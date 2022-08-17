Dr. Seuss’ $19 million estate just hit the market, and the ocean views are stunning

The whimsical worlds created by Dr. Seuss don't have views nearly as spectacular as his real-life estate.

“You are off to great places! Today is your day! Your mountain is waiting, so… get on your way!” notes the listing featured by Barry Estates. That is an appropriate summary of the late Dr. Seuss's $19 million estate set atop a hillside overlooking the ocean in La Jolla, California.

La Jolla Estate Available for First Time in 75 Years

For the first time in 75 years, the sprawling estate once owned by Theodor Geisel, is up for sale. The four bedroom, four and a half bathroom, 5,000 square foot home sits on four acres at the top of a hill with stunning ocean views.

The estate was gifted to the University of California San Diego in 2019 by Audrey Diamond, Dr. Seuss's late wife. According to a UC San Diego spokesperson, proceeds from the sale will go into a newly created Geisel Fund and will be used for campus projects.

A video walkthrough tour by Barry Estates show many of the home's features and highlights the beautiful ocean and mountain views.

Over 4 Acres Available Across Multiple Parcels

The estate is a collection of four different parcels of real estate that can be purchased together or separately. The 5,000 square foot home sits on a 1.5 acre parcel listed at $12 million. Three adjoining parcels range from $4 million – $4.5 million each. The entire property is listed at $19 million.

Jason Barry of the Jason Barry Team at Barry Estates told the New York Post, “this is arguably one of the most spectacular 4+ acre sites on the West coast boasting breathtaking 270 degree coastline and mountain views.” He continued, “this is a once-in-a-generation property; it has not been available in 75 years and when it is gone, it is gone.”

More Articles by the Wealth of Geeks Network

This article was produced by Wealthy Nickel and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Featured Image Courtesy: Barry Estates.