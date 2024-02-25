Dusty Rhodes’ Greatest Pro Wrestling Matches of All Time

Dusty Rhodes never fit into the category of a conventional superstar. With his bulky body, stylish cowboy boots, and humble background, the American Dream truly lived up to his pedigree as a relatable everyman, winning over the hearts and minds of wrestling fans in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s.

One of the most accomplished talents of his generation, Rhodes won renown for his inspirational promos and strong character work, leading to his breakout success in the NWA and WWE. A world-class wrestler who remained active both in front of and behind the camera, Dusty also helped transform WWE’s NXT into a widely-watched promotion, influencing countless later wrestlers in the process.

Dusty Rhodes vs. Ric Flair (Starrcade ‘85: The Gathering)

Without a doubt, Rhodes’ best opponent, Ric Flair, appeared as the complete opposite of the American Dream in every way possible. Whereas Rhode harped on his average upbringing, Flair toted himself as a limousine-riding, jet-flying millionaire aristocrat–a man who used any and every dubious tactic he could to win.

Meeting several times throughout the ‘80s, Flair and Rhodes’ greatest match occurred at Starrcade 1985. Overcoming the odds and recurring interference from Flair’s allies in the Four Horsemen, Rhodes managed to roll Flair up for a momentous victory–even if the referee later reversed the decision.

Dusty Rhodes vs. Ric Flair (The Great American Bash 1986)

A timeless addition to Rhodes and Flair’s expansive rivalry, the American Dream took on the Nature Boy in the confines of a steel cage at The Great American Bash 1986. After a year of false starts, Dusty’s admirable attempts to reclaim the World Heavyweight Championship came to a head, allowing a battered and exhausted Rhodes to roll Flair up for the win.

Dusty Rhodes vs. Harley Race (NWA 1979)

In the late 1970s, Harley Race reigned over the NWA as the promotion’s franchise player. Yet on August 21, 1979, Race’s tenure as NWA’s mainstay attraction came to a hair-raising end, with burgeoning star Dusty Rhodes capturing his first World Heavyweight Championship from Race in Tampa, Florida.

While Rhodes’ reign as champion proved short-lived, his victory spelled out Rhodes’ clear potential as a future wrestling star–something that came to pass at the start of the next decade.

Dusty Rhodes vs. Harley Race (NWA 1981)

Reuniting with Harley Race in a high-stakes grudge match, Race once again defended his NWA World Heavyweight Championship against Dusty on June 21, 1981. Like their earlier 1979 match, the ensuing bout saw each man wear each down with punishing offensive moves, with Rhodes scoring the win after a massive top-rope crossbody. The second of Rhodes’ reigns as world champion, the match lives as an exceptional conclusion to Rhodes and Race’s lengthy feud.

Paul Ellering, The Road Warriors, and The Super Powers vs. The Four Horsemen and JJ Dillon (The Great American Bash 1987)

Often ranked among the finest WarGames matches of all time, Dusty Rhodes teamed with Nikita Koloff, Paul Ellering, and The Road Warriors to take on The Four Horsemen and JJ Dillon at The Great American Bash 1987. Kicking off this 1987 tour in grand fashion, Dusty delivered yet another satisfying (and brutal) chapter in his rivalry against the Horsemen–in an iconic match Dusty helped create, no less!

Dusty Rhodes vs. “Superstar” Billy Graham (WWWF 1977)

Rhodes’ first standout match came with his October 24, 1977 Texas Death match against reigning WWWF Heavyweight Champion, “Superstar” Billy Graham. The 1970s equivalent to Hulk Hogan, Graham’s popularity in WWWF spoke for itself–yet even then, Rhodes earned the undying support of fans in his encounter with the Superstar.

