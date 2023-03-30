10 Dumb Childhood Trends That Were Incredibly Stupid, but Everyone Did

Remember when everyone was rocking those jelly shoes or when you couldn't go to school without your snap bracelet? Looking back, some of these trends were pretty dumb, but they were everything. We all had our phases, like when we thought wearing our backpacks on one shoulder was the height of coolness.

And let's not forget the classic trend of collecting pogs — small, round cardboard pieces that we would stack and slam with metal slammers. It's funny to think about how much time we spent on these silly trends, but they made our childhood even more memorable.

So, let's head back in time with some of the dumbest trends.

1. Cool School Bag

Your bag was your status symbol. It showed just how cool you were, and how you wore it would determine your position with the cool kids. Slinging it over one arm with your hands in your pockets or adjusting the straps so it would hang over your butt was the thing. You wonder where your back pain is from up to this day, huh?

2. Cheap Tan

“Baby oil mixed with iodine while holding a big piece of cardboard wrapped in tin foil as a reflector. My sister and her friends would be lined up in the backyard like this for months,” one person says.

Back then, using baby oil for sun tanning was all the rage. The idea was that it would help you get a deeper, more even tan. But, it turns out that using baby oil can intensify the sun's rays, making you more prone to sunburns, skin damage, and even skin cancer.

3. Getting Grills

Who didn't want to have cool-looking grills? Maybe it was the shimmery nature of the aluminum foil or just the fact that we had nothing better to do and thought we'd look cool. But everyone has put some foil over their teeth, flattening it out and smiling at everyone.

Good luck if you got sensitive teeth.

4. All That Glitter

It was almost entirely impossible to get rid of every bit. Face glitter became hair glitter, and hair became body. Next thing you know, it's all over your clothes and makes for unforgettable memories at music festivals and parties.

We bet you've got a polaroid of you and your best friend sparkling on a night out.

5. Baggy Pants

It's hard to tell who started the trend, maybe LL Cool J or Tupac, but baggy pants were so impractical. You had to stop and pull them up every ten steps. It was all about having your pants sagging so low that your boxers or thongs were visible to the world. Why we did this, we have yet to learn.

6. Mood Rings

These things were the height of spirituality. Sad? Go with black. Happy? Bright pink. Hungry? A shade between red and peach. We wore these as though they were windows into our souls, not just pieces of cheap liquid crystals that changed color depending on temperature.

7. Pencil/Pen Fights

The arena? A flat desk. The competitors? Your best pencils. This grueling deathmatch was a winner takes all battle that only the bravest with the most skilled moves and sharpshooting instincts could take on. Maybe it was for the bragging right, but we had the best pen fights.

Sometimes it got so rowdy we'd have to take it “underground” to the cafeteria, away from the teachers.

8. Wallet Chains

Wallet chains were the ultimate accessory for the edgy, punk-rock kids of the 80s and 90s. They jingled and dangled from your pants, announcing that you were too cool to carry your wallet in your pocket like a regular person.

Everyone wanted them, even if they did not know why. And if you didn't have one, well, you were just a square.

9. Shutter Shades

The sunglasses made you look like a robot or a fence. These things were all the rage in the 2000s, and everyone from Kanye West to Paris Hilton was sporting them. But let's be honest; they could have been more practical. How could you see anything through those horizontal slats?

But that didn't stop us from wanting them. A pair of shutter shades in your wardrobe was like a rite of passage. Even if you only wore them once or twice, it was worth it to feel like a futuristic fashion icon.

10. Ding-Dong-Ditch

It was the ultimate test of your stealth skills, as you and your friends would sneak up to someone's front door, ring the doorbell, and then run away as fast as you could before they answered. There was a thrill that was hard to resist, and the risk of getting caught only added to the excitement.

Looking back on it now, it was probably more annoying for the people whose doorbells we rang than it was fun for us. But, hey, we were just kids having some innocent (albeit slightly naughty) fun.

