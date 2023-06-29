13 Of The Dumbest Things People Believe Is Real

People fall for urban legends all the time. I used to believe silly things well into my thirties, such as that it's not illegal to have your dome light on while driving your car.

A recent online discussion asks for examples of the dumbest things people thought were real.

1. Babies Don't Feel Pain

Babies feeling no pain was a belief. One reader shared, “I was born with a rare (like 1 in 250,000) bone disease in 1979. The belief that children don't feel pain existed well into the 80s. I was a surgical guinea pig until I was about 10. I tried to end my life when I was 11. I have treatment-resistant major depression, severe anxiety, and PTSD. Oh, I also really hate being touched.”

2. Social Media Reposts and Forwards

We've all seen them. “I will not allow Facebook to sell my photos.” “I am doing this to ensure Facebook does not have consent to use my likeness.”

No matter how many people share or forward the thread, it doesn't mean Facebook will start charging you to use their service.

3. The Earth Is Flat

Ancient Greeks were able to figure out that the Earth was indeed spherical. They even calculated the diameter to a small percentage point. Yet modern-day conspiracy theorists still believe the Earth is flat.

They often boast that believers can be found all around the world. Hmm…

4. Drug Dealers

Drug dealers do not give drugs to kids for free, no matter what D.A.R.E. and Nancy Reagan may have said. Additionally, they won't give them away during Halloween as candy.

Anyone who does this is just wasting money.

5. Marilyn Manson

The urban legend that Marilyn Manson got ribs removed so he could perform you know what on himself” is one of the dumbest things many people believed growing up.

I heard that rumor. I also listened to this: “Marilyn Manson was Paul on The Wonder Years.”

6. The Rain Follows The Plow

This belief was everywhere in the 1800s American West. The idea was centered around agriculture bringing rain and making farming super easy.

People believed that the soil would release moisture into the air when grasslands were turned into cultivated feels.

7. Reducing The Electricity Bill

Companies love to sell customers a device they can plug into an outlet at their home with the promise of reducing their electricity bill. In reality, it's just a snake oil scam.

8. Gift Card Scams

If you're being asked to buy an Amazon gift card to pay your taxes, chances are you're being scammed.

The police will not come to arrest you; the scammer uses fear tactics.

9. M.L.M.s Are Small Businesses

One person shares an experience they've seen:

“My sister is a college-educated accountant. She's done: Mary Kay, Aloette, Herbalife, Melaleuca, and Pampered Chef. She's filed for bankruptcy once and is on the verge again. She's so intelligent. But so freaking stupid,” one user reported. Several people had stories of high school friends who rotate through them.

10. Energy Wristbands

Believe it or not, plastic wristbands won't give you energy. Salespeople might try theatrical tactics to convince you otherwise, but any gained benefits are just a placebo effect.

11. Wakanda Is A Real Country

The country of Wakanda came to prevalence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, most notably with the release of Black Panther in 2018.

It had people looking at their maps, trying to find where in Africa the country was. However, they'll be disappointed to learn it's fictitious, just like Agrabah and Gotham City.

12. Alaska Is An Island

Everyone has seen a map of the United States that has close-ups of Hawaii and Alaska to the side. Apparently, this results in some people believing that both states are islands since the map doesn't show them connected to the continental U.S.

While Hawaii is a chain of islands, Alaska is very much connected to North America.

13. Chocolate Milk Comes From Brown Cows

It makes sense, right? White milk comes from white cows. Logically, chocolate milk must come from a brown cow, and strawberry milk from a pink cow.

If you're wondering where these pink and brown cows are on the farm, there's a reason why you're not seeing them. The colors come from the addition of chocolate and strawberry syrup.

Source: Reddit.