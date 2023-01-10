Dr. Dre Furious With Marjorie Taylor Greene for Using Music in Promo Video

Rapper/producer Dr Dre has reacted to US politician Marjorie Taylor Greene using his song ‘Still D.R.E’ in promotional video by sending a legal order forcing her to remove it.  

The video in question celebrated fellow GOP lawmaker Kevin McCarthy on his election as speaker of the US House of Representatives. Greene posted it on her page on a Monday morning, with the caption: “It's time to begin.. and they can't stop what's coming.”  

Although the clip has now been taken down, it was a slow-motion video, with the piano riff of Dre’s 1999 hit single Still D.R.E as soundtrack, that featured Greene walking out of her office and down Congress halls, allegedly texting Donald Trump. Twitter took it down “in response to a report from copyright owner,” Dre, who said he had not licenced the song to Greene.

“I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one,” the Hip-Hop tycoon told TMZ on Monday morning.

The letter Dre’s lawyers sent Greene accused her of “wrongfully exploiting” his music “to promote [a] divisive and hateful political agenda.”

The letter said that Greene's use of Still D.R.E. constituted copyright infringement and that the rapper “has not, and will never, grant [Greene] permission to broadcast or disseminate any of his music.”

“One might expect that, as a member of Congress, you would have a passing familiarity with the laws of our country. It's possible, though, that laws governing intellectual property are a little too arcane and insufficiently populist for you to really have spent much time on.”

Finally, the letter ordered Greene to “cease and desist from any further unauthorised use” of Dre’s work, and to confirm that she had complied with the request by Wednesday evening.

Greene retorted, accusing Dre's music of being misogynistic and violent. “While I appreciate the creative chord progression, I would never play your words of violence against women and police officers, and your glorification of the thug life and drugs,” she told TMZ.

However, it isn't the first time a celebrity is speaking up on the wrongful exploitation of intellectual material by politicians. In November 2022, Isaac Hayes’ estate threatened to sue Trump over the use of “Hold On I’m Coming” by Sam and Dave during his presidential bid.

This article was written and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.


