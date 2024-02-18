The Catchiest Songs We Wish Never Existed

Everyone has different tastes in music, but certain songs are earworms that get stuck in your head for days at a time, even if you never liked the song. Have you ever heard a Top 40 pop song while shopping in Target, and then it haunted you for days? There's a good chance you're not alone because there are many songs that people despise but can't get out of their heads. Would the world be a little better if these pesky songs didn't exist?

1. “Dance Monkey” by Tones and I

“Dance Monkey” is a very upbeat song, and as the title implies, it has a distinct dance beat, perfect for breakdancing and whatnot. Between its prevalence on the radio and the many TikTok dance videos featuring the track, people are tired of it, and it irritates them to no end.

2. “Happy” by Pharrell Williams

This song became incredibly popular after being featured in Despicable Me 2, so plenty of children were listening to it nonstop. Still, it also made it to the radio and many store playlists. Unsurprisingly, it's an incredibly upbeat and cheerful pop song, making it all the more annoying.

3. “All About That Bass” by Meghan Trainor

“All About That Bass” was supposed to be an uplifting song about loving your body, but people have pointed out that it's shaming skinny body types while trying to uplift curvy girls. Aside from the contradictory lyrics, the song is sonically harsh and sassy.

4. “Call Me Maybe” by Carly Rae Jepsen

Please don't crucify me, but I think this song and Carly Rae Jepsen are adorable. However, I see how it can be incredibly annoying after hearing it too much. The song has a vibrant sound and playful lyrics, but they get old fast and feel cheesy after a while.

5. “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran

About 90% of Ed Sheeran's discography annoys people, but “Shape of You” in particular is hated by many. The track has a bothersome sound that feels fast-paced but out of place. On top of that, the lyrics make people cringe and seem poorly written.

6. “This Is How We Roll” by Florida Georgia Line ft. Luke Bryan

Even country music fans and Florida Georgia Line think the song “This Is How We Roll” is a little annoying. The song has nothing special to offer, with a typical country sound and painfully bland lyrics that any 12-year-old could've written. At least it's not still constantly played everywhere.

7. “Thunder” by Imagine Dragons

There are many unpleasant Imagine Dragons songs, but “Thunder” is passionately hated by an impressive amount of folks. The relentless background snaps, stupid, repetitive lyrics, and squeaky, warped voices on the track make it awful on every level.

8. “Baby” by Justin Bieber ft. Ludacris

“Baby” was one of the songs that made Justin Bieber the global pop star he is today. While his little tween voice is adorable, the lyrics are unbelievably basic and repetitive with zero substance. On top of that, the sound is unoriginal and too tedious.

9. “Hotline Bling” by Drake

Drake has a loyal following, but many find his music lame and boring. “Hotline Bling” is easily one of his most dull and repetitious songs, so it can be aggravating to listen to. When it came out, it was played everywhere, all the time, so even hearing a piece of the chorus is irksome.

10. “Moves Like Jagger” by Maroon 5 ft. Christina Aguilera

Maroon 5 has gone downhill since Songs About Jane, and this funky dance song is one of the worst tracks they've ever made. Everything seems like a joke, from the title to the background whistling, that even Christina and Adam Levine's impressive vocals can't save it.

11. “Friday” by Rebecca Black

I'm sure the second you read this title, the song started playing in your head, so I'm sorry for that. It feels like this song was thoughtfully designed to be the most irritating track ever. In many ways, I feel bad that this is the legacy Rebecca Black will leave.

12. “Levitating” by Dua Lipa

A decent amount of Dua Lipa's songs are bothersome, but “Levitating” is probably the worst. It has plenty of background claps and monotonous sounds, with “yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah” in between verses. The beat is basic and catchy in the worst ways.

13. “I Gotta Feeling” by The Black Eyed Peas

The Black Eyed Peas are masters at creating earworms that afflict people for weeks at a time, and while there are many to choose from, “I Gotta Feeling” is a commonly hated one. The song feels half-baked, with dull lyrics and a stereotypical soft dance beat.

14. “Roar” by Katy Perry

If you're not a Katy Perry fan, you probably find 99% of her songs aggravating and monotonous, including “Hot n Cold” and “Firework,” but “Roar” is a different breed of annoying. From the first note, it's easy to tell this song will be stuck in your head and drive you crazy.

15. “Blurred Lines” by Robin Thicke ft. T.I. and Pharrell

Putting aside the gross, creepy lyrics and icky music video, this track is sonically a disaster, with out-of-place “whoos” throughout the whole song and a strange Mamba-like beat. We'd all be better off if Robin Thicke never made another song with atrocious lyrics like “What rhymes with hug me?”

16. “Closer” by The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey

In 2016, there was no escaping this song. Upon first listening, it feels cute and harmless, but once you hear it a few times, you realize it's a pervasive song that sticks to your brain. The lyrics are laughable, and the beat is plain, but it somehow became a top song.

17. “CAN'T STOP THE FEELING!” by Justin Timberlake

The fact that the title is in all caps with an exclamation point just makes me cringe. “CAN'T STOP THE FEELING!” was featured in the Trolls movie and then plagued the radio for a while. It's a typical dance-pop song with nothing special besides its ability to haunt your mind.

18. “Shake It Off” by Taylor Swift

Not everyone is a Taylor Swift fan, and some hate her passionately. But even many TS fans find “Shake It Off” a wearisome earworm. The chorus is frustratingly repetitive, and the song has a more cheesy-pop vibe than her more thoughtful songs, so we could've done without it.

19. “Fireflies” by Owl City

Owl City was pretty much a one-hit-wonder with this song, and it does have a unique sound, but it's still agonizing to listen to repeatedly. The whimsical sound can feel grating after a few listens. The lyrics and beat feel childish and silly, but in an awkward way.

20. “Just the Way You Are” by Bruno Mars

People were obsessed with “Just the Way You Are” when it came out. The lyrics are sweet and romantic, but the excessive vocal runs and crooning make it feel overdone and corny. The song also feels too fast-paced for its good, creating a catchy but maddening sound.

21. “Fight Song” by Rachel Platten

Like Katy Perry's “Roar,” “Fight Song” by Rachel Platten is meant to be an uplifting and inspiring song for people going through a hard time. While the idea is nice, the lyrics make people cringe. It's like a self-help book transformed into a song.

22. “Whip My Hair” by Willow Smith

Did people like this song, or was it just a joke I wasn't in on? Willow Smith's newer music is meaningful and creative, but this track was a travesty for anyone with ears. The concept is ridiculous, and the chorus is terrible; it sounds like a broken record.

23. “Bad Day” by Daniel Powter

You know this song well if you watched American Idol in the 2010s. If you are having a bad day, hearing this song will probably make it worse. Usually, piano songs are lovely, but this one feels a little forced and tacky, with generic lyrics and an outdated sound.

24. “Photograph” by Nickelback

Nickelback gets a lot of hate, and many people see them as a joke. Their most popular song, “Photograph,” is still played on the radio incessantly. Between the lead singer's grungey voice and the mediocre lyrics, the song is painful to listen to and has only gotten worse over the years.