Donald Trump’s One-Of-A-Kind Lambo Just Sold for $1.1 Million

A 1997 Lamborghini Diablo VT that former President Donald J. Trump had custom painted Blu Le Mans recently sold at Barrett-Jackson's auction for $1.1 million. Motor1 reports that the car is one of the most valuable Diablo VT Roadsters in the world.

A Lambo Like No Other

Due to Trump's unique relationship with Lamborghini, the Diablo VT he bought brand new in 1997 came with certain custom features not found in any other Diablo it ever produced. According to Motor1's report, the 45th president‘s former ride features an original plaque that Lamborghini installed on the inside of the door that reads “Donald Trump 1997 Diablo.”

Regarding its custom paint job, Blu Le Mans was not an option for the '97 Diablo, however, since Trump had a unique relationship with the iconic Italian automaker, he got Lambo to approve his request for this custom paint job. It's the only Le Mans Blue 1997 Lamborghini Diablo VT worldwide, which is why it was able to fetch a record-setting price (for Lamborghini Diablos) of $1.1 million at Barrett-Jackson's auction.

According to Motor1's report, Lamborghini Diablos from that era (without the custom paint job or celebrity ownership history) usually sell for between $300,000 to $500,000.

Other Fascinating Cars Trump Has Owned

The former president is a man of significant financial means (to say the least), and the Le Mans Blue 1997 Lamborghini Diablo VT was not his only noteworthy ride.

According to a report from Business Insider, Trump also owns a 1956 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud, which they report is a “personal favorite” of his. Rolls-Royce produced these high-end luxury saloons in three different series: the Silver Cloud I (1955-1959), the Silver Cloud II (1959-1963), and the Silver Cloud III (1963-1966). The Silver Cloud was Rolls-Royce's core model for their lineup from 1955 to 1966. Silver Clouds from the different series have sold for between $75,000 and $92,000 over the past few years. However, a 1963 Silver Cloud Drophead Coupe sold for $726,000 in July 2020.

According to Business Insider, Trump also owns a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren. Sporting gullwing doors and a sleek Formula-1-inspired body design, this fast and furious coupe comes with a snarling, supercharged V8 engine that generates 617 horsepower and 575 pound-feet of torque. They have a top speed of 208 miles per hour and typically sell for anywhere from $224,000 to over $1 million.

The most surprising vehicle in Trump's collection is the Tesla Roadster (yes, you read that right). Trump, a widely known climate change skeptic, also owns the sporty electric coupe with a four-second 0 to 60 time, generating 288 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. Car and Driver lists the base price for the Tesla Roadster at $130,450.

While this last one is not a car, it is luxurious. It's Trump's 24-karat gold Orange County Chopper. According to Business Insider, this golden chopper is another custom job. Paul Teutal Sr., co-founder of Orange County Choppers, made some of its parts out of pure gold. It's as ostentatious a vehicle as anyone will ever see, which makes it a perfect addition to the former reality TV star's personal vehicle collection.