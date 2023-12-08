Coveted Wheels: 26 Dream Cars That Belong in Your Garage

Ever had that daydream about the perfect car? You know, the one that makes your heart race just thinking about it? Well, at Wealth of Geeks, we’ve got quite the lineup for you!

We're talking about dream cars — 26 of them, in fact.

Everyone’s dream ride is different. Some folks crave the classics, the kind that tells tales from the past with their timeless designs. Others lean toward the latest and most cutting-edge models, where innovation meets speed and luxury.

Our team pooled our tastes to handpick this list. It’s a mix of iconic beauties that have stood the test of time and some futuristic marvels that redefine what we thought cars could do.

Volkswagen Golf R

You have to really know a thing or two about cars for this to be your dream car. But true car fans know just how cool these are.

With a 315-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter engine, this hatchback combines power and maturity seamlessly. Its rear-biased Drift mode unleashes a playful side while the refined LED-infused design offers a connected feel.

Packing a punch under the hood, the Golf R boasts an active all-wheel-drive system with selectable drive modes for varying terrains. From its quickness on the track to its precise steering, this hatchback proves its mettle in every performance aspect.

2023 Tesla Model S

The Tesla Model S is my husband’s dream car. Once you go electric, you’re spoiled, and you can never go back. The 2023 Tesla Model S impresses with up to 405 miles of range and a jaw-dropping 1020 horsepower in the Plaid performance model, which is crazy for an EV.

While the Model S flaunts hands-free driving and lightning-fast acceleration, its six-figure price tag might seem out of sync with its mid-luxe interior. The odd yoke-style steering wheel raises eyebrows, but the Tesla remains a top-tier dream car for tech fans craving cutting-edge EV power.

2024 Nissan GT-R

The Nissan GT-R, dubbed “Godzilla,” remains a legend despite its age. Delivering either 565 or 600 horsepower from its twin-turbo 3.8-liter V-6, this coupe gives you blistering acceleration, hitting 60 mph in just 2.9 seconds. It’s no wonder that this 2024 model is a dream car for many. Equipped with Bilstein dampers and Brembo brakes, it's a track-ready beast that hasn't lost its monstrous capability.

2023 Audi R8

Blurring the line between a daily driver and a supercar, the 2023 Audi R8 is the perfect combination of breakneck acceleration and a refined ride.

Sharing its V-10 with the Lamborghini Huracán, the R8 gives the perfect luxury vibes without sacrificing performance. Its snug cabin adorned with high-end materials and a user-friendly digital gauge display make for a comfortable driving experience.

2022 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport

At a staggering $3 million, the 2022 Bugatti Chiron is the picture of automotive excellence.

With an insane 1500 horsepower and a top speed exceeding 261 mph, this work of art blends power and design seamlessly. While lacking modern tech comforts, the Chiron's focus on performance is unmatched.

Its 16-cylinder engine with four turbochargers propels it from 0 to 60 mph in a mere 2.3 seconds, leaving your competition in the dust.

2024 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class, fondly known as the G-Wagen, is my personal dream car. I used to dream of fast sports cars and muscle-y engine sounds, but after becoming a mom, the G-Wagen is all I want.

With a robust 416-horsepower twin-turbo V-8 and a nine-speed automatic transmission, this beast boasts a legitimate off-road reputation backed by three locking differentials and a 9.5-inch ground clearance.

Its iconic boxy design not only makes a bold statement but also offers a spacious and luxurious interior.

Featuring all the luxurious comforts synonymous with Mercedes-Benz, the G-Wagen seamlessly blends luxury with rugged capability, solidifying its place as, in my humble opinion, one of the world's most capable off-road vehicles.

2024 Porsche 911 GT3

The Porsche is an obvious choice for a dream car. More specifically, the 2024 Porsche 911 GT3 and GT3 RS models represent the pinnacle of track-focused performance.

If you dream of speed, then you dream of this car. Powered by a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter six-cylinder engine revving up to 9000 rpm, these models scream power and agility. With the GT3 boasting 502 horsepower and the GT3 RS or S/T upping the ante to 518 horses, these cars sport wild aero elements, projecting their true race track pedigree.

2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

With a monstrous 760-horsepower supercharged V-8 engine and immense grip, this rear-wheel-drive coupe delivers exhilarating acceleration and a soundtrack that thrills.

While it reigns as the mightiest Mustang ever and Ford's most potent road car, it doesn't sacrifice daily driveability.

Opting for the Carbon Fiber Track Pack optimizes its performance, although it comes at a significant cost. Whether you’re tearing down drag strips or cruising along city streets, the GT500 combines earth-shaking acceleration with surprisingly agile handling, making it the perfect modern dream car.

Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat

You can’t have a list of dream cars without the Hellcat. Available in multiple iterations, its supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 engine generates outputs ranging from 717 to an astonishing 807 horsepower.

Coupled with either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic transmission, this rear-wheel-drive coupe is designed to create clouds of smoke from its massive rear tires.

Lamborghini Aventador

The Lambo may be a cliche choice, but there is nothing cliche about the 2021 Lamborghini Aventador. If you want to embrace nostalgia while embodying the essence of classic supercars, this is your dream car.

Housing a roaring 730-plus-horsepower 6.5-liter V-12 engine, this Italian powerhouse, available in coupe and convertible forms, delivers an unforgettable experience.

Though the automated manual transmission can feel clunky in traffic, the Aventador's athletic prowess shines through, especially with the track-tuned SVJ model that amps up the thrill.

Koenigsegg Jesko

The Koenigsegg Jesko is the first world-class hypercar on the list. And I’m sure we would all take one if given the chance. This car boasts a twin-turbocharged 5.0-liter V-8 engine; it produces an astounding 1280 horsepower on pump gas and a staggering 1600 horsepower on E85 fuel. Impressive is an understatement.

Backed by Koenigsegg's in-house nine-speed Light Speed Transmission (LST), this hypercar is designed for performance, offering rear-wheel steering and a 40 percent increase in downforce compared to the Agera RS, its predecessor.

2023 Pagani Utopia

Pagani's Utopia supercar is a perfect example of simplicity, lightness, and driving pleasure. Sporting an AMG-developed 851-horsepower twin-turbo V-12 and a Carbo-Titanium core structure, it stands as a featherweight at just 2822 pounds.

The Utopia offers a shiftable seven-speed manual gearbox or an automated single-clutch transmission, complemented by leather straps, butterfly doors, and staggered wheel sizes.

With only 99 units slated for production, this rarity will be just a dream for most people, but it is expected to be one of the quickest gas-fed supercars available.

Aston Martin Valkyrie

The Valkyrie is one of those cars that you just can’t help but stare at. It marks the iconic brand's entry into the hypercar realm and features a hybrid powertrain made up of a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V-12 engine and an electric motor — giving it an impressive combined 1139 horsepower.

With a seven-speed automatic transmission, the Valkyrie delivers breathtaking acceleration, estimated to reach 60 mph in just 2.3 seconds.

Priced around $3.5 million and produced in extremely limited quantities, this hypercar will be but a distant dream for most of us normal folks.

Ferrari Daytona SP3

The 2024 Ferrari Daytona SP3 pays homage to Ferrari's racing heritage, drawing inspiration from the 1967 24 Hours of Daytona-winning Ferrari 330 P4 race cars.

If you’re a fan of race cars, this is the dream car for you. Powered by a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V-12 derived from the 812 Competizione and tweaked to produce 829 horsepower, this supercar boasts voluptuous curves reminiscent of classic design elements.

Limited to 599 units, the Daytona SP3 will be another one of those dreams that few will realize.

2024 C8 Corvette Z06

In my pre-mom era, this would have been my dream car. The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 represents the apex of Corvette performance.

With a naturally aspirated 5.5-liter V-8 featuring a flat-plane crank and revving to 8500 rpm, it generates 670 horsepower.

Once you pair it with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, the Z06 delivers explosive performance, achieving 0-60 mph in 2.6 seconds and a quarter-mile in 10.5 seconds at 131 mph.

Ford F-150 Lightning

The F-150 Lightning takes the iconic F-series pickup and electrifies it, offering impressive power with up to 580 horsepower and 775 pound-feet of torque. If you’re a truck lover with a heart for tech, this one's for you.

With an Extended-Range battery, it boasts an EPA-estimated 320-mile driving range. This electric truck maintains the F-150's utility and versatility while showcasing its agility with a 0-60 mph time of 4.0 seconds. That’s impressive for a pickup truck.

Audi A8

Audi's 2024 A8 is a beautiful option in the full-size luxury sedan segment. It is powered by a turbocharged V-6 with a 48-volt hybrid system, and it delivers 335 horsepower and a respectable 0-60 mph time of 5.3 seconds.

The A8 makes the perfect dream car because it balances comfort with a hint of agility and gives a serene interior that makes driving enjoyable and stylish.

Aston Martin DB12

The Aston Martin DB12 fuels every young Englishman's James Bond dreams. The car combines striking design with powerful performance, and nothing else is needed.

