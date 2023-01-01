Is Dr. Fauci A Hero? His “Working” Days Are Over

When COVID-19 raged during the end of 2019 and beginning of 2020, Dr. Anthony Fauci took center stage and overnight became a household name. As the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, he set the precedent for masks and implementing a vaccine regime as quickly as possible. Whether those measures actually did anything is still up for debate more than two years later.

Much like former President Donald Trump, some call Dr. Fauci a ‘hero' while others label him a ‘criminal.'

@Victorshi2020 had one of the most engaged Tweets, praising Dr. Fauci for his 40 years of service to America.

Today marks Dr. Anthony Fauci’s last day serving as the director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, a position he has held for nearly 40 years. Dr. Fauci embodies the best of public service and science. He will be so missed. Thank you, Dr. Fauci. pic.twitter.com/YkJOkBF252 — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) January 1, 2023

@harryjsisson will forever be grateful for Dr. Fauci's care.

Today is Dr. Fauci’s last day of service to our nation. He’s an American hero who has saved millions of lives. I’ll forever be grateful for him! — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) December 31, 2022

@Michell33650674 is astounded that ‘bad people' have such anger toward ‘good people.'

It's always astonishing to see the SEETHING ANGER bad people have toward good people, like President Zelensky, President Biden, Dr. Fauci, Nancy Pelosi, Stacy Abrams, and President Obama. It's like they don't actually BELIEVE that people can be good, and it's all an act. — Michelle (@Michell33650674) January 1, 2023

@JonahTillman6 thinks Dr. Fauci is a national treasure for his dedication to mankind.

Although it's Dr. Fauci's last day, he will forever be known as a national treasure for the millions of lives saved, and his dedicated service to our nation and mankind. — Jonah Tillman (@JonahTillman6) December 31, 2022

It wasn't all sunshine and rainbows; however, wishing Dr. Fauci a happy retirement. Plenty of Twitter users are as, if not more furious, with Dr. Fauci than with Donald Trump.

@PamelaHensley22 noted Dr. Fauci's last day, hoping he'd be arrested.

Today is Dr Fauci's last day in office. I seriously hope he is brought out of the building in handcuffs. — Pamela Hensley🐕 (@PamelaHensley22) December 31, 2022

@KevinKileyCA wants to help Dr. Fauci with his ‘memory' problem.

Dr. Fauci said “I don't recall” 174 times during a recent deposition. We will refresh his recollection when he testifies under oath before Congress. — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) December 30, 2022

@DFBHarvard wants everyone to remember Dr. Fauci and the vaccinated vs. boosted debate.

Remember who shamed us to get boosted!



Remember 😲 who told us one lie after another about COVID & vaccines!



Remember Dr. Fauci. 😳



Boosted Worse Off Than Vaccinated in Many States, Data Show https://t.co/HH9pgB85pW — Daniel F. Baranowski (@DFBHarvard) December 30, 2022

@nurudinho wants everyone to remember Dr. Fauci's statement from 2017.

On the 10th of Jan 2017, 10 days before Donald Trump's inauguration, Dr Fauci said the new administration will face a surprise outbreak of infectious disease. 3yrs later we had Covid-19 outbreak: #FauciLiedMillonsDied pic.twitter.com/eGns7UYBC8 — Mohamednoor Adam (@nurudinho) January 1, 2023

@PureBlood33 posted another clip from Dr. Fauci about a ‘brand new pandemic.'

Fauci, November 25, 2019



“ I Want The chance To Respond To A Brand New Pandemic”



In A Perfect World Dr Fauci Should Be Held Accountable In A Week When The Republicans Take Over The House.



Not Really Sure It’s Gonna Happen#ProsecuteFauci pic.twitter.com/9Og9kqeomL — The_Disobedient_Italian (@PureBlood33) December 30, 2022

Whether Dr. Fauci is a hero or a villain will be up for debate for a while yet. And while it's a matter of perception and opinion, Fauci's deeds will stand or fall on their own merit. That won't stop Twitter or social media, for that matter, from arguing their point until Dr. Fauci is on some quiet beach enjoying his retirement and soaking up the rays.

