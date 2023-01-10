Dr. Dre Furious With Marjorie Taylor Greene for Using Music in Promo Video

Rapper/producer Dr Dre has reacted to US politician Marjorie Taylor Greene using his song ‘Still D.R.E’ in promotional video by sending a legal order forcing her to remove it.

The video in question celebrated fellow GOP lawmaker Kevin McCarthy on his election as speaker of the US House of Representatives. Greene posted it on her page on a Monday morning, with the caption: “It's time to begin.. and they can't stop what's coming.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene has been locked out of her Twitter account and her new video has been removed after Dr. Dre took legal action against her for using his music without permission.



His letter is amazing. pic.twitter.com/Vk12JSRByK — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) January 9, 2023

Although the clip has now been taken down, it was a slow-motion video, with the piano riff of Dre’s 1999 hit single Still D.R.E as soundtrack, that featured Greene walking out of her office and down Congress halls, allegedly texting Donald Trump. Twitter took it down “in response to a report from copyright owner,” Dre, who said he had not licenced the song to Greene.

“I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one,” the Hip-Hop tycoon told TMZ on Monday morning.

WOW: After Dr Dre got her locked out of her Twitter account for stealing his music, Marjorie Taylor Greene just ATTACKED his “thug” lyrics.



Is there anything more Republican than appropriating a Black man's music AND attacking it with racist dog whistles at the same time? — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 9, 2023

It’s really gross that you appropriate Black rap culture to imply that you’re some sort of gangster… when you pal around with neo-Nazis and rant about critical race theory. — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) January 9, 2023

The letter Dre’s lawyers sent Greene accused her of “wrongfully exploiting” his music “to promote [a] divisive and hateful political agenda.”

The letter said that Greene's use of Still D.R.E. constituted copyright infringement and that the rapper “has not, and will never, grant [Greene] permission to broadcast or disseminate any of his music.”

“One might expect that, as a member of Congress, you would have a passing familiarity with the laws of our country. It's possible, though, that laws governing intellectual property are a little too arcane and insufficiently populist for you to really have spent much time on.”

Finally, the letter ordered Greene to “cease and desist from any further unauthorised use” of Dre’s work, and to confirm that she had complied with the request by Wednesday evening.

Greene retorted, accusing Dre's music of being misogynistic and violent. “While I appreciate the creative chord progression, I would never play your words of violence against women and police officers, and your glorification of the thug life and drugs,” she told TMZ.

Marjorie Taylor-Greene should be thankful Dre merely sent her a cease and desist.



90's VJ Dee Barnes says Dre slammed her head against a wall and kicked and punched her when SHE made him mad!



What a hero and icon for Black America!https://t.co/jffdrazg9V — Rob Smith 🇺🇸 (@robsmithonline) January 10, 2023

However, it isn't the first time a celebrity is speaking up on the wrongful exploitation of intellectual material by politicians. In November 2022, Isaac Hayes’ estate threatened to sue Trump over the use of “Hold On I’m Coming” by Sam and Dave during his presidential bid.

