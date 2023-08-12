15 Dumb but Delightful Movies To Get You Laughing

Sometimes you don't want to think too much when watching a movie; Sometimes, you're not in the mood for a thoughtful biopic or an Oscar-worthy character study; Sometimes, you just want to chuckle at something silly.

Recently a film buff on a popular movie forum wanted suggestions for movies to add to his watchlist that are dumb fun.

Here's our collection of dumb but delightful movies that will get you laughing.

1- I Love You, Man (2009)

This bromantic comedy from John Hamburg stars Paul Rudd as Paul, an estate agent with no male friends looking for a best man for his upcoming wedding. However, after he meets fellow Rush, Sydney (Jason Segel), at an open house, their budding friendship strains his relationship with his bride, Zooey (Rashida Jones).

2- Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001)

Kevin Smith's hilarious send-up of Hollywood's obsession with comic book movies, the media, and early net culture, stars Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith, as Jay and Silent Bob as they embark on a cross-country journey from New Jersey to Hollywood to stop the production of a Bluntman and Chronic movie so no one will make fun of them on the internet.

3- Dude, Where's My Car? (2000)

Ashton Kutcher and Seann-William Scott star as Jesse and Chester in this sweet comedy about a couple of hungover idiots that lose their car and go on a whacky adventure to find it, running into an angry Chinese restaurateur, a bizarre cult, and even aliens on their quest to find Jesse's car which has their girlfriends birthday presents in.

4- Grandma's Boy (2006)

Allen Covert stars in this absurd send-up of the games industry and gamer culture from Nicholaus Goossen.

After getting kicked out of his apartment, 35-year-old game tester and part-time programmer Alex (Covert) is forced to move in with his grandmother and her two roommates. To make matters worse, Alex's co-worker steals his video game idea, jeopardizing his job and passion for gaming.

5- Dirty Work (1998)

This irreverent comedy from Bob Saget stars the late, great Norm Macdonald and Artie Lange as Mitch and Sam, two lifelong friends who never let anyone push them around despite being down on their luck.

When Mitch's father needs a heart transplant but can't afford the surgery, Mitch and Sam decide to start their own revenge-for-hire business to raise the money, with disastrous results.

6- Idiocracy (2006)

Luke Wilson stars in Mike Judge's futuristic satire about the dumbing down of society as Joe Bauers, an unremarkable military librarian who wakes up 500 years in the future after taking part in a botched hibernation experiment to find that he is now the most intelligent man in the world.

Along with his fellow test subject Rita (Maya Rudolph); the pair are stuck in a dystopian society ruled by corporations full of idiots that don't even understand that plants need water.

7- Baseketball (1998)

David Zucker's absurd sports comedy stars the creators of South Park, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, as lifelong friends, Joe Cooper (Trey Parker) and Doug Remer (Matt Stone), who, in a future where most people have given up on sports due to over-commercialization, create a new sport, for the unathletic that combines elements of baseball and basketball.

After their team's owner, Ted Denslow, tragically dies in Joe's arms, the best friends are told they will inherit the Milwaukee Beers team as long as they win next season's Denslow Cup.

8- Airheads (1994)

Michael Lehmann's satirical comedy about a struggling rock band stars Brendan Fraser, Steve Buscemi, Adam Sandler, and Joe Mantegna as The Lone Rangers. Frustrated with their lack of success and airplay, the trio

decide to take drastic measures to get their music heard by a wider audience and storm a local radio station armed with fake guns.

Things quickly escalate as their ill-advised publicity stunt turns into a hostage situation when their fake guns are mistaken for real ones. The band ends up barricaded in the radio station negotiating with the police and station executives after their actions attract media attention and new fans.

9- Wet Hot American Summer (2001)

This satirical parody of 80s teen comedies by David Wain features an ensemble cast of soon-to-be-famous actors, including Paul Rudd, Amy Poehler, Bradley Cooper, and many others.

Set on the last day of a fictional Maine summer camp in 1981, the film follows the employees of Camp Firewood as they try to have one last chance at romance, put on a talent show, and stop a NASA satellite from crashing into the camp, all while trying to keep the campers alive.

10- Dodgeball (2004)

Rawson Marshall Thurber's hilarious sports comedy about a local gym trying to find the money to stop it from being overtaken by a corporate chain features an ensemble cast including Vince Vaughn, Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor, and Rip Torn.

Peter LaFleur (Vince Vaughn) and the misfits that like to work out at Peter's gym, Average Joe's, decide to enter a Las Vegas dodgeball tournament with a $50,000 prize fund to keep the debtors from the door and stop it from being taken over by a corporate gym chain owned by the insane White Goodman (Ben Stiller).

11- Tucker and Dale vs Evil (2010)

Alen Tudyk and Tyler Labine star in Eli Craig's superb send-up of the slasher film genre.

Tucker (Tudyk) and Dale (Labine), two kind but socially awkward hillbillies, decide to spend a relaxing vacation renovating an old cabin in the woods they have just bought.

However, after a series of misunderstandings, a group of camping college students thinks Tucker and Dale are psychotic killers. Deciding to fight the murderous hillbillies before they can strike, the judgmental and paranoid students attack the pair with disastrous, hilarious consequences.

12- Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)

Jake Kasdan's musical biopic parody stars John C. Reilly as Dewey Cox, a rockstar with a difficult childhood, who has slept with 411 women, was married three times, has 36 kids, his own 70s TV show, and is friends with every musical icon going from Elvis to the Beatles. He then gets addicted to, and kicks, every drug known to man before becoming a national icon and earning the love of a good woman.

13- Hot Rod (2007)

Andy Samberg stars in this cult slapstick comedy from Akiva Schaffer about the misadventures of a self-proclaimed stuntman.

Rod Kimble (Samberg) dreams of becoming a legendary daredevil like his late father. After his abusive stepfather, Frank (Ian McShane), needs a heart operation he can't afford; Rod sets out to perform his most daring stunt yet, by jumping over 15 school buses on his moped, to raise the cash to save his stepfather.

14- The New Guy (2002)

Ed Decter's light-hearted teen comedy stars DJ Qualls as Dizzy, a nerdy high schooler who gets expelled to reinvent himself at another high school. With the help of ex-con Luther (Eddie Griffin), Dizzy learns to be cool and renames himself Gil Harris. However, his past is about to catch up with him as his new school plays his old one at Football.

15- Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016)

Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone direct this Lonely Island mockumentary starring Andy Samberg as Conner4Real, a former boyband member who becomes a successful solo artist. After his second album is a critical and commercial failure, Conner resorts to increasingly desperate tactics to remain in the spotlight.

Source: (Reddit)