in Love with The Food

Did we mention sweet treats? Park guests will be greeted by the comforting smells of pumpkin and warm apple cider thanks to the park's award-winning culinary team. The fun doesn't stop there. You'll have to bring your appetite to enjoy all the fall favorites. Culinary delights this year include a pulled pork sandwich with pumpkin spice BBQ sauce, three-bean pumpkin chili, salted maple potato tornado, toasted pumpkin sausage, ricotta flatbread, and spiced pumpkin bisque with toasted pepitas, just to name a few.

Take in The Sounds of The Festival

It wouldn't be a Dolly Parton experience without live music. Southern gospel, bluegrass, and country artists will be performing throughout the park. Family and friends can expect to listen to Rhonda Vincent and The Rage, Jeannie Seely, Emily Ann Roberts, Dailey and Vincent, Triumphant Quartet, Hannah Dasher, and The Isaacs, to name a few. Performances take place on indoor and outdoor stages. More than 1,700 performances occur during the festival, so catching at least one shouldn't be too difficult.

Returning Guest Favorites

Several favorites return to Dollywood's Harvest Festival, including the colossal pumpkins hailing from across the East Coast. The combined weight of all the pumpkins totals more than 19,200 pounds. This is the perfect time to see the art of visiting artisans and makers on display.

Enjoy The Festival at The Resort

The Harvest Festival will also be celebrated at Dollywood‘s DreamMore Resort and Spa, with themed activities and harvest décor all throughout the property.

Live entertainment continues beyond the festival. Guests can hear music in the resort's atrium every Tuesday and Thursday night, including performances by Maggie & Owen, Lonesome Roses, Tommy Cox, and more. In the lounge, guests can enjoy a special Harvest Festival Menu. In the spa at DreamMore Resort, guests relax with unique treatments infused with honey, pumpkin, and vanilla—perfect for getting into the fall mood.

Those looking to enjoy the park should know that Dollywood is open 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. each day of operation during the Harvest Festival. Guests should note that the park is closed on Tuesdays. For more information on the park, visit Dollywood.com.