Dusty Rhodes vs. Tully Blanchard (The Great American Bash 1987)

Like his Four Horsemen contemporary Ric Flair, Tully Blanchard engaged in numerous matches against Dusty Rhodes throughout the mid-1980s, including their infamous “Lights-out” Barbed Wire Ladder match at The Great American Bash 1987. Setting the standard for the prototypical match, Rhodes and Blanchard’s vicious battle here predated the extreme heights of ECW, right down to the gratuitous presence of barbed wire surrounding the ring.

Dusty Rhodes vs. Lex Luger (Starrcade ‘87: Chi-Town Heat)

The fifth annual Starrcade saw Rhodes square up against up-and-coming talent Lex Luger, the two men battling for Luger’s U.S Heavyweight Championship in the confines of a steel cage. An intense and messy match, Dusty pulled out all the stops in staving off Luger’s victory, executing a nasty DDT onto a steel folding chair for the win.

Dusty Rhodes and Ole Anderson vs. The Assassins (GCW 1980)

One of the more dramatic moments in Dusty’s career came with the historic steel cage tag team that pitted Rhodes and Ole Anderson against the masked Assassins. In a shocking turn of events, Anderson turned his back on his partner Dusty, siding with The Assassins and special guest referees Ivan Koloff and Gene Anderson to beat the American Dream down. More of a legal mugging than an actual match, the sudden betrayal only continued to rally fans to Dusty’s side, further cementing his place as a burgeoning hero in ‘80s wrestling.

Dusty Rhodes vs. Dory Funk Jr. (FCW 1981)

A beautiful technical wrestling match in and of itself, Rhodes challenged reigning NWA Florida Heavyweight Champion Dory Funk Jr. on May 12, 1981. Despite his loss against Funk, Rhodes’ proficient mat-based wrestling seemed on full display here, illustrating the American Dream’s seamless ability to participate in more athletic submission matches in addition to violent brawls.

Dusty Rhodes vs. Tully Blanchard (Starrcade 1986)

As an extension of his rivalry with Ric Flair, Dusty Rhodes found himself going toe to toe with each of Flair’s allies in the Four Horsemen–none more so than Tully Blanchard. Meeting time and time again in dozens of ‘80s matches, Rhodes and Blanchard faced off in a high-stakes First Blood match at Starrcade 1986. As expected, the resulting bout came loaded with plenty of back-and-forth brawling, with Blanchard cheating his way to victory.

Dusty Rhodes vs. Barry Windham (The Great American Bash 1988)

Facing a grievous surprise attack at Barry Windham’s hands at Clash of the Champions II, Rhodes prepared for a match against the NWA United States Champion at The Great American Bash 1988. A transitional moment in NWA history, Windham’s monumental victory over Rhodes solidified the young athlete as a competitor to watch out for in the future.

Dusty Rhodes and Sting vs. Tully Blanchard and Arn Anderson (Clash of the Champions II: Miami Mayhem)

At Clash of the Champions II: Miami Mayhem, Dusty joined forces with up-and-coming superstar Sting to take on his longtime foes, Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard. Though unsuccessful in their attempt to win the NWA World Tag Team Championship, Dusty and Sting performed to the best of their abilities, with the sudden interference of Barry Windham tipping the balance in Anderson and Blanchard's favor.

Dusty Rhodes vs. Tully Blanchard (The Great American Bash 1985)

Two years before their heated Barbed Wire Ladder match, Dusty Rhodes and Tully Blanchard locked up in an action-packed steel cage match at The Great American Bash 1985. With both men taking turns hurling each other into the side of the cage, the match marked yet another stomach-churning encounter between the American Dream and his recurring rival in Blanchard.

Dusty Rhodes vs. Steve Corino (ECW Living Dangerously 2000)

By 2000, Dusty had long since hung up his hat as an active performer. Every once in a while, though, the Son of a Plumber donned his cowboy boots and stepped back into the ring, as seen with his ECW Living Dangerously Texas Bullrope match against Steve Corino. A fitting return to form for Dusty, Rhodes beat Corino down with numerous punishing blows, proving to all the naysayers that he could still hold his own in a match.