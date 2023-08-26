Don’t Miss Out: 15 Hilarious Spoof Movies You Haven’t Seen

Parody movies have two phases: They must, first, be excellent examples of the object of their mockery. The film must be fascinating as a contribution to the genre it riffs on. Second, it must be humorous. Some of the best and most enduring comedies ever made are those that do both things well, like these 15 suggestions in an online conversation.

1- Tucker and Dale vs Evil (2010)

A brilliant comedy horror spoof that flips the script on the slasher genre. While trying to relax at their cabin in the woods, Tucker and Dale are assaulted by a gang of college kids who can't seem to quit perishing horrifyingly. The students think Tucker and Dale are serial killers, stalking them in the woods. At the same time, Tucker and Dale are shocked to realize how frequently college students are killed in accidents. This entertaining film hilariously parodies the classic “hillbilly killers living in the woods” trope.

2- Hotshots! (1991)

Top Gun was a great hit and one of the most talked-about movies of its time. It also helped Tom Cruise become a bankable celebrity. Five years later, a comedy spoof film starring none other than comedian Charlie Sheen was in production. Hot Shots! performed admirably for a parody film, grossing $180 million and receiving favorable reviews. Twelve years after appearing on TV alongside Ryan Stiles and Jon Cryer, Sheen joined the three in the popular television sitcom Two and a Half Men.

3- Johnny English (2003)

When everyone assumed that Rowan Atkinson would be most known for his role as Mr. Bean, he unexpectedly appeared in this film as the zany spy Johnny English. It was amusing to witness Atkinson parody James Bond and that he can make people laugh no matter his role. Eight years later, he even appeared in the sequel Johnny English Reborn.

4- Meet The Spartans (2008)

The movie features more chuckles than most decent movies while being one of the worst of the year and earning overwhelmingly poor reviews. There isn't a single scene in this parody of Zack Snyder's epic fantasy war movie 300 that won't make you chuckle. It is nothing short of amusing and amplifies the point that a film does not require positive reviews to be well-liked on a global scale by turning every significant scene from the original into a comical joke.

5- Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)

Cary Elwes played the English folklore figure, Robin Hood, bringing the legend to life again and being a parody; the adaptation was unlike any live-action film or Disney's animated film about the title icon. It was hilariously spectacular, with amusing jokes and situations that could make anyone start rolling on the floor, and it serves as stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle's film debut.

6- Scary Movie (2000)

One of the funniest movie parodies ever is Scary Movie. The film is one of the highest-grossing parody films of all time and primarily parodies I Know What You Did Last Summer and Scream. A staggering five sequels to the film were produced when it became a worldwide phenomenon and gained much popularity. It lacks originality because it exclusively draws inspiration from well-known slasher and horror films. Still, it does provide lots of chuckles as a creative substitute.

7- Spaceballs (1987)

Even the precursor of all space films, the Star Wars trilogy and other sci-fi films, have all been targets of parody films, but Spaceballs takes the cake. Despite getting unfavorable reviews, the film gained cult status. The comedic mayhem continued with the release of an animated series, including several original cast members doing voice work.

8- Austin Powers (1997)

A smack in the face to nearly every espionage film of the sixties, it was wildly amusing and produced, written, and starred Hollywood's comedic star Mike Myers. Powers is an oddball spy who is outrageously unpleasant and the antithesis of everything James Bond stands for. The original film was hysterically humorous and received positive to mixed reviews. Due to its success, two additional sequels have since been released.

9- Scrooged (1988)

Scrooged, directed by Richard Donner, had some measure of critical and economic success. Bill Murray, a comedian, was the starring man above all. Murray was prepared to take on three more ghosts in his film escapades as a version of Charles Dickens's well-known story A Christmas Carol, much like he did in Ghostbusters three years prior.

10- Superhero Movie (2008)

After being bit by a radioactive dragonfly, Rick Riker gains dragonfly-like abilities and learns that, as his Uncle Albert once implied, with great power comes great women. The film, which mostly mocks Spider-Man and takes potshots at other well-known superhero films starring Drake Bell and Kevin Hart, is hilarious.

11- Airplane! (1980)

The ultimate in outrageous parody movies, Airplane! is excellent. The film is carried by the minor moments rather than the fantastic crash scenes. The airport's intercoms were shouting arguments for everyone to hear. The ground crew's crude remarks. The young girl who likes her men black and her coffee that way. Although most of the picture is a significant enough parody of the catastrophe movie Zero Hour to keep us entertained for the whole running time, the movie's brief bursts of humor lift it above and beyond.

12- Galaxy Quest (1999)

This study of faded celebrity, nostalgia, space adventures, and convention culture is wrapped in traditional Star Trek cliches and stars a gifted cast. Among the well-known actors and faces are Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Sam Rockwell, Tony Shalhoub, Justin Long, and Rainn Wilson, all of whom receive loud applause. All the plaudits Alan Rickman garnered for his portrayal of Shakespearean misanthrope Alexander Dane in this cult classic are well-deserved.

13- Borat (2006)

Since the film's premiere in 2006, Borat has become a pillar of popular culture. Whether or not a person has seen the movie, they are likely to have an opinion on his character. The first and second films, which will be released in 2020, have received excellent reviews. In the mockumentary, Sacha Baron Cohen plays Kazakhstan reporter Borat. He puts himself in absurd circumstances while conducting interviews and trying to frighten the audience purposely.

14- This Is The Final Tap (1984)

One of the most absurd fake rock bands ever was born due to this move; it rapidly developed into a real rock band that is still played today. The Rob Reiner-directed movie, was based on the band Black Sabbath, and the plot unfolded like most rock documentaries of the time, mainly allowing the cast to improvise the dialogue. In 2002, the movie was included in the Library of Congress, and Criterion even released a version.

15- This Is The End (2013)

This box office success (raking $126M on a $32M budget) parodies the post-apocalyptic subgenre in which the protagonists struggle to survive. Several famous people play exaggerated fictitious versions of themselves in the film as they attempt to survive the end of the world. When the rapture occurs, some are sucked into enormous sinkholes while others are taken to paradise. Some of Hollywood's finest stars are among the remaining left to engage in combat on Earth.

Source: (Reddit).