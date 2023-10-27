Duran Duran Release ‘Danse Macabre,’ Halloween-Themed 16th Studio Album

Duran Duran released the Halloween-themed Danse Macabre, the new wave band's 16th studio album, today via Tape Modern/BMG. The four core members — Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor, and Roger Taylor — are joined by special guests Nile Rodgers, Warren Cuccurullo, and Andy Taylor for the album featuring covers of Billie Eilish, Talking Heads, the Rolling Stones, Siouxsie and the Banshees, and more.

The official Danse Macabre press release reads: “Catalyzed by one special live performance that Duran Duran filmed in Las Vegas on October 31 of last year, Danse Macabre is the soundtrack to their ultimate Halloween party. Across 13 tracks the band unearth bright melodies from the darkness, threading together new songs, themed covers, and newly reimagined versions of their own ‘spooky’ classics.”

Keyboardist Rhodes says, “The song ‘Danse Macabre’ celebrates the joy and madness of Halloween. It is the title track of our forthcoming album, which gathers together an unusual mix of cover versions, reworked Duran Duran songs, and several new compositions. The idea was born out of a show we played in Las Vegas on October 31, 2022. We had decided to seize the moment to create a unique, special event… the temptation of using glorious gothic visuals set to a dark soundtrack of horror and humor was simply irresistible.”

Duran Duran's Danse Macabre Pays Tribute to Artists That Inspire the Band

Duran Duran formed in 1978 in Birmingham but really took off during the MTV era with hits such as “Planet Earth,” “Girls on Film,” “Rio,” “Hungry Like the Wolf,” “Wild Boys,” and “A View to a Kill.” The group had a resurgence in the 1990s with hits such as “Ordinary World” and “Come Undone,” amassing a legion of Duranies that remain fans to this day. Duran Duran were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.

Danse Macabre contains three new songs, reimagined Duran Duran classics, and covers by artists who inspire the band. The press releases says that the album contains “Halloween covers of Billie Eilish’s ‘Bury a Friend,’ Talking Heads’ ‘Psycho Killer’ (feat. Victoria De Angelis of Måneskin), the Rolling Stones’ ‘Paint It Black,’ the Rick James-inspired ‘Super Lonely Freak,’ Siouxsie and the Banshees’ ‘Spellbound,’ Cerrone’s ‘Supernature,’ and the Specials’ ‘Ghost Town.'”

Le Bon — who appeared at recent concerts wearing a T-shirt with an image of Siouxsie, one of the artists covered on Danse Macabre — says about the new album, “It’s about a crazy Halloween party. It’s supposed to be fun!”

John Taylor says, “After all these years, Danse Macabre offers an interesting insight into the personality of the band. The music packs a real punch.”

Roger Taylor adds, “I hope you take a journey with us through the darker side of our inspirations into where we’re at in 2023. Maybe, you’ll leave with a deeper understanding of how Duran Duran got to this moment in time.”

Duran Duran's Danse Macabre is available on CD, vinyl, and digital today.