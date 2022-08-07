39 Easy Ways to Earn Free Gift Cards (GameStop, Target, Apple, & More)

With the pressures of a changing economy, people are seeking creative ways to make money online. Maybe you've already explored your side hustle options, and are looking for an easy way to supplement your income.

We’ve tracked down all the best resources to help you earn free gift cards without the hassle of having to do the research yourself.

39 Ways to Earn Free Gift Cards

We've put together this massive list of 39 ways you can earn free gift cards. Save, print, or Pin this list on Pinterest so you can come back to it anytime you want to make some extra money.

While the list is split into categories for your convenience, however, the best way to maximize your earning potential is to read through the entire list as some ideas could fit in multiple categories as they offer various ways to earn free gift cards.

Play Games and Complete Tasks

Options in this category will reward you for playing mobile games in your spare time and completing miscellaneous small tasks. Many (but not all) of these options require minimal effort on your part to get rewarded.

1. Mistplay 🏆

This Android app pays you to play online games. Mistplay offers users the opportunity to play video games in exchange for free gift cards. Mistplay launched in 2017 to create the opportunity to play games and earn points toward free gift cards from online retailers like Amazon, PSN, Xbox, Google Play gift cards, and more!

With Mistplay, you are eligible to receive compensation from the minute you start playing. You can even play with friends and level up your avatar to unlock achievements and earn points fast. Mistplay supports user communications and offers a chat feature, encouraging connections among participants.

Unlike the rest of the options in this category, the only way to earn rewards and gift cards with Mistplay is by playing games but it's completely free to download, join, and play. Easy money, not a bad gig, huh? That's what makes it our #1 top suggestion of how to earn free gift cards.

🏆 WINNER: Mistplay is our top pick in this category because it's just so…fun! There's nothing better than getting paid for doing something you'd gladly do for free. The only downfall with Mistplay is you're only able to play if you're an Android user – here are some similar apps that pay you to play games for iOS users.

Available on Android.

2. Swagbucks

Swagbucks is an excellent rewards site that gives you many ways to earn Swagbucks, which you can redeem for free gift cards or PayPal cash. You can also earn Swagbucks by completing surveys, watching videos, and participating in other online activities.

Use the Swagbucks app to shop on your mobile device by checking for available cashback offers. Find the retailer where you'd like to shop and click on it. Swagbucks will take you directly to their site and award you a percentage of your purchase amount in Swagbucks.

Ways to earn:

Shop online

Search the web

Watch videos

Complete surveys

…and more.

There are several gift cards to choose from including Visa, Target, and Walmart gift cards. With Swagbucks, getting free gift cards is easier than ever – they'll even give you $5 for signing up.

Available on Android and iOS.

3. InboxDollars

Users can play games, open paid emails, and take surveys online with the InboxDollars app. The platform sets itself apart because it pays users with cash rather than points, and pays directly via PayPal, or offers Amazon gift cards.

Ways to earn:

Play games

Try new apps

Explore new products and services

Read emails

…and more.

InboxDollars offers a $5 sign-up and has a payout threshold of $30, yet with so many options to earn points, you'll be scoring free gift cards in no time.

Available on Android and iOS.

4. MyPoints

MyPoints is one of the most established small task sites in the industry. Download the app to start earning points to earn credit towards gift cards for each purchase made from your favorite brands. Cash out your points for gift cards, or transfer to your PayPal account.

Ways to earn:

Shop online

Read emails and visit websites

Complete surveys

Play online games

Watch fun videos

…and more.

MyPoints will reward you with a $5 bonus when you signup and complete five surveys. You can also earn a $10 task bonus in the form of a gift card when you make your first purchase of $20.

Available on Android and iOS.

5. Kashkick

Kashkick will deposit cash into your PayPal account simply for doing the fun things you're already doing online. A low payment threshold of only $10 and no hidden fees make Kashkick worth a try.

Ways to earn:

Watch videos

Surf the web

Complete surveys

Shop online

…and more.

Kashkick is free to signup and use, and with no limits, you can complete as many tasks as you'd like.

Available on web browser.

6. Feature Points

FeaturePoints is a rewards app that allows active users to earn points for completing small tasks on their computer or mobile device.

Ways to earn:

Download apps and test them

Shop online

Complete surveys

Win instant scratch-off contests

…and more.

