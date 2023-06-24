12 Movies That Are So Dumb They’ll Make Your Brain Hurt

Some films leave us in awe — not because of their brilliance but for how insanely silly and implausible they are. Despite the abundance of intriguing historical events, traditions, and characters to explore, some films failed to portray these periods correctly.

These are some of the dumbest period movies to hit the big screen.

1. Wild Wild West (1999)

With one-dimensional characters and a shallow storyline, Wild Wild West is a period movie that could have done better.

Set in the Old West, it fails to capture the authenticity and excitement of the era and falls flat in its attempt to bring the Wild West to life.

2. First Knight (1995)

Watching First Knight was one of my worst movie experiences as a fan of Arthurian-based movies. Set in the time of King Arthur, the film lacks the grandeur and epic storytelling that such a legendary tale deserves.

The uninspired performances and dialogues make this adaptation pale compared to other Arthurian-based legends.

3. Gods and Generals (2003)

Gods and Generals attempt to depict the American Civil War but fall short in its execution. The pacing is insufferably slow and the film lacks a focus on compelling characters or engaging storylines.

Watching this movie feels more like a history lesson than an entertaining experience. Despite its historical significance, it fails to capture the heart of audiences.

4. World War Z (2013)

World War Z approached the movie's plot by setting a zombie film in a global war setting. However, the film does not deliver on its promising premise, and the characters feel underdeveloped.

It relies heavily on CGI spectacle, sacrificing substance and depth. As a result, it falls into the category of forgettable period movies.

5. The Black Dahlia (2006)

The Black Dahlia failed to bring the infamous murder mystery to the big screen. The complex plot and poor performances overshadow any potential intrigue the movie promised.

The film does not capture the essence of the period and the elements that should have made it compelling.

6. Grease 2 (1982)

Grease 2 is a disappointing sequel that lacks the charm of the original. It lacks the appeal, originality, and songs that made the first part a classic.

The characters need more depth, and the manufactured storyline makes it a forgettable period movie.

7. Mulholland Falls (1996)

Mulholland Falls lacks the suspense and thrills of mystery movies. Nothing is exciting or striking about the murder investigation of a lady named Alisson Pond, which the film focuses on. Despite the perfect cast, the characters failed to deliver a compelling narrative or engaging storytelling.

8. Back To The Future (1985)

Back to the Future, released in 1985, follows a high school student who travels back in time using a time machine.

While the film boasts an iconic concept, its execution often leans towards the silly and unrealistic.

9. The Scarlet Letter (1995)

The Scarlet Letter is an adaptation centered on a woman embroiled in a scandalous affair. Living in a strict Puritan society, she defies the law by failing to name the father of her child. Despite the brilliant plot, this film lacks the allure of the original tale, resulting in a lackluster adaptation.

10. Three Musketeers (2011)

The 2011 adaptation of Three Musketeers is often criticized as a prime example of a dumb period movie.

This movie failed to recreate the musketeers' adventures in 17th-century France. The heavy reliance on flashy visuals and poorly developed characters are among the top reasons viewers roll their eyes throughout.

11. Alexander (2004)

With dumb period movies, Alexander (2004) takes the crown. This biographical film captures the life of the ancient Macedonian king Alexander the Great.

However, the movie suffers from manufactured storytelling, questionable historical accuracy, and a bloated runtime.

12. Tulip Fever (2017)

Tulip Fever follows a young woman who enters a passionate affair while her husband commissions a portrait.

Despite its promising premise and cast, the movie fails to deliver an engaging narrative, leaving audiences underwhelmed.

Source: Reddit.