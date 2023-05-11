Don’t Your Waste Time On These 11 Overrated Movies

Some people love these 13 classic movies. Others, however, don't, and they're going to recommend you skip these 11 overrated movies that aren't worth your time.

1. Inception

I don't get the hubbub over Inception.

I've watched it three times, and I still do not understand why so many people (husband included) obsess over the greatness of this film. Nonetheless, we can all agree it's a highly discussed film.

2. The Godfather (1972)

“The Godfather,” one user said. “The film was overrated – it certainly wasn't a bad movie, wasn't a masterpiece either, I just found it quite boring. Goodfellas, though, is excellent.” As I said, I do not agree with all of these.

3. Scarface (1983)

One person noted it received terrible reviews, and they didn't understand how it became a cult classic. Another agreed, “Yeah, it got awful reviews, and everyone who wrote about it and people I knew who saw it said it was sadistic and exploitative.”

“It hurt Al Pacino's career and reputation too. He didn't star in another well-regarded film until 1989, six years after Scarface, and he was only in one other film in between. But, honestly, it became a cult favorite of dealers, gang members, and rappers. That's how it got popular. Some 80s nostalgia, too, I guess.”

4. Rosemary's Baby (1986)

One user said, “Rosemary's Baby. It's BORING, and I don't see what the commotion is. Nothing happens for two hours, then the reveal: The baby is a DEMON! Wow, what a twist that is! You don't even get to see the demon baby attack someone.”

“It's born, then the movie is over. At least bite a nurse or something.” “I think most of the hype comes from the theories about the movie being “cursed” while they were making it,” another suggested.

5. Titanic (1997)

Several users nominated Titanic. “James Cameron only wrote the old woman in for an excuse to get the studio to pay for him to go down to see the Titanic. Cut out the old woman and keep the story in 1912, and it's a good movie,” one person added to the consensus.

6. Pulp Fiction (1994)

“It's so incredibly just OK,” a user shared. “The acting is fine but nowhere close to any of the actor's best work. The plot is all over the place, which is OK, but honestly, if someone tried to describe the story to me, I don't think I'd be interested. Most of what makes the movie memorable is the shock value.”

“You leave out the rape scene and the giant needle, and it's just another stupid movie. I enjoy Pulp Fiction, and it's not unwatchable by any means. Still, it isn't the cinematic masterpiece that people claim it is, and it certainly doesn't deserve to be labeled as one of the greatest films of all time.”

7. Black Panther (2018)

“Black Panther,” one person shared. “It was mediocre at best, but it was released at the perfect time for black empowerment.” Another agreed, “I was so disappointed by Black Panther. Not even because it was terrible, but the reviews I'd read and watched made it one of the best movies ever. My friends were the same.”

“Not a thing terrible to be said about Black Panther, plenty of praise. In retrospect, they parroted the hype and didn't want to be the odd one out. There was a lot of dishonesty going on. No one wanted to be the guy to say the film with a primarily black cast was just okay. The casting was laudable, but one good aspect doesn't make the entire thing unimpeachably amazing.”

8. Shakespeare in Love (1998)

“Shakespeare in Love won best picture. Saving Private Ryan lost to it,” one user shared. “I feel like someone had some pictures used as blackmail to sway that decision. I remember being gobsmacked that Saving Private Ryan lost to Shakespeare in Love. One of the biggest Oscar snubs of all time.”

9. The English Patient (1996)

“The English Patient,” said one. “Oh my God, I couldn't wait for it to end. I felt vindicated when Seinfeld did an episode on it.” Another person shared, “The English Patient, I agree with Elaine from Seinfeld. I HATE IT!” Another argued, “The movie was a slog. The book, on the other hand, was excellent.”

10. The Notebook (2004)

One person said, “This movie came out in high school, and I refused to give it a chance because I was edgy and hated chick flicks, and no one would shut up about it.”

“However, I watched it last week because I saw it on Netflix and wanted to give it another shot as a (hopefully more) open-minded adult. I also love the 1940s aspect (history major). But their relationship, what little they showed of it for…one summer???…was terrible!”

11. Avatar (2009)

“Avatar only became the highest-grossing movie of all time because of the 3D hype. Otherwise, it's just a Pocahontas remake,” a user suggested. “Avatar. Such a waste of time and a boring movie. James Cameron did an awful job on that movie, and it doesn't deserve a sequel,” another agreed.

