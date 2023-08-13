Struggles, Hardships, and Drama: 15 TV Shows With Unhappy Leads

Some of the most interesting characters on TV have the most room to grow. Unhappy characters help the audience explore their fears and regrets. From Maid (2021) to Nurse Jackie (2009-2015), these series feature complex protagonists down on their luck.

1 – The Bear (2022)

This hectic kitchen workplace drama follows a young fine dining chef on the brink of his successful career when he returns to his family’s sandwich shop after a tragedy strikes. As he struggles to take charge of his outspoken kitchen staff, he attempts to cope with his brother’s untimely death.

2 – Maid (2021)

After a young mother grabs her daughter and escapes from her abusive boyfriend in the middle of the night, they’re left with no income, no housing, and little hope. She lands a low-paying job at a maid service. She must find child care, fight a custody battle with her ex, and find the strength to support herself and her daughter independently.

3 – Squid Game (2021)

Squid Game is a tense Korean thriller about a man whose gambling addiction and poor business choices landed him in inescapable debt. When he’s approached by a mysterious man who offers him a large cash prize for winning a game, he decides to take a chance and participate. But when he arrives at the secret, underground facility, he and the other participants realize they must fight to the death to survive and walk away with the prize.

4 – Extraordinary (2023-)

One 25-year-old woman is special because she lives in a world where everyone gains a superpower at 18. The problem is that she never did. Searching for her purpose in the world, the woman enlists her friends to help her discover her superpowers a little late. But will her desperate attempts to fit in bring her happiness?

5 – Schitt’s Creek (2015-2020)

This hilarious Canadian sitcom follows a wealthy family who loses all of their money and assets when their business manager pulls off an incredible scam. Forced to move into a roadside motel in a rural town, the family must overcome their selfishness, entitlement, and high standards to make meaningful relationships with the humble and friendly townspeople.

6 – Mr Robot (2015-2019)

A talented computer engineer with a deep hatred of the injustices of modern society works a soul-sucking job for a mega-corporation. When a vigilante hacker begins pursuing the computer engineer’s work to help dismantle the economic system, he struggles to balance his day job and secret side gig. All the while, he copes with severe social anxiety and a drug problem.

7 – Fleabag (2016-2019)

Fleabag is a dark British comedy series about a woman reeling from the sudden loss of her best friend and business partner. To cope with her grief and depression, the woman seeks out inconsequential flings and makes unsettling jokes that disturb her family members. Can she ever find peace, or will her attempts at soothing herself backfire?

8 – Loudermilk (2017-2020)

Counselors don’t always have their life together, despite what the advice they give their clients implies. One snarky addiction counselor known for his blunt honesty and dry humor attempts to help his clients put their lives together while his is falling apart. But when he meets a woman and agrees to become her sponsor, he begins a journey of self-discovery.

9 – Nurse Jackie (2009-2015)

Set in a bustling hospital Emergency Room, Nurse Jackie is a medical comedy-drama about a talented nurse who will do anything to advocate for and keep her patients safe. But the other hospital staff don’t know that she has a deal with the pharmacist to slide her narcotics to feed her ever-worsening addiction.

10 – Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2015-2019)

When a talented young New York City lawyer bumps into her ex-boyfriend from the camp when she was sixteen, she realizes her bustling corporate lifestyle doesn’t make her happy. Without thinking twice, she quits her elite job. She moves across the country to her ex’s hometown to rekindle their romance and find happiness once and for all.

11 – Succession (2018-2023)

Succession is a hilarious dark drama about an influential family that owns a vast media conglomerate. As the family patriarch’s health declines, his emotionally stunted children fight over the title of CEO. But none of the kids know exactly what’s going on in their father’s twisted mind as he decides the company’s fate.

12 – House (2004-2012)

This medical drama focuses on the life and work of the renowned diagnostician Dr. House, known for both his impeccable talent for solving medical cases no other doctor could and being an absolute jerk while doing so. Intensely bitter about the chronic pain in his injured leg, House belittles his fellow doctors, flirts with his boss, and takes too much Vicodin.

13 – Beef (2023-)

After a failing contractor enters a car chase with a woman he almost got into a car accident in a parking lot with, the two begin a game of revenge that continues to escalate as each party one-ups the other. All the while, the two protagonists struggle with rocky relationships and financial hardships in their personal lives that add fuel to their rage.

14 – Dead Like Me (2003-2004)

Dead Like Me is a fantasy drama series in a universe where some people are selected to become Grim Reapers at the time of their death. When a college dropout dies at 18, she’s disappointed to learn that her death doesn’t end her depressing time on earth. Instead, she must remain on the planet to collect an unknown number of souls before she can go to the next stage of her afterlife.

15 – Being Erica (2009-2011)

This Canadian fantasy dramedy series follows a young woman who shares her life’s regrets with her therapist. But when her therapist allows her to go back in time and re-do the experiences she wishes she never had, she must decide whether changing her life is worth meddling with the past.

Source: Reddit