Breaking The Bank: The Eye-Popping Earnings of Instagram’s Finance Stars

Finance influencers are an excellent illustration of how social media has become a very useful tool for influencers to interact with their fans. Having the finest financial experts represent your business may do wonders for its credibility and trustworthiness as more people worldwide access financial information online. According to research, here are the top 10 “finfluencers” to follow.

1- Humphrey Yang

This former financial advisor is using Instagram to teach his more than 54.3M followers (across social media platforms) what he knows about personal finance and to support them on their financial journeys. He frequently writes on investing in equities, savings, and tax credits in ways that even newcomers may grasp.

His thorough explanations keep his audience interested and motivated to manage their finances, earning him an average like count of 2,700 and raking up to $2,424 per sponsored post.

2- Jeremy Schneider

Jeremy is a transparent millionaire who shared his achievement with his more than 4.1M followers as a businessman who retired at 36. Jeremy provides daily financial and investment advice with graphics that are understandable to his audience.

Jeremy discusses everything, from articles on buying Teslas in the current economic climate to discussions about the national debt. He has an average like count of 4,400 and a per sponsored post of $2,380.

3- Delyanne Barros

With more than 4.1M followers on social media and $925 per sponsored post, Delyanne is one of the most well-known financial influencers. She is an investing coach, Forbes contributor, and host of the CNN Podcast. Her mission is to impart stock market mastery to her followers. Her blog covers issues like her disdain of traditional 9-to-5 occupations, work-from-home tips, financial dos and don'ts, and much more.

4- Anthony O'Neal

With the difficulties the current economic climate can cause, Anthony is a breath of fresh air. He uses his platform to inform his more than 3.1M followers on methods to improve their health and finances. His page emphasizes the joy of every accomplishment, whether it be paying off a car loan or having $1,000 in savings.

Anthony advises his followers to remain positive and keep up the excellent work. His like counts average 1,900 accumulating $1,721 per sponsored post.

5- Josh Rincon

Josh Rincon is a financial influencer who is passionate about promoting financial literacy. He has gathered a sizable online fan base with more than 10.2M followers on all social media, typical likes of 1,700, and $1,168 per sponsored post. Josh also serves as the program director for Avance Latino.

This nonprofit organization promotes financial literacy in local communities, churches, and educational institutions. He aims to inspire people to create generational wealth through fun yet enlightening financial education. Josh is a persuasive proponent of financial literacy because of his wit and dedication to his job.

6- Tori Dunlap

Another well-followed and well-liked financial influencer is Tori Dunlap. Her total social media following likes and subscribers is 26,911,980. Dunlap has empowered women with personal finance knowledge by teaching them how to negotiate salaries, pay off debt, accumulate savings, and invest. She also published the book Financial Feminist in 2022 after saving $100,000 at 25.

The ‘finfluencer' has an engagement rate of 5.67% with $430 per sponsored post on Instagram.

7- Poku Banks

Poku seeks to assist young people in making the most of their financial resources, making public interactions about sensible money-saving strategies, such as taking full advantage of the NatWest Thrive Programme. He has garnered 9.7M followers, an engagement rate of 1.92%, and $241 per sponsored Instagram post.

8- Taylor Price

A 21-year-old financial activist named Taylor Price. She has 21.9M followers overall, a 3.39% engagement rate, and $515 in revenue per sponsored post on Instagram, somewhat over the platform average. She is the founder of the nonprofit TAP Intuit and has been profiled in the Wall Street Journal and Good Morning America.

Price exudes a cheerful and effervescent attitude on film as she discusses topics related to money, like raising credit scores, analyzing celebrity investments and delving into the nuances of Bitcoin.

9- Steve Chen

Steve Chen, a former math teacher, wants to improve his audience's financial literacy so they can also enjoy financially free lives. His financial difficulties inspired him to become a finance coach. He owns Call to Leap, a community specializing in offering an introduction to trading and investment. A sponsored post can earn Steve up to $1,215 and receive an average of 1,500 likes breeding 15.1M followers.

10- Parii Bafna

A desire for essential knowledge that she and her peers couldn't access led to Bafna's love for personal finance. The best road to riches and health, in the opinion of Bafna, is to be conscious of where our money is going. She also encourages her audience of 5.7M to establish and follow spending plans that support their needs and enable them to be the most excellent versions of themselves.

Paris produces exciting information on credit cards, drop shipping, and Bitcoin focused on personal finance. The 21-year-old is also a co-founder of Jumpstart, a group supporting student enterprises' growth. Parii may earn up to $47 for each sponsored post, with the highest engagement rate at 3.52%.

Source: (Investingoal).