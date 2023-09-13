Drew Barrymore Dropped As National Book Awards Host After Talk Show Resumes During Strikes

The National Book Awards have dropped host Drew Barrymore after her talk show resumed filming despite the ongoing WGA strike. The awards show is scheduled for November 15.

“The National Book Awards is an evening dedicated to celebrating the power of literature, and the incomparable contributions of writers to our culture,” the National Book Foundation said in a statement. “In light of the announcement that The Drew Barrymore Show will resume production, the National Book Foundation has rescinded Ms. Barrymore’s invitation to host the 74th National Book Awards Ceremony.”

Drew Barrymore Is Receiving Considerable Backlash for Resuming Her Talk Show

As reported earlier on Wealth of Geeks, Barrymore made the controversial decision to begin season four of The Drew Barrymore Show despite the ongoing WGA strike and employing at least three WGA writers. “I am also making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show, that may have my name on it but this is bigger than just me,” says Barrymore on social media. “I own this choice. We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind. We launched live in a global pandemic. Our show was built for sensitive times and has only functioned through what the real world is going through in real time.”

“The only people I know for sure that are not going back are us three WGA writers. And the rest, I can’t really speak for,” said Chelsea White, one of the show’s writers, on the picket line. “I think first and foremost, this is obviously way bigger than just The Drew Barrymore Show and writers. We are out here standing with our union and feeling great and excited always to stand with our union.”

According to the Associated Press, Barrymore decided not to host the MTV Movies & TV Awards to show solidarity with WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikers. Although The Drew Barrymore Show complies with the SAG-AFTRA strike, its three WGA writers are on the picket line as the talk show resumes production.

When Barrymore was announced as host for the National Book Awards, David Steinberger, the chair of the National Book Foundation’s board of directors, sang her praises. “Throughout their careers, Drew Barrymore and Oprah Winfrey have each demonstrated their enduring belief that books have the power to change readers’ lives — by opening doors, sparking conversations, and building community,” said Steinberger.

Yesterday, the National Book Foundation tried to shift the narrative back to the writers in a prepared statement. “Our commitment is to ensure that the focus of the Awards remains on celebrating writers and books, and we are grateful to Ms. Barrymore and her team for their understanding in this situation.”