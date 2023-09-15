Drew Barrymore Owns Decision to Resume Talk Show During WGA Strike

Drew Barrymore defends her decision to resume The Drew Barrymore Show while the WGA strike continues. At least three WGA writers who write for the show are in picket lines while filming continues without them.

“There's nothing I can do or say in this moment to make it okay,” Barrymore said in an Instagram video posted today. “I wanted to own a decision so that it wasn't a PR-protected situation and I would just take full responsibility for my actions. I know there's nothing I can do to make this okay for those it is not okay with. I fully accept that.”

Barrymore Says She Didn't Want to “Hide Behind People”

Image Credit: CBS.

Barrymore and Bill Maher received harsh criticism from the WGA and on social media for not showing solidarity with the writers on their respective talk shows. Just the other day, the National Book Awards dropped Barrymore as its host. “I fully understand that there are so many reasons why this is so complex, and I just want everyone to know my intentions have never been in a place to upset or hurt anyone,” said Barrymore. “That's not who I am. I've been through so many ups and downs in my life — and this is one of them.”

Entertainment Weekly reports that Barrymore offered a “deep apology” to the writers and union, but stopped short of reversing her decision to resume her talk show. “All I can say is that I wanted to accept responsibility,” she said. “My decision to go back to the show… I didn't wanna hide behind people, so I won't. And I won't polish this with bells and whistles and publicists and corporate rhetoric — I'll just stand out there and be responsible.”

Although The Drew Barrymore Show is not in direct violation of either the SAG-AFTRA or WGA strikes, the WGA still considers it a “struck show” and members picket outside the talk show's studio in New York City. Other talk shows such as The View have returned without their writers, but Barrymore received more heat for her decision. The Scream actress continued:

“I certainly couldn't have expected this type of attention. I weighed the scales and I thought if we could go on during a global pandemic and everything that the world experienced through 2020, why would this sideline us? I just wanted to just put one foot in front of the other and make a show that's there for people regardless of anything else that's happening in the world.”

The Drew Barrymore Show airs weekdays on CBS.

