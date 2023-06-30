8 Dystopian Movies That Will Make You Fear the Future

Are you in the mood for a dramatic movie about a dystopian society that makes you question human nature? I know I always am! Check out the following movies if you're like me and looking for recommendations similar to The Hunger Games.

1: Brazil (1985)

A bureaucrat begins daydreaming about a beautiful woman instead of focusing on his work at the Ministry of Information. Soon his daydreams and reality begin to morph together, and he becomes an enemy of the dystopian state.

Can he save the woman in his dreams and himself at the same time?

2: THX 1138 (1971)

In this dystopian nightmare, humans of the future live in underground cities and are heavily medicated to prevent them from experiencing human emotion or employing their free will.

But things change when two people decide to stop taking their meds and eventually fall in love, making them outlaws.

3: Delicatessen (1991)

Delicatessen takes place in post-apocalyptic France, where a man who owns a dilapidated building begins killing off his handymen to sell their meat as food. But things shift when his daughter falls in love with his most recent handyman hire.

4: The Book of Eli (2010)

When only one hope left for the future of humanity remains, what does that look like?

That's the question The Book of Eli sets out to answer. After a war turns the earth into a vast wasteland, only one man has the power to save what remains of humanity. But with an enemy set out to stop him, will he succeed?

5: 1984 (1984)

This film, based on George Orwell's iconic novel, is one of the stories that made dystopian fiction so popular.

Big Brother is watching every person's every move in this society of surveillance and control. When Winson (John Hurt) begins to question everything around him, life as he knows it changes and reveals itself to be more sinister than he ever could have thought.

6: Soylent Green (1973)

In this future re-imagining of New York City, this urban center is massively overpopulated and left with nothing to eat. Nothing but rations created by the company Soylent Corporation.

When a detective from the NYPD begins to investigate a murder that took place at company headquarters, he begins to unearth the disturbing truth hidden by his higher-ups.

7: A Clockwork Orange (1975)

This trippy cult classic is a dystopian thriller that takes the phrase, “My, how the tables have turned!” to a whole new level.

After a man bludgeons a woman to death in a strange fantasy future of England, he's sentenced to behavior modification in order to get out of jail. When he is released, he no longer loves violence. In fact, now he hates it. Soon, he becomes the victim of those he used to torture.

8: No Escape (1994)

In a harsh future world, the prison system is completely run by corporations. When one man is thrown into a prison colony on an island, he must learn how to restart his life among the unruly band of criminals who have full reign on the island.