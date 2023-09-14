15 Totally Dumb Movies We’re Obsessed With

Watching a dumb movie can totally brighten your day. While these types of movies aren't everyone's cup of tea, for many it's the perfect guilty pleasure viewing. Someone in a popular online forum asked for recommendations for stupid movies that fans love. Here are 15 dumb movies you don't want to miss.

1. Tommy Boy (1995)

Tommy (Chris Farley) and Richard (David Spade) go on the road to sell brake pads to save the company after Tommy's dad dies. Tommy Boy is a road trip buddy comedy like no other. Oh, and Rob Lowe as the bad guy? Count us in.

2. Blades of Glory (2007)

When two rival figure skaters are banned from the sport, they discover a loophole to continue competing — as the world's first men's pair. They have to put aside their differences and embrace the unique (and hilarious) challenges of the situation.

3. Dude, Where's My Car (2000)

The comedy starring Ashton Kutcher and Seann William Scott is the definition of a dumb movie, but it certainly has its fans. It's definitely not much of a thinker.

4. Super Troopers (2001)

Comedy troupe Broken Lizard's film has become a cult classic over the years. Many fans call it one of the most quotable movies out there.

5. Hot Rod (2007)

Before The Lonely Island broke into the mainstream, their 2007 film Hot Rod went under the radar. It's silly and funny and definitely worth repeat viewings when you need a pick-me-up. The movie stars Andy Samberg, Isla Fisher, Bill Hader, and Danny McBride.

6. EuroTrip (2004)

EuroTrip may not have won any awards, but it's a great entry into the road trip genre. While the idea that EuroTrip is a “legitimately good movie” is arguable (to say the least), it's undoubtedly dumb and provides its viewers with silly fun.

7. Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989)

Honey I Shrunk the Kids is the best kind of dumb: dumb fun. It is a silly movie that's as straightforward as its title suggests, but it's hugely enjoyable. Sure, there's a science element, but it's bordering on nonsensical — not that it takes away from the movie's undeniable charm.

8. The VelociPastor (2017)

The VelociPastor is so bad, it's hilarious! If you're not familiar with The VelociPastor, first of all, why? Second, it's about a pastor who becomes infected by an artifact, turning him into a velociraptor when he becomes angry — an ability he uses to fight crime. It's absurd! What's not to like?!

9. Zombeavers (2014)

Some view Zombeavers as a genius film. Whether or not it's “genius” is open for debate, but Zombeavers' concept — a group of college kids are attacked by zombie beavers by a river — is undoubtedly so dumb that you just have to sit back and enjoy it.

10. Sand Sharks (2011)

There had to be a direct-to-video movie on a list like this. Sand Sharks' star power comes from Hulk Hogan's daughter Brooke and it's about killer sharks that swim through sand. It's incredibly dumb but its relatively positive reviews would suggest that it is, indeed, rather enjoyable to watch.

11. The Number 23 (2007)

The Number 23 was a much-maligned movie that many people believed made little sense, but it's a film that looks great. It's also, admittedly, very hard not to enjoy any movie with Jim Carrey in it.

12. Dungeons and Dragons (2000)

We're talking about the original, not the 2023 Dungeons & Dragons movie. 2000's Dungeons & Dragons got everything wrong. Every aspect of it was criticized: the acting, the story, the offensive stereotypes, the CGI, the choreography, the costumes, and more. But, hey, if all of that comes together to form an entertaining experience for some people, who are we to argue?

13. Freddy Got Fingered (2001)

Tom Green's 2001 vehicle Freddy Got Fingered is beyond ridiculous. It's considered one of the worst movies ever made for a reason. The plot barely exists, the humor is childish, and the acting is appalling. However, if some enjoy laughing at it rather than with it, that could be considered enjoyable.

14. Street Fighter (1994)

Street Fighter certainly has its charms — not least because the late Raul Julia (in his final movie performance) is sublime in the role of General M. Bison. It has little to do with the popular video game of the same name, but it's good silly fun anyway.

15. Dumb and Dumber (1994)

As the title suggests, Dumb and Dumber is the quintessential dumb-but-brilliant movie. Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels are hilarious in their iconic roles as Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne. It's a comedy classic that many generations will enjoy in the years to come.

