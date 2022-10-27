71% of Voters Believe Country On "Wrong Track" Per NBC Poll

80% of Democrats and Republicans think that if the opposition wins, America as we know it will be destroyed. We are less than three weeks from the midterm elections, and voter interest has reached an all-time high. A majority of voters have reported that this election is “more important” to them than past midterms.

Hope for Both Parties

A new national NBC News poll reveals a competitive contest for November and offers hope for both parties.

On the Democrats' side, Joe Biden's approval rating hovers around 45%, and congressional preference remains relatively consistent. 47% of registered voters prefer Democrats to control Congress, and 46% want Republicans to be in charge.

According to the poll, “threats to democracy” are voters' number one issue going into midterms.

Republicans are staying optimistic because Joe Biden's approval ratings among independent and swing state voters have remained in the 30s and low 40s. They also still hold the enthusiasm advantage and are still leading in congressional preference among the smaller set of likely voters, 48% to 47%.

What stands out the most in the poll is the bipartisan anger among voters when asked what message they would like to send with their votes.

Tough Pill To Swallow

Voters had a lot to say regarding their messages to lawmakers.

“Tell Biden to resign,” a male Republican respondent from Missouri said.

“Save this country,” said a female Republican from New York state.

“Democracy is in jeopardy,” said a male Democrat from Massachusetts.

“Don't mess with reproductive rights,” said a female Democrat from California.

Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt, who conducted the survey with Republican Bill McInturff and his team at Public Opinion Strategies, said, “We know that many voters will be casting ballots with anger on their minds. We just don't know which side will be angrier.”

Who Has the Advantage

Democrats have a significant advantage among black voters, who prefer Democratic control of Congress by 74% to 13%. They also have an advantage with the 18-24 age group (60% to 30%), Latinos (57% to 30%), and women (50% to 43%).

Republicans have a leg up with white voters, who prefer Republican control of Congress by 55% to 40%. They've also got significant advantages with white voters without college degrees (61% to 33%) and men (49% to 43%).

Among independents, the parties are tied at 40%.

Among the voters that NBC labels “likely voters”-voters who have a high interest in voting or have high modeled turnout scores-48% prefer Republicans to have control of Congress, and 47% want Democrats to have control.

A High-Interest Election

The survey also indicates that 70% of all registered voters have expressed high interest in the election. When measured on a 10-point scale, most registered voters scored a 9 or 10. 2018 was the last high-turnout election, but the 2022 midterms are set to break the record.

When broken down by party, 78% of Republicans have a high interest in the midterms compared to 69% of Democrats.

57% of all voters report that the 2022 congressional elections are more important than past midterm elections, 37% say it is equally as important, and 6% say it's less important.

Republicans report higher numbers in this category, too, with 68% of them saying this election is more important to them than previous elections have been, compared to 53% of Democrats.

Steady Approval Ratings

Biden's job rating has remained consistent with other presidents whose parties lost control of at least one chamber of Congress in their first midterm elections.

71% of voters believe the country is on the wrong track, compared to 20% who think it's on the right track. This result is the sixth time in the last seven NBC News polls that the wrong track answer was above 70%.

“These are really difficult numbers for Democrats, and they have had them for months,” said McInturff, the Republican pollster.

20% say the economy will improve over the next year, 26% say it will be about the same, and 50% claim it will worsen.

A Polarized Electorate

81% of Democrats state that the Republican Party's agenda poses a threat that, if not blocked, will destroy America as we know it. On the other side, 79% of Republicans believe the same about the Democratic Party's agenda.

“It seems like voters are no longer looking for a ‘Contract with America.' They want a divorce,” said Horwitt, the Democratic pollster.

Interestingly, when GOP voters who prefer a Republican-controlled Congress were asked what they would do if a GOP candidate they support were revealed to have a moral failure in their business, marriage, or personal life, 67% said they would still vote for that candidate.

Only 22% said they would skip the race or vote across party lines.

On the Democratic side, 63% said they would still vote for the candidate, while 26% said they would skip the race or vote for a different party.

9% of registered voters report having already cast their ballot for the midterm election. 40% say they plan to vote early by mail or by early in-person voting, and 47% say they will vote at the polls on Election Day.

