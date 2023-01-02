Dr. Fauci Retires: Happy Trails or Good Riddance?

Dr. Anthony Fauci's last day as a federal employee of the United States came and went this past Saturday, marking an end to his career as the director N.I.H.’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

His 38-year career was marked by an oftentimes tumultuous relationship between himself and the American public over the last three years as the Covid-19 pandemic raged across the world.

Some Twitter users reacted to the news of Fauci's retirement with comments filled with well-wishes, while many users across social media used this opportunity to make their negative feelings known.

User Victorshi2020 offered heartfelt thanks to one of the most polarizing public figures in recent American history:

Today marks Dr. Anthony Fauci’s last day serving as the director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, a position he has held for nearly 40 years. Dr. Fauci embodies the best of public service and science. He will be so missed. Thank you, Dr. Fauci. pic.twitter.com/YkJOkBF252 — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) January 1, 2023

Others users weren't shy about wanting Fauci to be prosecuted over the way he handled the pandemic response via mandates:

It's 2023, time to prosecute Fauci. — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) January 2, 2023

This Twitter user decided that in the end, he will regard Fauci as an asset to the country as a whole:

When the history books are written, Dr. Fauci and his decades of government service to America curing the sick will go down as one of the greatest contributions to all of humanity by one individual.



He made this world a better place. — Grant Stern is boosted! (@grantstern) January 1, 2023

User vanessasierra00 received a healthy amount of likes thanks to her skeptical feelings towards the job Fauci has done in the past three years.

There is no vaccine for HIV after 40yrs of research.

No cure for cancer after 100yrs of research.

The flu spreads like wildfire each year without any concern.

Yet a virus appears out of nowhere, a vaccine magically appears from 4 different pharma and forced on us?

Fauci lied. — Vanessa Sierra (@vanessasierra00) January 2, 2023

Some users chose to take this time to express their gratitude towards him:

Today is Dr. Fauci’s last day of service to our nation. He’s an American hero who has saved millions of lives. I’ll forever be grateful for him! — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) December 31, 2022

…While other users like TimRunsHisMouth wouldn't be surprised to see Fauci enter the private sector as soon as possible.

How long until Pfizer or Moderna hire Fauci as an executive… 3 days? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 2, 2023

Dubbing Fauci “the world's super spreader of COVID misinformation,” Twitter user Ohio_buckeye_us sent the 82-year old off with a message of “Good Riddance Dr. Death.”

𝕲𝖔𝖔𝖉 𝕽𝖎𝖉𝖉𝖆𝖓𝖈𝖊 𝕯𝖗. 𝕯𝖊𝖆𝖙𝖍 ☠#Fauci‘s last day is Saturday 12.31.2022. IHMO Fauci is the world’s super spreader of COVID misinformation.



Time to prosecute #Fauci for crimes against humanity, who is with me? #FauciLiedMillionsDied



⬇️https://t.co/ebkZWSSXhO pic.twitter.com/kcnIBzk1Dn — CeCe ✞🇺🇸 🌴🦩 (@Ohio_buckeye_us) December 30, 2022

This user took this opportunity to take a playful jab at the newly-retired doctor by referencing Elon Musk's latest Twitter data dump that is scheduled to be released in the next few days:

ELON MUSK JUST ANNOUNCED HE IS GOING TO END ANTHONY FACUI’S CAREER A SECOND TIME IN ONE MONTH BY RELEASING THE FAUCI FILES THIS WEEK! — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) January 1, 2023

