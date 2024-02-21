Dune Part Two Review: A Messianic Sci-Fi Opus

In an era when old sci-fi warhorses Star Trek and Star Wars have stalled their big screen outings, and, at a time when sequels and reboots galore die at the box office, thank God for Dune Part Two.

Director Denis Villeneuve completes his adaptation of Frank Herbert’s beloved novel in the kind of immersive cinematic experience moviegoers cry out for. Like Barbie and Oppenheimer last year, at last, audiences have a reason to return to the cinema for both an engaging story and movie that relishes being a movie. This is the best page-to-screen adaptation since The Lord of the Rings.

When Last We Left the Dunes

The transition from 2021’s Dune to this continuation feels seamless. Part Two picks up where the first film left off: Paul (Timothée Chalamet) and Lady Jessica Atreides (Rebecca Ferguson) have escaped death at the hands of House Harkonen, disappearing into the vast deserts of Arrakis. The pair meet up with a group of desert dwellers called “Fremen,” led by the grizzled Stilgar (Javier Bardem). Paul feels an immediate connection with Stilgar’s daughter Chani (Zendaya), and begins to learn the ways of desert life. Jessica, meanwhile, agrees to become the tribe’s new Reverend Mother, a religious psychic, in exchange for allowing her and Paul to join the tribe.

Jessica’s decision, however, has some radical, unintended consequences. Fremen have long held believed in the prophecy of a messiah—a son born to a Reverend Mother, who, unlike other men, could also command similar psychic powers. In order to survive among the Fremen, both Paul and Jessica do their best to appear to fulfill the prophecy. Paul begins leading Fremen attacks on Harkonen troops, which prompts Baron Harkonen (Stellan Skarsgård) to send his psychotic nephew, Feyed (Austin Butler) to Arrakis in hopes of ending the resistance with brutality.

Dune Part Two has a lot going on, though the script by Villeneuve and Jon Spaiths makes all the events, intrigue and cultural dynamics easy to follow. It helps that the director hits his stride in the first frames of Dune Part Two—everything here gels and flows with the original film with astonishing smoothness, especially considering that the new movie shot years after the first, and after the pandemic.

That self-assuredness really shows in the elements of Herbert’s novel Villeneuve chooses to highlight. Dune Part Two has a more action, ranging from terrorist raids, to warring armies to hand-to-hand knife combat. Without giving too much away, the climax of the film features a knife fight between two characters. Staged without music and in medium shots, the scene takes on a visceral power—the same kind of cringe-inducing realism that makes the fights in a film such as Raging Bull captivating. Consider, for a moment, what it says that a scene of hand-to-hand combat has so much resonance in a movie full of spaceships, giant worms and surreal planetary environments. In Dune Part Two, Villeneuve has emphasized human drama as much as his special effects.

Villeneuve also meditates on a philosophical notion with his narrative. Frank Herbert’s Dune always included the element of Paul posing as a god-like figure, though the author treated it more as a plot device. Dune Part Two goes even further: Jessica urges Paul to lean into the messiah template, only to begin to believe that Paul might actually be the foretold savior after all. The same goes for Zendaya’s Chani, or even Paul himself, who at first rejects any notion of saviorhood. But if Paul does fulfill the prophecy, does that actually make him God incarnate? Can a man choose to become a god? Can a false prophecy become true?

A Question of Faith

Though Dune Part Two preoccupies most of its runtime with space opera action, the kernels of this meditation on faith and religion permeate its narrative, elevating the narrative beyond mere space opera. The movie asks questions about power, manipulation, and the ethics demanded in wielding them—questions Villeneuve has the good sense to leave unanswered. These underpinnings also help set up an adaptation of Herbert’s second novel Dune Messiah, a film Villeneuve has said he wants to make. (The appearance of an unbilled, A-List actress as a pivotal character from that novel also hints that the director and Warner Bros. will charge full steam ahead in developing a third movie.)

As with Dune Part One, Villeneuve, working with cinematographer Greig Fraser, conjures up jaw-dropping images of the desert. Watching Dune Part Two feels more like watching a National Geographic documentary than it does a sci-fi opus. It also helps that the director works hard to differentiate Dune from the look of other franchises—a tremendous feat, considering how many other sci-fi movies, including Star Wars, pillaged from Herbert’s novel. Dune Part Two showcases new kinds of places—planets with black suns, where fireworks look squirted by an incontinent squid, or spherical spaceships covered in mirroring. Whatever it says, everything here looks so real viewers will have a hard time figuring out where the set ends and the effects begin.

The actors, for their part, also seem to love reveling in Villenuve’s world. Bardem has a ball here, reveling in his character’s grit and fanaticism. Butler goes way out into orbit as Feyd, giving a performance so wild and unhinged that it seems destined to invite parody. Zendaya gives her best performance to date, a mix of fury, empathy and stunning physical strength. Chalamet matches her every step of the way the chemistry between them concocting one of the most charged screen romances in some time.

Future Messiah

Dune purists might complain about certain changes to the material. Villeneuve truncates the original narrative from seven or so years to about eight months. That means reducing the appearance of a key character, though the director makes her presence felt throughout. Others might accuse him of wasting great actors—Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh, Léa Seydoux—in minor roles. In the case of the three aforementioned performers, each plays a pivotal role, and makes the most of their screentime. Pugh, in particular, makes a strong impression, in part because Villeneuve has expanded her role from the novel and in part because she probably knows she’ll get more to do in Dune Messiah.

Dune Part Two celebrates Herbert’s novel, and, with its grandiose vistas and thundering sound, the power of cinema itself. Curious viewers should seek out the largest screen format they can find, sit back, and let the surreal and provocative images wash over them. Defenders of David Lynch’s** 1984 adaptation of Dune have long championed it as a fever dream. Here, Villeneuve actually fulfills that PR buzz, crafting an epic that will remind audiences of why they fell in love with movies in the first place.

Yes, it’s only February, but we feel confident declaring Dune Part Two one of the year's best films.

**Note: Villeneuve, in the act of tongue-in-cheek empathy, pays obvious homage to the work of David Lynch. Keen eyes will spot the scene in question, and note that it comes from Blue Velvet Lynch’s Dune. Given the dreadful quality of Lynch’s Dune, that’s just good taste.

SPECS: 9/10

Dune Part Two opens in cinemas March 1.