Rewards are paid in the form of free gift cards from popular retailers like Amazon, PayPal, and Xbox. Feature Points also offers a fantastic referral program. Refer your friends and earn 50% of every point they earn – for life.

Available on Android and iOS.

7. Grab Points

GrabPoints operates similarly to FeaturePoints. Advertisers pay GrabPoints to find ways to increase online engagement, and in turn, they recruit members to create a user profile.

Ways to earn:

Watch TV and videos

Complete offers

Download apps

Complete surveys

…and more.

According to GrabPoints, some users are able to earn hundreds of dollars per month by completing online surveys on their platform.

Available on web browser.

8. InstaGC

InstaGC gives you points for watching videos, making online purchases, and even watching videos.

Instead of a smartphone app, they have a mobile version of their website, which will automatically load when you open the page using your mobile device.

Ways to earn:

Watch videos

Shop online

Complete surveys

Search the web

…and more.

InstaGC offers a massive selection of 300+ gift card options including popular brands like Walmart, Airbnb, and Dunkin' Donuts. And the cool thing is you can even send your free gift cards to a friend.

Available on web browser.

9. AppNana

AppNana will pay you to download apps and play games. Complete specific tasks to earn points – or “nanas.” Redeem your rewards for an iTunes, Google Play, Xbox, or Amazon.com gift card.

Ways to earn:

Download and play games

Download apps

Watch videos

Watch ads

…and more.

With AppNana, you can continue to earn points every time you play the games you've downloaded plus get 10,000 bonus points just for signing up.

When you use AppNana you may even find apps you truly like to use and can continue to earn credits for gift cards.

Available on Android and iOS.

10. Brain Battle

Brain Battle is a fun way to get paid to do math! With no in-app purchases and no cost to play, battling your brain with these math games is a great alternative to traditional video games.

Ways to earn:

Solve problems correctly

Enter cash drawings

Play frequently

…and more.

Just download this free app and play games to collect tickets. You need to get at least one ticket to enter the cash prize drawings. Earnings are paid via PayPal – transfer the money to your bank account and buy yourself a gift card to one of your favorite stores.

Available on Android and iOS.

11. CashCrate

CashCrate offers tried and true opportunities to make money online. CashCrate's mission was to create a site that offered vetted, legitimate opportunities for people to earn extra cash without getting scammed.

CashCrate is one of the best places to identify even more ways to earn free gift cards and cash rewards for completing online tasks.

Ways to earn:

Shop online

Try new products

Complete online surveys

Watch videos

Engage with advertisers

…and more.

Available on web browser.

12. Idle-Empire

Idle-Empire is a platform that enables users to earn rewards by completing various tasks, special offers, and referring friends. Signup using your email address or authentication through Google, Facebook, Twitter, Discord, or Steam.

Ways to earn:

Complete tasks and offers

Watch videos

Play mobile games

Test software

Complete surveys

…and more.

Exchange your points for skins, games, gift cards, or cryptocurrencies. Idle-Empire supports different markets allowing you to withdraw skins for popular games, including CS:GO and TF2. Typically, you can redeem your gift card within 24 hours.

Available on web browser.

Take Online Surveys

Another great way to earn free gift cards is by taking surveys online. If you have time to kill during your commute or find yourself scrolling while watching TV, online surveys are a great option for you.

There are numerous trustworthy sites that want to pay you for your opinion. Earn cash and free gift cards in exchange for answering questions.

Survey sites seek feedback from specific demographic groups, so you likely won't qualify for every survey. Most surveys take around 20 minutes to complete, and often the reward payout is low, but it can add up.

13. Survey Junkie 🏆

Survey Junkie is one of the most trusted online survey sites with over 20 million users They connect companies seeking market research with consumers in their respective markets.

Simply sign up and start completing surveys. Most surveys pay between 100 – 200 points, which users can exchange for cash and online gift cards from popular retailers. The minimum payout is $10 (which can take time to reach), but once you get the hang of it, Survey Junkie will quickly become one of your favorite places to earn free gift cards.

Join the new SJ Pulse Community to passively share your digital activity with Pulse (not sensitive info such as passwords), qualify for exclusive surveys, and earn extra rewards with SJ Pulse.

🏆 WINNER: Survey Junkie is our top pick in this category because not only has it built a trusted reputation and has a relatively low minimum payout threshold, but Survey Junkie has recently added an additional, more passive way to earn gift cards with its SJ Pulse program.

