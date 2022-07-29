These 25 Dream Homes with Pools Will Make You Jealous This Summer

A private swimming pool is one of the ultimate luxuries. Whether indoors or outdoors, a pool provides homeowners with a resort atmosphere in the privacy of their own dream home. It provides a place to lounge, play, and entertain. So whether you're looking to purchase a vacation investment property, appeal to millennial homebuyers, or increase your home’s resale value, grab some inspiration from these 25 Dream Homes with Stunning Pools.

Image Credit: Zillow.

1. Beverly Hills, California

This gorgeous estate, known as The Beverly House, formerly belonged to newspaper magnate William Randolph Hearst and actress Marion Davies. With a gorgeous pool and meticulously gardens, it's not a surprise that it was also a destination for Jacqueline and John F. Kennedy's honeymoon.

Listing Price: $125,000,000

Beds: 18

Bathrooms: 22 Full, 3 Partial

Image Credit: Sotheby's Realty.

2. Manalapan, Florida

A true showstopper, Gemini is a 15-acre ocean-to-lake estate. Sitting atop a dune, the property offers 360-degree views of the Atlantic Ocean and Lake Worth and, of course, a stunning palm tree-lined pool.

Listing Price: $137,500,000

Beds: 33

Baths: 38.5

Image Credit: Brown Harris Stevens USA.

3. Palm Beach, Florida

This Palm Beach property offers ocean views, a contemporary design, and an absolutely gorgeous modern pool. With beautiful year-round weather, this Southern Florida private resort can be enjoyed all year.

Listing Price: $79,000,000

Beds: 7

Baths: 9.5

Image Credit: Brown Harris Stevens USA.

4. Coral Gables, Florida

Located inside of a private, gated community, this gorgeous home even includes an indoor rock climbing wall and a wine cellar. The outdoor pool area also includes a fully-equipped kitchen and dining areas as well as a barbeque.

Listing Price: $29,900,000

Beds: 6

Baths: 7

Image Credit: Elliman.

5. North Palm Beach, Florida

Situated inside the luxurious enclave of Seminole Landing, this unique masterpiece is complete with smart home technology, a private salon and spa, rooftop terraces with views of the Atlantic Ocean, a glass elevator, and a six-car, climate-controlled garage — just to name a few amenities.

Listing Price: $37,000,000

Beds: 6

Baths: 8 Full, 3 Half

Image Credit: Elliman.

6. North Haven, New York

This North Haven home is located inside of the coveted West Banks community near Sag Harbour. The heated gunite pool and its expansive patios, gazebo, and poolside bar make it the perfect backyard for hosting friends and family.

Listing Price: $4,295,000

Beds: 6

Baths: 6 Full, 2 Half

Image Credit: Brown Harris Stevens USA.

7. Houston, Texas

A European-style estate designed by architect J. Marshall Porterfield, this residence is privately situated on 25,000+ square feet of lush grounds. It also includes an opulent library, 2000+ bottle wine vault, and raised vegetable garden.

Listing Price: $6,985,000

Beds: 5

Baths: 5 Full, 2 Half

Image Credit: Elliman.

8. Snowmass, Colorado

Four Peaks Ranch is a quintessential mountain paradise. With on-site private hiking trails, biking, snowmobiling, horseback riding, a private beach with a cabana, and abundant wildlife, it’s the perfect sanctuary for nature lovers. After a full day of adventures, relax in the saltwater pool with grottos and waterfalls.

Listing Price: $49,500,000

Beds: 7

Baths: 8 Full, 3 Partial

Image Credit: Sotheby's Realty.

9. Springville, Utah

Courtesy Sotheby's Realty

Hobble Creek Ranch offers seclusion, surrounded by extensive trails and 20 acres of lush land. Complete with an indoor pool, horse facilities, fitness center, media room, this estate is the pinnacle of luxury.

Listing Price: $48,000,000

Beds: 7

Baths: 7 Full, 3 Partial

Image Credit: Sotheby's Realty.

10. Vail, Colorado

This property’s 75-foot long suspended glass-bottom pool is a real showstopper. In addition, this modern mountain estate offers exceptional Gore Range views and a rejuvenating spa with a waterfall.

Listing Price: $45,000,000

Beds: 6

Baths: 7 Full, 2 Partial

Image Credit: Sotheby's Realty.

11. San Jose, California

This stunning, resort-style estate is nestled inside the Silver Creek Valley Country Club enclave in exclusive Silicon Valley. Designed with Mediterranean influences and lush landscaping, it includes a theater, wine cellar, and game room.

Listing Price: $9,750,000

Beds: 5

Baths: 8

Image Credit: Compass.

12. Goleta, California

The historic 3,500-acre El Rancho Tajiguas is located on the Gaviota Coast in prestigious Santa Barbara County. This rare offering provides natural beauty and serenity with expansive agricultural land, hundreds of acres of orchards, and even an active cattle range. Its history traces back to the King of Spain, Carlos III.

