25 Best Easter Eggs From Movies, TV Shows, and Video Games

Finding an easter egg in your favorite movie, TV show, or video game is always cool. This type of quick wink and a nod to something only really big fans will notice has become popular over the years. Here are 25 easter eggs that fans noticed in TV shows, movies, and video games.

1. Community

During Community‘s run, there is an ongoing joke about Beetlejuice. The third time they mention him, you can see him walk by in the background. It's even better because the third time they say it is during a Halloween episode, so it is the perfect time for Beetlejuice to show up.

2. The Ring

If you picked up The Ring‘s DVD version, you can watch the cursed video footage. By doing so, the DVD “takes control” of your player and disables all DVD controls, forcing you to watch the entire thing. To make matters worse, once you watch it, it will play the sound of a ringing telephone to make you think someone is calling you.

3. Duke Nukem 3D

While going through the game, there is an easter egg about the popular franchise Doom. If you knew where to look, you could find the main character from Doom impaled on a spike. When Duke sees that, his comment is, “That's one doomed space marine.”

4. Fallout

While exploring the wastelands, you can come across many interesting items. One of them is the Holy Hand Grenade from the movie Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

5. Borderlands 2

There was a fun Minecraft easter egg in this one where Creepers were added as an enemy to fight. If you defeated them, you could receive special Minecraft-themed items. A great example is a weapon that would shoot the Minecraft “block” in a three-by-three pattern.

6. Predator 2

During Predator 2, you see what is in the Predator's trophy cabinet. If you look closely, you will notice that one of the items there is the Alien skull.

7. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

In the book, it's mentioned that the summer is unusually hot. It was based on the 1995/1996 school year in England when there was a real-life drought with water shortages. In the film, the grass where the kids play is yellow at the beginning due to the drought.

8. Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

During the segment where the characters are forced to participate in the arena, one of the other parties includes the kids from the 80s show. Additionally, the maze we see resembles the board game included with some box sets.

9. Better Call Saul

In an episode of Better Call Saul, a church website included a phone number. If you called the number, you would hear the voicemail of the pastor, Blaise Hansford.

10. Hot Fuzz

During an investigation, an employee makes a remark about not having any luck tracking down the killers. Right behind the employee, you can see an album by the band The Killers with the name of the album being “Hot Fuss.”

11. Portal 2

At some point in the game, a sign says, “In case of implosion, look directly at implosion.” That sign is there because, during the game's development, the playtesters would have their character turn around and miss the animation of the implosion.

12. Lego Dimensions

This is an excellent combination of some popular franchises. On a level based on the world of The Simpsons, you can use the Tardis to travel back in time to see the Flintstone's house.

13. Doctor Who

In the episode “Face the Raven,” you will see some text on a wall written in Aurebesh. For those unaware, this is the lettering system from Star Wars. Suppose you decide to translate it using the Roman alphabet. In that case, you will discover it spells out “DeLorean,” the famous car from the Back to the Future series. Both of these easter eggs represent time and space, which is central to the Doctor Who franchise.

14. Star Wars Andor

In the series Andor, there is an antique shop run by Luthen. Inside it, you can see the Sankara Stones on the shelf. They are from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

15. Sonic the Hedgehog 2

In the movie, the coffee shop is called “Mean Bean.” This refers to the game Doctor Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine that was released in 1993 on the Sega Genesis.

16. Metal Gear Solid 3

There is a specific area in the game with vultures — you can use them to eliminate a guard. Once that occurs, you can kill the vulture and eat it yourself. If you do that, a boss fight will force you to walk by everyone you have taken out in the game. One of those people will be that guard who will repeat, “You ate me, ate me, ate me.”

17. Uncharted

In the movie, there is a scene when Nathan and Chloe are coming out of the ocean. A hotel guest asks what happened, and Nathan explains that they fell out of a car that had dropped out of a plane. The hotel guest mentioned that a similar thing had happened to him in the past. This hotel guest was Nolan North, the voice actor for Nathan Drake in the Uncharted series of games that inspired the movie.

18. John Cusack

In the 1989 movie Say Anything, John Cusack aspired to be a martial arts instructor. In 1997 he was in Grosse Pointe Blank as a hired assassin with expertise in martial arts. In 2008, he was a hired assassin in War, Inc. These three movies were the story arc for the same character.

19. Adventure

Quite possibly the first easter egg, the game developer put his name in a secret part of the game. He decided to do this because Atari would not give credit to their developers at the time.

20. Memento

If you have the correct version, there is a way to play the movie chronologically. If you own the original region two release, this option is in the special features menu. You have to wait for the words “Memento Mori” to appear and then fade off the screen. Pushing the “enter” button after it fades out should allow you to watch the movie chronologically.

21. Halo 3

There was a part of a campaign level that was almost inaccessible in Halo 3, but not entirely. It contained an image of a shirtless guy gyrating. It was challenging to get there, though, as you had to perform a grenade jump at the perfect angle to reach it.

22. Bluey

In this show, two of the characters are dogs. You don't think much of it until you realize they are Dalmatians whose address number is 101.

23. Amnesia: The Dark Descent

Somewhere in the second mission, there is a room with a lantern. This room has a ceiling with a big hole in it. You really aren't supposed to go up there. However, you can do so by simply stacking up some boxes and then making the climb. The development team knew someone would figure out how to get up there, so they put a sign in there that said “Hello!” in Swedish.

24. The Office

In one episode of The Office, Creed used his personal blog. As it turns out, the blog is real and it actually exists on the internet. It's every bit as kooky as you'd expect.

25. Star Trek

In the 2009 Star Trek movie, the Enterprise emerged from warp speed in a debris field. They were in the middle of a big battle with the Romulans. During one of the scenes showing the debris, if you looked closely, you could see R2D2 from Star Wars floating out there.

Source: Reddit.