Legal Backfire: Donald Trump’s Defamation Countersuit Faces a Stunning Setback

Former President Donald Trump’s luck continued to evade him yesterday in New York after federal judge Lewis A. Kaplan dismissed his defamation countersuit against the writer, E. Jean Carroll. Carroll had famously won damages against Trump following a judgment favoring the advice columnist’s sexual abuse claim against him in May.

Serious Allegations

In the writer’s lawsuit, she alleged Trump had cornered, then physically and sexually assaulted her at a department store in 1996. The New York civil court jury found the accused guilty of sexual abuse. However, any accusations of rape were dropped from the judgment, though not before awarding the plaintiff $5 million in legal damages.

She Believed The Jury Was Wrong

Carroll, who is proceeding with her own defamation suit against Trump, revealed in a post-trial interview her belief the jury was wrong. “Well, I just immediately say in my own head (after the jury omitted rape in the verdict), ‘Oh, yes, he did. Oh, yes, he did’,” declared Carroll when quizzed on her feelings.

Retraction and Damages

Subsequently, the former U.S. President launched a counterclaim for defamation, seeking retraction and monetary damages. However, his claim was dismissed due to the judge’s interpretation of how the term ‘rape’ can be applied to the jury’s verdict.

Minimal Differences

Judge Kaplan (no relation to Carroll’s lawyer, Robbie) wrote in his ruling on Monday how he considered the differences between Carroll’s rape accusations and the jury’s sexual abuse findings as “minimal” and that both are “felonious sex crimes.”

Round Two

Trump can now look forward to facing Carroll again in January when the two face off following Trump’s public remarks about Carroll’s accusations. Trump’s attorney, Alina Habba, said their legal team would appeal the “flawed decision” to dismiss Trump’s claim.

What The Internet Says

This commenter feels a little sorry — not sorry for the former president.

Today is shaping up as a very bad day for him. — RadioStatic (@radiostatic74) August 7, 2023

Arbitrary, as Usual

The next contributor is not impressed that the judge used an apparent arbitrary judgment call on this case.

Yeah, the same judge that decided to openly disregard a jury's verdict and substitute his own definition of an offense that jury found against. — 🇺🇸Infidel6🇺🇸 (@AllInfidel6) August 7, 2023

Tired of Winning

One sarcastic soul is enjoying Trump's loss here, quoting the former president's “Tired of winning” revelation.

This is what happens when you get tired of winning. — SomeOldGuy 🇺🇦 (@UninvitedCritic) August 7, 2023

No Idea Who She Is

The follow-up observer maintains Trump's innocence, supporting his claims he had never even met Carroll before.

Meanwhile there is zero proof he has even met this woman. — The North Remembers (@TheNorth212) August 7, 2023

Enemies Everywhere

Trump has many enemies, none more so than this commenter, who can't decide whether he is incompetent or guilty — maybe both.

Can’t believe it: everywhere, in any state, in any district, with any judge and on any issue Trump has always the worst. Either he spends all the superpac’s money on terribly incompetent lawyers or he’s guilty as hell and needs to be locked up forever. I would say both — Luca Salmieri (@LucaSalmieri) August 7, 2023

Never a Fair Shake

However, is the former president even getting a fair shake? Some believe he will never receive a fair judgment due to his polarizing views.