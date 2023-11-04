Celebrate the Holiday Season at Dollywood Smoky Mountain Christmas

The spirit of Christmas shines during Dollywood Smoky Mountain Christmas, opening November 4 and running until January 6, 2024. Dollywood Smoky Mountain Christmas captivates visitors with the holiday spirit through gleaming lights, award-winning stage productions, Christmas culinary masterpieces, and warm family customs.

Dollywood Smoky Mountain Christmas

The 15-time winner for “Best Theme Park Christmas Event” will feature more than 6 million shimmering lights throughout the park. The newest ones will fly above the park each evening as part of a stunning holiday drone show. The new Joyful drone show embraces the season with hundreds of drones soaring in the air and displaying festive reds, greens, and whites.

One of the most unique experiences during the Christmas season at Dollywood is a glimpse into Santa's Smoky Mountain cabin. Guests can see Santa's hideaway, where he can be found hard at work on the all-important list. Families can see Santa's cabin to find their names on the list.

Entertainment Shines at Dollywood

Glacier Ridge will fill Dollywood's Timber Canyon, Wildwood Grove, Wilderness Pass, and Upper Craftsman's Valley with an incredible arctic experience. The Plaza at Wilderness will immerse guests in a wintry paradise. The “Wonderful Christmas!” Plaza Tree Show features a 50 ft. tall animated tree, and the area moves in a fully synchronized light show with a snow finale.

Dollywood's family-favorite shows light up both indoor and outdoor stages. The festival's headline show, “Christmas in the Smokies,” has been a must-see for families every Christmas season since it began in 1990. Dollywood Christmas classics return, including “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,” “O' Holy Night,” “Christmas with the Kingdom Heirs,” “Heart of the Holidays,” “Appalachian Christmas with the Smoky Mountain String Band,” and more.

Dollywood's chefs prepared a menu of culinary delights, from oven-roasted turkey breast and chipotle turkey nachos to pork belly skillet and pot roast mac & cheese. For a sweet tooth, there are red velvet whoopie pies, eggnog cupcakes, toffee hot chocolate, festive Christmas cookies, and more. Once your stomach settles, guests can experience the thrill of Dollywood's world-class rides, as most rides are operational during the Christmas season.

The Fun Continues at Dollywood's DreamMore Resort and Spa

The Christmas fun makes its way to Dollywood's DreamMore Resort and Spa, providing guests with even more ways for families to make lasting memories this holiday season. The resort offers many holiday-inspired activities, crafts, entertainment, breathtaking décor, and culinary options to create a genuinely immersive Smoky Mountain Christmas experience.

Inspired by traditions of Christmas in the Smoky Mountains, the resort's halls are decked in beautiful Christmas décor. The centerpiece is a two-story Christmas tree reaching both lobby levels. DreamMore Resort's culinary team prepares delicious holiday meals in Song & Hearth: A Southern Eatery. Guests gather to enjoy meals throughout the season or experience one of four memorable holiday dining experiences, like Thanksgiving dinner, Christmas Eve dinner, Christmas Day brunch, or New Year's Eve dinner.

Give the Gift of Dollywood

A Dollywood season pass is the perfect Christmas gift for the family. Diamond or gold season passes purchased during Dollywood Smoky Mountain Christmas provide admission to this year's Christmas festival and admission for Dollywood's entire 2024 operating season. Guests can purchase their 2024 season pass online now or upgrade their paid one-day admission ticket on the day of their visit.