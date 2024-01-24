24 Key Traits of Successful Early Retirees

You made it to retirement. What an accomplishment! What's up for your next chapter of life? Like most new retirees, the future may seem unpredictable and a little scary. Well, fear not because we have the tips that successful retirees have said are the most important to follow into their golden years.

1. Finances in Order

Smart retirees havedone their due diligence with their savings and finances. They lowered their spending years before retirement, invested well, and took care of their pensions. They may have also factored in inflation and rising medical expenses. Money is essential to retirement, and these individuals have it in order.

2. Retiring on Your Terms

Some people are forced into an early retirement. This can be unsettling because maybe they weren't ready to stop working. They might still enjoy the challenges of your career. Retiring on your terms means you are fully prepared for the next phase of your life. Forced retirement might push you into a life you're not ready for.

3. Have Goals

Before you start the retirement lifestyle, set some goals you want to accomplish. Do you want to travel? Do you want to work out? Are there some projects you want to finish? Goals can help you stay motivated when it's easy to become content with doing nothing. Update your goals when needed, but experts say having something to achieve will benefit you in the long run.

4. Never Stop Learning

Most retirees will tell you the key to keeping your brain sharp is to never stop learning. Read as much as possible. Watch all the documentaries on the topics you are interested in. Pick up an instrument you've always wanted to play. Keeping the brain sharp is crucial to a happy retirement.

5. Ease of Workload

Many recent retirees say they benefited from easing into retirement rather than just stopping all at once. Many say they have slowly stepped away from their career, transitioning from a full workload to minor roles as they get closer to retirement. This transition was more straightforward than waking up without a sense of purpose one day.

6. Eat Well

You're about to enter some of the best years of your life, so why not eat well to make these years worth the reputation of this being the best time of your life? Eating well makes you feel good and can make your days more rewarding. Keep that health up because you're entering a fun phase of your life.

7. Develop a Routine

It might be hard to go from a 40-day workweek with a rigid schedule to having your days completely free. Sticking to a routine helps you ease into retirement. Filling your days with hobbies, exercise, and regular activity will help with boredom and help you maintain a sense of purpose.

8. Exercise Your Mind

Mental health is important, and one of the best things you can do is to keep your brain active and engaged. Try a new mental hobby, like learning a new language or skill. This will help fight boredom, and learning a new skill will keep your brain healthy.

9. Physical Fitness

It's essential to keep that body as healthy as possible. You want to spend your golden years in the best shape to keep up with your adventures. All the national parks and cities you want to see are better explored on foot. You can't beat that fresh air. Also, physical activity could expand your social network and help you make new friends.

10. Maintain Health Checks

Regular health checks will be vital as you enter the next phase of your life. Regular checkups help prevent future health scares and give you the peace of mind you need as you age gracefully. Get to know your doctor and ask questions on preventive care. You want to spend your free years in the best health possible.

11. Keep in Touch With Old Friends

Some old friends might be work friends, which is okay. Odds are, you have some sense of pride from your career, and keeping up with those former co-workers might be nice to keep you tethered to a company you love. Retirees can find themselves distancing from their old friends simply because they don't see them anymore. That's not good. Stay in touch with your old friends.

12. Spoil Yourself

You've worked hard to make a living. Now it's time to slow down and enjoy the fruits of your hard work. Take some time to indulge in some of your favorite hobbies. Take that golf trip you always wanted. Go to the new restaurant you and your spouse have wanted to try. Now is the time for you to focus on your happiness.

13. Meditate

You have all the time in the world now that you're retired. Some of the most successful people in the world agree that daily dedication is the key to a happy life. Need help figuring out where to start? Take your coffee to a quiet space and sit in silence for 20 minutes. Reflect on life and your goals. Try to empty your mind to make room for new ideas. It could help you live a fuller life.

14. Volunteer

Many recent retirees find it rewarding to give back to their community. They've lived in that town for most of their lives, but now they have the time to volunteer and help. Whether you're working for a nonprofit group or coaching a youth sports league, volunteering will get you out of the house and give you a sense of belonging to the community.

15. Get Out in Nature

One of the best activities for a healthy mind and healthy body is getting out in nature and breathing fresh air. Exercising in nature might soon become the highlight of your day. Get out and explore. Maybe start a new photography or bird-watching hobby while you're at it.

16. Travel

This is your time to explore the world. Take it from retirees with some years under their belts: getting out of your comfort zone and exploring the world are some of the most rewarding activities you can accomplish. How many places have you wanted to check out? There are so many discount travel deals for seniors. Take advantage of these and get some stamps on your passport.

17. Get a Pet

Is there anything more rewarding than the love of a pet? Now that you have some free time and your kids are raised, bringing a dog home can be a fantastic adventure. Dogs keep us young and show us unconditional love. Check out your local rescue shelters for your next furry friend. They could be an exercise or nap buddy on those lazy Sundays. Retirees agree that adopting their pets was one of the best things they did after retiring.

18. Start New Projects

You might want to start doing all those chores you promised your spouse you would do but never got around to. Maybe you have always wanted to plant a garden. You have all the time in the world now. Retirees say that projects and goals have helped them maintain the daily routine we discussed earlier in this article.

19. Push Your Boundaries

It's time to challenge yourself. Instead of walking two miles, push for four miles. Try a new fitness class to keep you on your toes. Pushing your boundaries will help you avoid falling into a rut. Ruts can be hard to get out of, and being lazy is easy. Don't fall into that trap.

20. Prepare For Ups and Downs

Successful retirees will tell you there are many ups and downs in terms of mental and physical health. It's essential to be prepared for this. Focus on your support staff for hard times, and cherish the good times. Try to forget about the things you cannot control. You will find yourself in a much better state of mind.

21. Downsize

Retirement is supposed to be a more leisurely lifestyle than you are accustomed to. Many have claimed that moving into a smaller house or condo has been one of their best moves. There is far less maintenance and upkeep than on a large house. Condos sometimes come with workers who will do the maintenance for you.

22. Moving to a Nicer Climate

This might be the time to pick up and move to a more desirable climate. I know it's cliche, but retirees in Florida love their retirement lifestyle. No more harsh winters, struggling to keep the house warm or shovel the driveway. Spend your years on a beach somewhere instead.

23. Reconnect With Family

One of people's biggest regrets is they worked so hard that they lost connection with their family. Not that they don't see or have a relationship with each other, but maybe they've drifted apart. Spend the next years reconnecting. Become best friends with your grandchildren. Rebuild the friendship you had with your children. Now is the time to be the fun grandparents.

24. Take Advantage of Discounts

Now that you're retired, you can save money on everyday purchases. Enjoy deals at your favorite stores and restaurants. Look for bargains on travel, cell phones, movie theaters, and cruises. For anything you want to do as a retiree, there's most likely a discount for it. You earned these deals. Take advantage of them.

