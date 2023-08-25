‘Dune: Part Two’ Release Date Pushed Back to 2024

Warner Bros. has pushed the release of Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two to March 15, 2024. The second part of the sci-fi epic starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Rebecca Ferguson had a previous premiere date of November 3, 2023, which would have qualified it for Oscar consideration this year.

Variety reported last month that Warner Bros. contemplated moving Dune: Part Two to 2024, but the studio has now confirmed it will do so. The main reason for the date change is the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, which prevents any of the film's stars from doing press to promote the sequel. Warner Bros. doesn't seem to have much confidence that the strike will end by November, so that is why the announcement came in August. Should the strike end soon, the studio might consider reversing the schedule change, but this is doubtful.

What Is Known About Dune: Part Two

In addition to Chalamet, Zendaya, and Ferguson, the Dune: Part Two cast includes Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Léa Seydoux, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem. The film continues the story of Paul Atreides (Chalamet), who joins Chani (Zendaya) and the Freman in a battle to free the people of the desert planet Arrakis from the tyrannical House Harkonnen, who destroyed Paul's family.

Dune: Part Two marks the second and final movie in the two-part adaptation of Frank Herbet's 1965 novel Dune. Dune: Part One hit cinemas in 2021 during the pandemic, which hurt its box office tally. The first film had a reported budget of $165 million and ended its domestic run with $108 million. In the interest of maximizing box office potential for the second chapter, Warner Bros. got cold feet about releasing Dune: Part Two during a time when its cast could not do any press for it.

Dune: Part Two Could Finally Redeem the Story Many Thought Was Unfilmable

David Lynch's Dune first adapted Herbert's novel to the screen in 1984. The novel had seen previous attempts to develop a film version by Arthur P. Jacobs, Alejandro Jodorowsky, and Ridley Scott. Lynch's version bombed at the box office but has since developed a cult following. Several versions of his Dune exist, but Lynch has disowned most of them, using the pseudonym Alan Smithee for the director's credit.

The TV miniseries Frank Herbert's Dune premiered in 2000 and, with its longer run time, was more faithful to the novel than Lynch's film, but the special effects were not cinematic quality. Dune: Part Two, if on par with the Oscar-winning 2021 movie, could make Villeneuve's two-part series the definitive version of the space epic.