Donald Trump Takes Credit for McCarthy’s New Position

After 15 rounds of voting, Kevin McCarthy was finally elected as Speaker of the House. Where there is Republican success, Donald Trump is usually there to take credit, and this time was no different.

A Tough Battle

McCarthy's election to Speaker of the House was no walk in the park. Many Republicans were holding out on giving him their votes until he agreed to certain concessions, which he eventually did. He angered a few of them when he publicly stated that he felt Trump bore at least some of the responsibility for January 6th.

McCarthy later walked back his comments and pledged support to the former President.

Hardline conservatives weren't the only issue McCarthy had to deal with during the elections. At one point, Representative Mike Rogers lunged to attack Representative Matt Gaetz and had to be held back by Representative Richard Hudson.

Gaetz is not convinced that McCarthy is the best man for the position and simply voted “present” when the time came for him to cast his vote. “We do not trust Mr. McCarthy with power, because we know who he will use it for. And we are concerned that it will not be for the American people.”

Due Credit

Trump hopped on Truth Social to respond to McCarthy's gratitude for the former President's role in his new appointment. Trump posted a video of McCarthy thanking him and responded with, “Thank you Kevin. It was my great honor!”

He then continued, “The ‘Speaker' selection process, as crazy as it may seem, has made it all much bigger and more important than if done the more conventional way. Congratulations to Kevin McCarthy and our GREAT Republican Party!”

McCarthy had originally posted a tribute to the former President for his help in getting him elected. “He was with me from the beginning — somebody wrote the doubt of whether he was there — and he was all in. He would call me and he would call others. And he really was — I was just talking to him tonight — helping get those final votes.”

New Rules

McCarthy had to make a number of concessions in order to gain favor and votes among his party. Among those concessions was a rule stating that any of the members of the House could put forth a vote for his removal at any time.

One of the most significant criticisms McCarthy faced was that his party members believed he was being too soft on Democrats and was too willing to compromise with President Joe Biden.

After Republicans fell short of their goals in the midterm elections, they were left with only a very small majority in the House, which granted a few select individuals with an excess of power.