Available on Android and iOS.

14. Branded Surveys

Branded Surveys is another site that conducts surveys for other companies. The survey results help companies improve their products and services, that's why your opinions are valuable to them.

According to Branded Surveys, most surveys pay between $0.50 and $5.00, with no limit on how many you can complete. 100 bonus points when you signup.

Signup, answer a few questions so Branded Surveys can determine which surveys will be a good fit for you, and start earning. Redeem your points for cash or choose from over 100 gift card options, plus get 100 bonus points when you signup.

Available on web browser.

15. My Soap Box

MySoapBox™ is an online research community that collects feedback from members on products, services, and experiences.

The most successful brands depend on members to help them evaluate how they are doing, what they need to do to improve, and what they should create in the future.

MySoapBox members earn points for giving their insight. Points are redeemable for electronic gift cards to your favorite retail stores and restaurants. Earning is easy – simply join, participate, and earn.

Available on web browser.

16. Prize Rebel

PrizeRebel is an online survey site where you can earn points by completing surveys or offers. Redeem your points to score free gift cards – choose from hundreds of options like Amazon, Roblox, Google Play, or PayPal cash.

Prize Rebel strives to provide members with thousands of surveys, fast delivery of gift cards, and a low payout threshold (only $5). Survey inventory is updated in real time so there are always new surveys to complete and there is no fee to signup and start earning.

Available on web browser.

17. Opinion Outpost

Opinion Outpost is another free online tool that connects major corporations and businesses to their customers. Companies value your opinion and they're willing to pay to get it.

Take paid surveys safely from the comfort of your home and earn gift cards to your favorite stores like Home Depot, Macy's, the Apple store, or cash out through PayPal.

Opinion Outpost also rewards you for completing additional tasks such as testing out new products, watching advertisements, taking part in real-world missions, and even participating in diary studies.

Available on web browser.

18. OneOpinion

One Opinion allows you to earn points by taking surveys at varying point values. For every 1,000 points that you make, you receive $1 toward a gift card of your choice.

After you complete a survey, points are instantly loaded into your account. An average survey pays out around 10 points but some can be worth as much as 250 points. Once you earn enough points, redeem them for PayPal cash or gift cards.

OneOpinion also has a Member Services team available for support.

Available on web browser.

Scan Your Receipts

Stop pitching your receipts in the trash, consider them your ticket to free gift cards. Discover what apps give you gift cards for receipts and download them to start earning. Pile up as many rewards as possible and trade them for gift cards – or cash, if you prefer.

19. Fetch Rewards 🏆

Getting rewarded with Fetch Rewards is as simple as it gets. Make a purchase at any store or restaurant, scan your receipts, and earn points to redeem for free gift cards.

Fetch Rewards partners with all your favorite brands to bring you everyday savings on thousands of products so you can earn points and save money without jumping through hoops. Buy what you want, where you want, and earn points on every single purchase.

Redeem points for GameStop, Xbox, Starbucks, and Target gift cards (plus many more options) for as little as $5 and score extra points by referring friends.

🏆 WINNER: Fetch Rewards is our top pick in this category because it requires almost no effort to earn gift card rewards. Once you download the app to your mobile device, earning rewards takes just seconds – you can scan paper receipts for any purchase, plus Fetch Rewards will even scan your email for receipts.

Available on Android and iOS.

20. Ibotta

The Ibotta app helps you save when grocery shopping, which is a huge monthly expense for most people. In addition to spending less at the grocery store, you can also earn money by completing bonuses.

It's so easy to make money with Ibotta, especially when you team up with your friends. You and your team can earn money together and qualify for additional bonuses by achieving specific monthly goals.

Whether you prefer online shopping or shopping in-store, Ibotta offers up to 30% cash back at thousands of online stores including Kohls, Chewy, Best Buy, and many more.

Once your Ibotta account reaches $20, you can transfer the balance to your PayPal account or take your pick of gift cards.

Available on Android and iOS.

21. Receipt Pal

ReceiptPal helps you earn gift cards and cash prizes just for submitting your receipts. Use your cell phone to snap a photo of your paper receipts, or connect your email or Amazon account.

Receipt Pal will give you points for every receipt. Redeem your points for gift cards from great retailers and be automatically entered into our weekly sweepstakes for cash prizes.