Driven by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 producing 671 horsepower, this grand tourer promises exhilarating acceleration (0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds) and a top speed of 202 mph. Its aggressive throttle response and balanced handling make it a thrilling drive on twisty roads. Plus, you look really cool driving it.

Ford Mustang GT California Special

Ford is celebrating the Mustang's legacy with the GT California Special package that you can get on the 2024 Ford Mustang. This package brings back a throwback look with various aesthetic enhancements and interior accents. It oozes a classic yet modern vibe.

The Mustang GT continues its tradition with a potent 5.0-liter V-8, now rated for 480 horsepower and 415 pound-feet of torque, offering improved steering feel and feedback compared to its predecessors.

1938 MG (Replica)

This MG Midget holds historical significance tied to WW2 pilot Douglas Bader. Though not confirmed to be the original Bader MG due to gaps in its history, this meticulously restored replica showcases the heritage of the TA Midget.

With a 1,292cc four-cylinder engine producing around 50bhp, it embodies the spirit of the MG brand, making it the perfect dream car for history buffs.

Alfa Romeo 159 Tourismo Internazionale

The Alfa Romeo 159 TI (Turismo Internazionale) stands out with its unique body kit, 19-inch alloy wheels, lowered sports suspension, and distinctive interior features like electrically adjustable heated leather front sports seats.

It offers three powerful engine choices — two petrol options, a 2.2 JTS and a 3.2 JTS V6, and a diesel option, a 2.4 JTDM, with a choice of manual or QTRONIC gearboxes.

The TI models come in limited body colors — Alfa Red, Stromboli Grey, and Carbonio Black — maintaining exclusivity and staying true to the Alfa Romeo brand.

2024 Jeep Wrangler High Altitude

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler embodies the spirit of rugged outdoor adventure. While it offers creature comforts, it maintains its truck-like functioning.

It has various powertrain options, including a 470-hp V-8 exclusive to the Rubicon 392 model. Engine choices range from a 285-hp 3.6-liter V-6 to a 375-hp plug-in hybrid 4xe powertrain or a 6.4-liter V-8.

Whether you’re a fun soccer mom or a true outdoor adventurer, this car makes an easy choice for the top of your wishlist.

2025 Volkswagen ID.Buzz Microbus

The 2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz pays homage to the iconic Type 2 Microbus with its retro design. If you’re a flower child, an ‘80s baby, or a lover of all things vintage, this one's for you.

The ID. Buzz will feature flexible seating with three rows and will be available in rear- and all-wheel-drive configurations, boasting a driving range of around 260 miles. With a DC fast-charger, it aims to charge from 10 to 80 percent in 30 minutes, providing convenience for longer trips.

This electric van will ride on Volkswagen's Modular Electric Drive (MEB) platform and is expected to offer around 282 horsepower in its base model, with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive variant providing about 330 horsepower.

2024 Mercedes-AMG C63

The 2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 makes a bold departure from its predecessor by replacing its powerful twin-turbo V-8 engine with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder hybrid setup. Some may not be a fan of the emergence of EVs, but you can’t deny that this is one cool car.

This radical change brings forth a total output of 671 horsepower through the combination of the four-cylinder engine and an electric motor. The electrically powered turbocharger system aims to mitigate turbo lag.

While it provides a limited all-electric driving range of about 6 miles, its primary goal is to deliver performance similar to its predecessor while improving overall fuel efficiency.

AMG lovers will be happy to know that the electrified powertrain propels the C63 from 0 to 60 mph in a swift 3.0 seconds.

2019 Cadillac CTS

The 2019 Cadillac CTS is a smooth ride that is classy, luxurious, and beautiful. It stands out among luxury sports sedans with its rear-wheel-drive layout, balanced suspension, and direct steering, making it a great dream car option for those who enjoy driving.

The 2019 model boasts an edgy exterior design and hosts popular infotainment features, including an onboard Wi-Fi hotspot.

Engine options range from a 268-hp turbocharged four-cylinder to a potent 420-hp twin-turbocharged 3.6-liter V-6, with the latter showcasing strong acceleration, reaching 60 mph in 4.5 seconds.

2023 Chevrolet Equinox

The 2023 Chevy Equinox makes the perfect practical mom car. The 2023 model has popular features even in its base LS trim, a roomy interior, and decent cargo space.

Some critics say that this car’s performance falls flat due to an underpowered 175-hp turbocharged four-cylinder engine. And while the Equinox is easy to drive and handles competently, its acceleration lacks zest, requiring a heavy foot to reach highway speeds.

But if you’re all about comfort and you don’t mind the sluggish power, then this may be the dream car for you. It’s got plenty of room for your Costco runs, and it can hold its own in harsh, wintry conditions.