Review: ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ is a Refreshing Return to a Beloved Franchise 

Julian Fellowes’ Downton Abbey came into our lives twelve years ago, and even after all that time—and all the heartbreak it has wrought—it feels like coming home when the familiar chords are played and Highclere Castle comes into focus. The film recaptures all of the magic, splendor, drama, and tears that we have come to expect from the world that Fellowes has created.

Downton Abbey: A New Era opens on the wedding that everyone expected to follow the first Downton Abbey movie and closes, more or less, on the funeral that everyone was expecting as well. But in between the joy and the heartbreak that bookends the film, Fellowes delivers a fun story about coming to terms with change. Because change always arrives at Downton, forcing the Crowleys and those around them to evolve, lest they get left behind.

Unlike the first film which was solely focused on the arrival of the King to Downton, A New Era features two clear storylines, with numerous subplots that are sure to delight. Early in the film, the Dowager (Maggie Smith) receives word that she has been left an estate in the French Riviera by a former beau of hers. Robert (Hugh Bonneville) and the rest of the Crowleys are left to figure out why this mysterious man she hasn’t seen in over fifty years has left her a grand estate in his will, rather than his own family.

While Robert, Cora (Elizabeth McGovern), Maud Bagshaw (Imelda Staunton) Tom Branson (Allen Leech), Lucy (Tuppence Middleton), Edith (Laura Carmichael), Bertie Hexham (Harry Hadden-Paton), Mrs. Baxter (Raquel Cassidy), Mr. Carson (Jim Carter), and Mr. Bates (Brendan Coyle) set off to the French Riviera, Mary (Michelle Dockery) is left behind at Downton to play host to a movie crew that has arrived to film a new silent film at the estate.

The downstairs staff are torn about this film crew’s arrival; Anna (Joanne Froggatt) and Daisy (Sophie McShera) are ecstatic about working for silver screen stars, while Mr. Carson is less-than-thrilled about the prospect of Downton being seen in a bad light for letting Hollywood taint it. The meta humor of it all will lead to plenty of hushed laughs in the theaters. After all, Downton Abbey: A New Era is a movie within a movie, with a production filming in a historic home that relies solely on the income generated by its Downton Abbey fame.

Jack Barber (Hugh Dancy), the handsome director of “The Gambler,” faces his own unexpected changes as he sets out to make his film with silent film stars Guy Dexter (Dominic West) and Myrna Dalgleish (Laura Haddock). Silent films are starting to become a thing of the past now that “talkies” are starting to become popular, and the studio backing his film isn’t willing to lose money. Fortunately, Mary is there to lend her voice to the situation, ensuring that the film gets made and that Downton gets the money they need to fix their leaking roof. Because when it rains it pours.

The subplots sprinkled throughout the film are delightful. Andy (Michael Fox) and Daisy play matchmaker with Mrs. Patmore (Lesley Nicol); Mr. Molesley (Kevin Doyle) finds his true calling as a storyteller, Thomas Barrow (Robert James-Collier) catches the eye of a man who might be able to make his dreams of normalcy come true, and Edith finally gets to do more of what she loves. None of the plots are as developed as they would’ve been, were this a season of television, but it’s enough to make the heart happy that everyone is finally happy.

Hugh Bonneville, who always gives indelible performances, is a standout in A New Era. Lord Grantham goes through so much emotional turmoil throughout the film—grappling with the impending loss of his mother, Cora’s potentially devastating health problems, and unexpected questions about his ancestry—and Bonneville rises to meet each new challenge with ease.

There are some off-putting elements to the film, mostly with how they handle the absence of Mary’s husband Henry Talbot (Matthew Goode) who is off racing cars somewhere. I simply do not understand how Mary, whose late husband Matthew Crawley (Dan Stevens) died in a car accident—which is even discussed in the movie—does not seem more concerned about what Henry is doing. There were better, more natural ways to accommodate Goode’s absence (as he was filming The Offer), but it seemed like the script was intentionally annoyed with his lacking availability.

A New Era does some interesting things by positioning Mary as the spiritual successor to Violet’s reign over Downton. While she will never be as sharp-tongued as the Dowager, we have had twelve years to see how casually cruel and headstrong Mary can be. Even the subplot between Mary and Jack Barber parallels Violet’s whirlwind week in the Riviera. Hopefully, should Fellowes welcome us back into life at Downton in a future movie, we’ll get to see even more of Mary taking on that role. Hopefully, then, they’ll be able to make everyone’s schedules work.

Downton Abbey: A New Era is exactly what fans of the franchise have come to expect. Beautiful dresses, breathtaking scenes, easily managed drama, and not a dry eye to be found. A new era has arrived at Downton and the film hints at the dawning of a new age—one where the upstairs-downstairs of it all is on the way out and the estate will have to find new avenues of success to finance its upkeep. The children may all be set for life, with titles and estates waiting for them in adulthood, but times are changing.

Downton Abbey: A New Era is in theaters on May 18.