Available on Android and iOS.

Shop to Earn Gift Cards

Many retailers will go to great lengths to earn your business. As the consumer, this allows you to take advantage of sales and promotions to save money.

Another popular way stores acquire customers is by paying other companies commissions to refer shoppers to their stores and websites. Many of these companies turn around and give a portion of their commission back to the shopper in the form of cashback.

Earning free cash and gift cards by making purchases you were already planning to make is a no-brainer.

22. Rakuten🏆

Rakuten is a cash-back site that pays you to shop at all your favorite stores. Think of it almost like a store loyalty program on steroids.

It's simple to earn cashback with Rakuten; sign up and shop through their website or app – better yet, install their Chrome browser extension and Rakuten will notify you every time you land on a website that has an available cashback offer.

Rakuten pays its members each quarter. You can redeem your account balance for free gift cards from their large catalog, enter your PayPal information to receive automatic deposits, or opt to receive a check in the mail.

🏆 WINNER: Rakuten is our top pick in this category because they have the best referral program, hands down. As a Rakuten member, when your friends and family sign up with your referral link and spend $30 you each get $30* with no limit to the number of people you can refer.

Available on Android and iOS.

*Offers mentioned were accurate at the time of publishing; however, all offers are subject to change.

23. Top Cashback

Top Cashback is another company that will give you cashback on qualifying purchases. Top Cashback sets itself apart by passing along 100% of the commission they receive to its users. This allows them to consistently offer higher cashback offers than their competitors.

Top Cashback partners with over 4,000 brands and also offers a browser extension so you're sure to find plenty of deals to take advantage of and earn cashback. According to Top Cashback, the average member earns $345 per year.

Available on Android and iOS.

24. Honey

Honey simplifies online saving so you can take advantage of discounts and promotions without having to waste your precious time searching for offers and promo codes.

Gold Rewards, Honey's cashback program allows members to earn Gold points towards cash back (for US) or free gift cards on eligible purchases.

Honey's browser extension searches for active coupon codes while you shop online and will try each code to find you the best deal.

Available on Android and iOS.

25. Shopkick

Shopkick offers you rewards for shopping both in-store and online. Shopkick makes shopping fun by rewarding you with points called “kicks” for completing tasks while shopping.

There are several ways you can earn kicks such as watching videos, scanning barcodes, visiting online stores, walking into specific stores, and more.

Once you earn enough kicks, redeem them for digital gift cards sent straight to your mobile device.

Available on Android and iOS.

26. Capital One Shopping

Add the Capital One Shopping extension to your Chrome browser to get real-time notifications of sales and cashback offers. Download the mobile app to get deals and savings, cashback offers, and coupon codes.

As you shop online, you'll earn points with qualified purchases, which you can redeem for gift cards. No games to play and no receipts to scan – it doesn't get much easier than this.

Available on Android and iOS.

27. Target App

Formerly named Cartwheel, the Target App is one of the most popular free gift card generators around. Sign-up for a Target account, download the app and check for deals while you shop in-store or online.

Through the app, Target advertises exclusive deals and offers to its members, many of which offer free Target gift cards. The app is free and an absolute must for any Target-lover.

Available on Android and iOS.

Refer a Friend

Word-of-mouth is one of the most powerful forms of advertising. And since humans naturally share things they love with those close to them, it makes sense that companies have referral programs in place to reward their customers.

28. T-Mobile 🏆

Are you on a T-Mobile plan? If you are happy with your service, be sure to tell your friends and family. T-Mobile will give you $50 for each person you refer to switch phone carriers.

🏆 WINNER: T-Mobile is our top pick in this category because they have a limit of 100 referrals per year – we did the math for you – that's a total of $5,000 a year! Yet, more importantly, if you can get 100 friends to switch carriers, you need to consider a career as a salesperson.

29. Xfinity

Do you have Comcast for internet, television, or phone? Did you know you can earn free gift cards simply by referring a friend? If you have a friend looking to swap services, hook them up with Xfinity, and cash in on up to $175 worth of Visa gift cards.

30. Casper

Looking to buy a new mattress? Casper has a refer-a-friend program that helps you and a friend sleep better at night. Get one friend to purchase a new mattress using your unique referral link, and earn a $100 Amazon gift card. In addition, your friend will get a 20% discount on their purchase.

