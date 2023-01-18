Donald Trump Begs Facebook for Reinstatement

Former President Donald Trump, the presumptuous Republican nominee for the upcoming 2024 election, is angling to reach a broader audience – and he's focused on returning to Facebook after the social media giant banned him from its platform in 2021.

Trump's campaign team has reportedly reached out to Meta, the parent company of Facebook, asking for the official account of Trump to be reinstated.

As the 2024 campaign season quickly approaches, Trump and his team is undoubtedly trying to maximize his social media reach, as Trump has primarily focused on posting on Truth Social, a platform that Trump himself has an ownership stake in. Reports also claim that Trump is preparing a return to Twitter as well – and campaign advisers are “workshopping ideas for his first tweet.”

It's par for the course for social media users to react to nearly all news regarding Donald Trump, and today has been no different. Both ends of the political spectrum have taken to Twitter to make their opinions heard.

User AndyOstroy has taken this opportunity to call Trump every name in the book:

Was there ever really a doubt in anyone's mind that this self-consumed, attention-starved malignant-narcissist sociopath was really gonna ignore an opportunity to spew his corrupt, treasonous vomit all day & night to an audience of 88-million? #Trumphttps://t.co/CHv7tniyUO — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) January 18, 2023

This particular user thinks there's nothing wrong with Trump's return to platforms like Facebook and Twitter:

If Trump keeps incriminating himself at this pace, sure let him do it here and on Facebook. — Schooley (@Rschooley) January 18, 2023

Twitter user adgirlMM thinks Trump is a con man, as she isn't shy about her feelings on Trump's reasons for wanting to rejoin Facebook.

The Trump campaign asked Facebook to unblock his account because how are they supposed to grift without it. — MM  (@adgirlMM) January 18, 2023

User RealMattCouch points out that a lot of potential bot accounts have surfaced in the wake of this lastest Trump news:

The left is literally having a meltdown that Trump is about to return to Twitter and Facebook…



It's like they unleashed millions of bots on command for this… unbelievable.. I've never seen so many angry accounts with less than 100 followers since October of 2020… — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) January 18, 2023

This user admits that Trump won't appear on his own social media timeline, but he's worried the mainstream media will amplify any and all of the former President's thoughts.

I’ll block him. I’m sure the media will enjoy highlighting his insanity.



Donald Trump prepares for his return to Facebook and Twitter – NBC News https://t.co/tY3gpq18hS — BJ Wahlstrom (@BJWahlstrom) January 18, 2023

User Th3LoganRiley puts it simply, saying Trump can't run a successful campaign unless he is part of the Twitter ecosystem.

He has to. Can’t run a campaign without the reach of Twitter. — Logan Riley (@Th3LoganRiley) January 18, 2023

57 million is bigger than 1.7 million, as Twitter user CraigChamberlain points out in this post, commending Trump and his team for the attempt to re-platform:

@realDonaldTrump should definitely return to Twitter if he is serious about his political future.



Truth Social is fine, but it has 1.7 million users in the US.



Twitter has 57 million.



It's a no-brainer. — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) January 18, 2023

There are some users, like KC4Gr8NESS, who simply can't wait to see the reaction that liberals will have to everything that Trump posts on Twitter:

President Trump is reportedly planning his return to Facebook & Twitter just in time for his 2024 Campaign run & to make liberals melt into uncontrollable shakes & screams! 😂😭 LFG @realDonaldTrump it’s time 🔥❤️🇺🇸 #Trump2024 — KC Tha Gr8 (@KC4Gr8NESS) January 18, 2023

