Did Our Parents Get It Right: Is Driving With Dome Lights on Really Illegal?

I remember growing up and sitting in the backseat of the car on the way home from an event. I'd fumble, drop my toy on the floorboard, and then flick the dome light on so that I could see to grab it. As soon as the light flicked on, you'd think I committed a crime.

“No! Turn the light off! That's illegal!“

I was horrified to think that I was an 8-year-old criminal. Thank goodness we weren't passing a cop when I flipped the switch.

Sound familiar? As an adult, I'm still slightly afraid of turning on the dome lights at night. Is it illegal, or was that just a parental superstition?

The Verdict Revealed

It's time to put this question to rest. Someone recently asked ABC News 18 this critical question, and they did the research for us and asked several law enforcement organizations to get to the bottom of it.

The answer they found may surprise you.

Good news! Driving with your car's dome light on is not illegal. You won't be able to find a law that explicitly prohibits it, so you breathe a sigh of relief. We are not all criminals.

As Always, There Is a Catch

While it's not illegal to have your dome light on when you're driving at night, you shouldn't go overboard with illumination. If your dome light interferes with your ability to operate the vehicle or if it impairs your vision, it could fall under the category of inattentive driving, which is, in fact, illegal.

So, how can we safely use our dome light without interfering with the law?

Use your interior lights sparingly, and avoid bright lighting Ensure your dome light isn't in your line of sight so that it won't interfere with your driving Above all, focus on the road if you're driving. Whatever fell on the floor can wait until you're home.

So, while driving with your dome light on at night is not illegal, you should avoid overusing it so that you don't fall into the category of inattentive driving.

And honestly, now that I'm an adult, I realize it is pretty hard to see the road at night when my dome light is on, so maybe we should give our parents a break.