31. Sam’s Club

Sam's Club members can earn a $10 gift card for every new member you refer. Sure, $10 won't get you too far in this warehouse club, but if you’re already a member, it will come in handy next time you go to stock up.

Gift Card Exchanges

Receiving gift cards to random stores you'll never shop at or restaurants you hate is a bummer, but you don't have to let them sit in a drawer collecting dust. Instead, trade in your unwanted gift cards for one you'll actually use.

32. Raise 🏆

Raise works by giving you cash in exchange for your unwanted gift cards. You'll find discounted cards for over 4,000 brands on Raise, meaning you can snag some real deals from your favorite stores.

When selling your gift cards on Raise, you set the rate. Raise pays you through direct deposit, PayPal, or a check when your gift card is bought.

🏆 WINNER: Raise is our top pick in this category because they offer so much more than gift card exchanges. Not only can you find discounted cards but you'll also earn Raise Cash when you purchase cards at face value, plus they'll give you 15% off your first purchase.

Available on Android and iOS.

33. CardCash

CardCash is an app that buys your unwanted gift cards for less than face value and resells them at a discount. Trade in your gift cards for ones you actually want and get paid up to 11% more.

CardCash pays you via check, ACH, or PayPal and also gives you $5 for each friend you refer.

Available on Android and iOS.

34. Gift Card Granny

You'll definitely want to check out Gift Card Granny if you purchase gift cards online. You can earn points to exchange for free gift cards.

You'll earn points for each gift card you buy plus earn five points each day by reading their daily newsletter and downloading their Chrome extension. Share a coupon or gift card deal with Gift Card Granny and earn even more points.

What makes Gift Card Granny unique is that they search the price listings of several other gift card discounters like Raise and Giftcard Zen. So not only does Granny give you points for shopping, but she finds the best deals for you as well.

Available on Android and iOS.

Additional Ways to Earn Free Gift Cards

We can't forget a few tried and true methods to get gift cards – they just work.

35. Use Credit Card Points 🏆

Cashback credit cards are perfect for people who love saving money and getting free gift cards but don't want to put time and effort into earning them.

Most cashback credit cards will allow you to exchange your credit card points for gift cards. It's simple, login into your credit card account and navigate to your rewards section to redeem your points.

🏆 WINNER: Using credit card points is our top pick in this category because it's completely passive. Cash Freely is a free app that will teach you how to maximize your credit card points and help you find the best cashback cards to boost your earnings.

Available on Android and iOS.

36. Trade-In Your Old Electronics

The Amazon Trade-In program allows customers to receive an Amazon.com Gift Card in exchange for thousands of eligible items including Amazon Devices, cell phones, video games, and more.

Trading in your old electronics is easy and convenient. Enter your information and Amazon will give you an instant quote plus you'll get free shipping and a discount toward purchasing a new item.

Available on Android and iOS.

37. Ask for Gift Cards

Instead of giving your friends and relatives specific gift ideas for holidays and birthdays ask them for gift cards from your most frequented stores. An even better option is a VISA gift card that can be used anywhere just like a debit card.

38. Enter Giveaways

Instagram marketing has become a popular means for brands to increase their visibility. Many brands offer giveaways that often incorporate gift cards. Entry typically requires you to “like” their user profile and share the giveaway. Seek out brands that you love on social media and sign-up for these opportunities whenever you see them.

If you are shopping in-store, be on the lookout for giveaways at the checkout. Oftentimes, they’ll ask you to sign up for their mailing list in exchange for the opportunity to win a gift card.

39. Return Gifted Items

This one is a no-brainer. After a hectic holiday season, we often find ourselves surrounded by thoughtful, but not always useful, gifts. If you've received gifts from family members that you'll never use, don't hesitate to return them.

You may feel guilty, but most people would prefer you have something you will actually use instead of their money being wasted.

Most major retailers will offer you a gift card in exchange for the return, (unless you have the receipt) equal to the price of the item you're returning.

The Bottom Line

Shopping guilt-free is a lot less daunting than shopping when you’re always aware of your purchases' price tags.

If you’re looking for easy ways to save money and earn free gift cards in return, consider using some of the ideas we've shared to capitalize on this opportunity.

All it takes is a little diligence and free time, and before you know it, you could find yourself with a wallet filled with gift cards!