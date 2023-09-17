bet365 Bonus Code: Get $365 Guaranteed on Dolphins vs Patriots

New players who sign up for the bet635 site for the first time can claim a welcome offer that guarantees new users $365 in bonus bets when they bet $1 on any market, including the Dolphins vs Patriots. This offer is exclusive to new customers signing up for the first time. The game between the Dolphins and the Patriots will take place on Sunday, September 17, at the Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+.







How to claim the bet365 Bonus Code

Click the link provided to be taken to the bet365 sign-up page Fill in your personal information when prompted. Create a unique username and password combination. Make your first deposit and place a $1 bet on the Dolphins vs Patriots. When this bet settles, enjoy $365 in bonus bets from bet365!

Dolphins vs Patriots Preview

The Gillette Stadium will play host to the NFL clash between the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots on Sunday, September 17. This is bound to be a huge game for both teams, with the Miami Dolphins looking to follow up their 36-34 win over the Chargers with yet another win. On the other hand, the Patriots will be looking to secure their first win of the season, having lost out against the Philidelphia Eagles 25-20 last time out. Which team will come out on top in this huge game for both sides?

Dolphins vs Patriots Odds

Spread

Dolphins -2.5 (-110)

Patriots +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Dolphins (-135)

Patriots (+115)

Total Points

Over 47.5 (-110)

Under 47.5 (-110)

Which states is bet365 legal in?

bet365 is legal in each of the following states: Colorado, Iowa, Ohio, New Jersey, and Virginia.

bet365 Bonus Code Terms and Conditions