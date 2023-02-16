Dr. Cesar Velilla Helps Clients Design Their Best Lives at Evolution MD

You've probably heard the old adage: “beauty is only skin deep.” Rumor has it the first man to use it to refer to his wife was killed as a result. Thankfully, Dr. Cesar Velilla, owner and medical director of Evolution MD, not only knows better, but he has pledged his life and practice to help his patients feel beautiful from the inside out.

Specializing in fat transfers and liposuction not only earned him the now ubiquitous nickname of “Dr. Lipo,” but has made him a star on Instagram for his ravishing reveals on clients who have undergone his tailored “V-slim” procedures. That moniker is now registered exclusively to him at the U.S. patent office.

Bettering Patients, Colleagues, and The Entire Cosmetic Surgery Field

Having grown his original team of 3 to approximately 130 in just ten years, Dr. Velilla is committed to bettering the lives of not just his patients but his colleagues and the entire field of cosmetic surgery itself.

At the heart of Dr. Velilla’s practice is an inherent understanding that positive self-esteem plays more than a minor role in his patient's overall health and well-being.

When he is helping his clients achieve the bodies that they desire, he is doing much more than resculpting an area of their external presence. He's also actively recalibrating how that person feels able to carry themselves in the world. That newfound self-confidence, has a direct impact on everything from their career status to the success of their relationships.

Changing Lives

This may be cosmetic surgery, but it is the furthest thing from ‘plastic’ surgery. What Dr. Velilla accomplishes does not exist or remain on the surface of his patients; his work takes deep root within their emotional lives, and he takes equally deep pride in being able to assist people that come to him to reimagine their futures in a more fulfilling form.

“I always wanted to change lives,” he shares with a smile.

Originally from Colombia, Dr. Velilla comes from a hard-working family that instilled in him the priceless value of education and positive thinking, especially regarding self-improvement.

He likens his official entry into medicine as a profession to a man falling completely in love with someone and never really being able to explain why. Regardless of the spark that led him there, he is emphatic in his passion for serving people and he says the real rewards of his job come nearly entirely from the expressed satisfaction of his patients.

Expanding Knowledge

Dr. Velilla is dedicated to expanding knowledge on cosmetic surgery subjects across as many genres and approaches to medicine as he can reach. That's why he offers training to doctors, nurses, and other students interested in his field at EvolutionMD’s headquarters, located in Miramar, Florida.

He has presented formal talks on his methods and findings at medical conferences in Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, Russia, and the United States, across a multitude of different speaking series.

Cutting-Edge Technology

A self-professed “technology geek,” he employs cutting-edge gadgets and techniques, such as Renuvion or J-Plasma lasers, to obtain results through those newer innovations that other doctors cannot get. He was using ultrasounds to make fat displacement procedures safer, long before it became required by law in Florida.

He feels compelled to use such technology to make everything from the IV insertions to the post-op experience less stressful for his clients. Forgoing the use of augmented reality presentations is also standard practice at EvolutionMD. Dr. Velilla refuses to give any false patient expectations about the outcome of his services.

Realistic Goals

Dr. Velilla feels that his level of honesty is directly connected to the positive impact cosmetic surgeries like those he performs can have on the total life of the patient. Absolute transparency and realistic goals, subject to countless personal factors, is his approach and mantra with clients who come in wanting a completely new appearance.

“It is incredible how physical appearance can impact people’s self-esteem. When people feel better, they can achieve anything, from getting a dream job interview to leaving an abusive partner. A little twist here and there physically can empower massive changes from dark to light in their lives, and, as a doctor, I always want to know I have been completely forthright with my patients and that I can deliver,” he says.

For these reasons, Dr. Velilla does not take on patients he feels are struggling with body dysmorphic conditions or other psychological challenges that could impair their judgment about their bodies or create unrealistic expectations. Safety is also paramount for the doctor.

His rigorous pre-screening requirements have translated to the completion of thousands of successful surgeries with zero major complications, which he is understandably proud to share.

Cosmetic surgery is gaining traction in the minds of the mass populace as just as helpful for men as for women. Noting that rise in both invasive and non-invasive procedures sought by men, Dr. Cesar Velilla sees infinite possibilities for continuing to serve his patients in new ways every day.

He has a forthcoming reality program that will showcase his impressive before and after successes and is brightly optimistic about the future of his profession, stating with absolute sincerity: “Every day is a success story.”

