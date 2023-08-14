From Xoxo to Exit: A Case for Dumping Over Text

In the ever-changing realm of relationship dynamics, how we break up with someone has taken some intriguing twists. With the digital era in full swing, the breakup playbook is getting rewritten daily. We're diving into the world of splitting up via text and why, believe it or not, there might be some compelling reasons to swipe right on this method.

Taming Your Emotions

Text messages offer a safe space for both parties to process emotions privately, providing a buffer from the raw emotions of in-person interactions. When tempers flair, productive communication often takes a backseat to immediate reactions.

One can avoid the instant emotional whirlwind that can cloud meaningful dialogue by opting for text-based breakups. Instead, people can take a breather, gather their thoughts, and respond with a clearer mindset. This approach embraces the importance of emotional well-being while seeking a more rational and constructive way to navigate the ugliness of parting ways.

Get It Over With Quickly

When breaking the news that “it's over,” text messages might be the ultimate tool. You don't have to drag out the awkward face-to-face conversations that feel like they're taking an eternity. Texts cut straight to the chase, saving both parties from prolonged agony.

Personal Preference

Some folks have stated that they'd rather get dumped over text, preferring crisp and concise endings over extensive dialogue. Perhaps this is where breaking up over text shines brightest—it takes away the potentially lengthy back-and-forths or long-winded discussions that occur when people want answers. When you wrap things up via text, you say your goodbyes, and you have the option as to whether you want to respond or not.

Zero Guilt Trip

Let's face it; emotional manipulation is real. Face-to-face breakups sometimes devolve into an emotional rollercoaster of guilt-tripping and emotional pressure. People's reasons for breaking up aren't always bad.

So, if someone doesn't want to let go, but it's best for the mental, physical, and emotional health of one of the parties involved, it can save them from a headache and second-guessing themselves when they shouldn't. Texting shields you from unwanted and unwarranted theatrics, and it sets the tone for direct and precise conversation.

Is It Really The Right Move?

Now, before we go all in on breaking up over text, let's entertain the other side of the coin for a bit. Perhaps there are some circumstances where texting won't do. Some users argue that the duration of a relationship is a huge factor, as well as whether the break up is amicable or not. A fling may warrant a text, but for a relationship involving marriage and kids—a text is ultimately disrespectful.

Maybe It's Not So Bad

Breaking up over text has gotten a bad rap over the years, but perhaps it's not as bad as people make it out to be. Admittedly, there are some situations where I'd caution against it; however, there are also scenarios where sending a text seems perfectly fine, and even the better option (think cases where safety could be a factor). So, the next time you're ready to break it off, don't rule out using text altogether. It's more of a viable option than you think!