Listing Price: $110,000,000

Beds: 10

Baths: 18

Image Credit: Mansion Global.

13. Rancho Santa Fe, California

Sitting on 77 acres in Southern California, this estate encompasses 7 parcels with two barns, a tennis court, and even a bass-filled lake. Perfect for equestrians, this estate includes riding areas, stunning tree-lined trails, pastures, and facilities for staff and trainers.

Listing Price: $98,500,000

Beds: 6

Baths: 7

Image Credit: Sotheby's Realty.

14. Westport, Connecticut

This masterpiece is one of the largest estates in Westport. Its distinct historical character is emphasized by its six native stone fireplaces, antique hand-hewn beams, and reclaimed wood elements in the living areas.

Listing Price: $7,995,000

Beds: 6

Baths: 11

Image Credit: Luxury Portfolio.

15. Greenwich, Connecticut

This luxurious property sits on 85 park-like acres in prestigious Greenwich. Truly immersed in nature, it includes even including beautiful organic gardens, a tennis court, baseball diamond, an outdoor pool with a water slide, and an indoor lap pool.

Listing Price: $35,000,000

Beds: 6

Baths: 7

Image Credit: Keller Williams.

16. Water Mill, New York

This modern Southhampton mansion overlooks the Atlantic Ocean and Mecox Bay and enjoys views of rare wetland dunes. The s estate contains endless amenities, including a glass-enclosed gym, elevator, spa-like bathrooms, and outdoor dining area.

Listing Price: $33,950,000

Beds: 9

Baths: 14

Image Credit: Zillow.

17. Charleston, South Carolina

An exquisite waterfront estate, this 8,000-square-foot property has charming Gothic touches, luscious gardens, and modern technology. Lovingly built over 7 years and heavily influenced by Europen styling, the indoor and outdoor living spaces are equally captivating.

Listing Price: $5,395,000

Beds: 5

Baths: 5 Full, 3 Partial

Image Credit: Sotheby's Realty.

18. Simpsonville, South Carolina

Not only does this custom South Carolina home have a magnificent pool, but it also sits on 38 acres of land with 13 lovable cows onsite. Its resort-like feel with extensive gardens, lawns, and pool area is ideal for entertaining.

Listing Price: $10,399,681

Beds: 6

Baths: 7 Full, 4 Partial

Image Credit: Sotheby's Realty.

19. Nashville, Tennessee

This Greek Antebellum Revival home is 22,000 square feet of luxury. It comes with a beautiful pool, tennis court, wine cellar, and more. The grand foyer's three-story staircase and oversized embassy entertainment rooms will transport you back in time.

Listing Price: $12,900,000

Beds: 6

Baths: 13

Image Credit: Zillow.

20. Bloomfield Hills, Michigan

A spectacular historic home completed in 1924, this property is situated on 2.82 lush acres with amazing views and a show-stopping pool. Located outside of Detriot, it was originally built in 1922 and has been impeccably updated.

Listing Price: $3,875,000

Beds: 5

Baths: 6 Full, 4 Partial

Image Credit: Sotheby's Realty.

21. Marana, Arizona

This one-of-a-kind mountain home was designed with meticulous detail, containing a huge gym, steam room, fully equipped theater, wine room, and more. Located northwest of Tucson, near Saguaro National Park, this property offers stunning views from inside the property and its secluded backyard.

Listing Price: $3,800,000

Beds: 4

Baths: 4 Full, 1 Half

Image Credit: Luxury Portfolio.

22. Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

This perfectly positioned property sits on nearly one acre overlooking the Pacific Ocean on Hawaii's Big Island. Located within the private club community of Kohanaiki, the estate is a short walk away from surfing, bodyboarding, snorkeling, and well-known scuba diving along the coastline.

Listing Price: $18,500,000

Beds: 6

Baths: 6 Full, 1 Half

Image Credit: Luxury Portfolio.

23. Avalon, New Jersey

Offering stunning bayfront views, this unique compound has a spacious deck, a new heated 14-by-46-foot swimming pool with a natural Travertine stone surround, mechanical cover, and a central sound system.

Listing Price: $11,500,000

Beds: 9

Baths: 10 Full, 3 Half

Image Credit: Luxury Portfolio.

24. North Hampton, New Hampshire

Built in 1907, the Willow Wind estate offers sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean and is surrounded by beautiful gardens and magnificent trees. Long, sweeping lawns and beautiful stone walls offer exclusivity and privacy to its residents.

Listing Price: $3,800,000

Beds: 5

Baths: 5

Image Credit: Zillow.

25. Manchester, Massachusetts

This grand estate sits atop one of the highest points in Manchester, offering stunning distant ocean and celestial views. Owners can take a refreshing dip in the 40-foot pool, feed their horses in the four-stall barn, then go for a ride on the extensive wooded riding trails.

Listing Price: $3,499,000

Beds: 7

Baths: 8

Image Credit: Zillow.

More Articles by the Wealth of Geeks Network