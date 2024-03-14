Donald Glover’s Best Performances, Ranked

Donald Glover wears many hats–actor, comedian, rapper–and he manages to excel in every category he puts himself into. The category of “actor” seems to be a place of rapid expansion and exploration for Glover.

Slated to star in the upcoming Star Wars film Lando, fresh off a blockbuster success with the re-vamped version of The Lion King, and starring as Mr. Smith in the Amazon TV show Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Glover's acting credits keep growing, proving to everyone he's got the chops.

1. Atlanta

Not only does Donald Glover star in FX's TV show, he also created and writes for the series.

Atlanta sees Glover in a leading role that takes the cake over all his other acting credits. As Earn, a would-be rapper trying to make it up through Atlanta's rap scene with the help of his cousin, Glover moves away from his earlier days as a comedian and his comic roles like Troy on Community, swinging for the fences and knocking the role out of the park.

The role becomes a moment for Glover to express himself and an important, nuanced story that showcases not only his incredible range but also his writing chops. Call it definitive among Donald Glover performances.

2. Community

His television debut, Community still stands as one of the most beloved Donald Glover performances.

Portraying the lovable if somewhat dimwitted Troy, Glover quickly solidified himself as a comedic force to be reckoned with, holding his own on-screen with comedic well-knowns like Chevy Chase, Joel McHale, and Yvette Nicole Brown, just to name a few. The show's irreverent look at community college and learners of all ages gave Glover the chance to explore a long-form comedic role after his beginnings in sketch comedy.

3. Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Hired by an espionage company, John (Donald Glover) and Jane Smith (Maya Erskine) pose as a married couple in this Amazon series based on both the 1941 and 2005 films of the same name. The show offers the same high-stakes action scenes and the same steamy romance but with a new cast and a more interesting storyline.

This role ranks high on the list because Glover delivers a stunning performance that audiences have yet to see from him. Mr. Smith gives action and sex appeal, something Glover only gives in Solo as Lando Calrissian.

4. Solo: A Star Wars Story

It seems unlikely that any actor, no matter how good, could successfully reprise the incredible Billy Dee Williams' Lando Calrissian. Still, Glover managed to shine in an otherwise boring Solo: A Star Wars Story as the gambling space scoundrel.

He sizzled on screen as the no-good scoundrel so successfully that Disney created Lando, a new movie featuring the titular character, slated to release in 2024 starring Glover. Audiences can't get enough of his take on the slick, over-the-top con artist.

5. Spider-Man: Homecoming

For a while, much speculation swirled about whether or not Glover would take on the Spider-Man mantle, but it seems Marvel has moved on to younger pastures. Regardless, Glover's appearance as Aaron Davis thrilled longtime fans of the actor and Marvel alike.

While his appearance as Miles Morales' uncle lasted only a few minutes, it leaves Marvel open to tap Glover to play the role of the Prowler later on.

6. Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse

Reprising his role as the beloved Aaron Davis, Glover showed up in a brief cameo role during Marvel's blockbuster hit, Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse.

Marvel's decision to include Glover in the film seems to be a thoughtful nod to the fact that Glover was most of the inspiration behind the character of Miles Morales.

7. Magic Mike XXL

The word “adorable” immediately comes to mind when Glover's character in Magic Mike XXL hits the screen. Unlike his more alpha-male counterparts, Glover's character, Andre, manages to add a touch of soft kindness to his act as a stripper.

To say this role shocked fans of Glover understates the impact but goes to show the actor has incredible range and doesn't shy away from taking on roles of all sorts.

8. Guava Island

No one asked for Donald Glover and Rhianna to star across from one another in a trippy, visual album for some of Glover's smoother hits, but everyone feels grateful it happened, thanks to Guava Island.

The strange short film begins with Rhianna's character, Kofi, narrating an animated opening that explains the lore of Guava Island and quickly descends into a critique of capitalism and an artist's place in a capitalist world.

9. The Lion King (2019)

The remake of the 1994 blockbuster felt underwhelming despite the star-studded cast, but Glover's role as Simba stood out as a particularly bright spot. Beyoncé playing the Nala to his Simba doesn't hurt, either.

10. The Martian

Another bit role that stole the show, Glover appeared in The Martian alongside Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain, Jeff Daniels, and more. His eccentric genius played off Daniels' steely resolve beautifully to create scenes that audiences couldn't tear their eyes from.

11. The Lazarus Effect

A film that felt eerily similar to the 1990 Flatliners, The Lazarus Effect sees Glover as the former lab partner of Olivia Wilde's Zoe, destined to be squished in a locker when her postmortem power begins to peak.

His appearance in this film, like many of his earlier credits, feels too brief, but makes it clear how he so quickly managed to shoot into stardom as an actor.

12. Girls

Lena Dunham‘s Girls featured cameos from plenty of talented young actors, but Glover's two-episode run as Sandy, Hannah's brief boyfriend, stands out as particularly poignant.

Glover appears as a Republican who dates Dunham's Hannah for a shining moment before Hannah ungracefully dumps him. He swiftly delivers an incredible, searing indictment of white women that left viewers, and Dunham, with a lot to consider.

13. Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

With Steve Carrell as a lead, it feels almost impossible for another comedic genius to flourish in mere bit roles, but Glover, as one of Carrell's nerdy friends, manages to keep eyes on him every time he appears.

The role feels more like his go-to comedy shtick, and the role doesn't particularly stand out, but for real fans of Donald Glover performances, it deserves a re-watch.

14. Sesame Street

It seems apropos that Glover would appear on an episode of Sesame Street, but it feels especially perfect that he appears as famous rapper “LMNOP.” Fun, lighthearted, and a cameo that makes audiences feel good, rewatching his episode in season 43 is a must.

15. The Muppets

The Muppets has plenty of incredible cameos, including one by Glover. His cameo, however, reminds audiences why watching him in anything brings a smile – he delivers humor and personality in the brief minutes he appears onscreen.

16. 30 Rock

Most people remember Donald Glover cut his teeth writing for Tina Fey on 30 Rock, but who remembers that he actually appeared in the show?

There are several cameo appearances by Glover, all of which are ultimately “blink and you'll miss them” moments.

16. Adventure Time

A fun cameo from Glover, his role on Adventure Time excited fans, especially when he reprised it in the spinoff later.

He voiced Marshall Lee, the gender-swapped version of everyone's favorite rock-n-roll vampire queen.