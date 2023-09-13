20 Certifications That Pay Well and Are Easy To Obtain in 2023

Explore certifications that pay well if you're looking for a quick and easy way to boost your income. Certifications can pay off significantly, and they're not as challenging to get as you might think. There are easy certifications to get online, as well as quick certifications that pay well for offline roles.

There are some great free courses available. But our number #1 recommendation for a learning platform is Coursera. You can take a 7-day free trial to decide if the courses are right for you. Then, it's a $38 per month subscription.

There are many benefits to getting certification for jobs, whether or not you already have a college degree. Yes, the right certificate can boost your annual salary, but it can help in other ways, too, from giving you a competitive edge or bolstering your confidence and helping you fight against imposter syndrome.

Why Get a Quick Certification?

There are many reasons to consider getting a quick certification. For one, it can help you land a better job. Completing a certification program shows employers that you're motivated and willing to invest in your career.

They also demonstrate that you have the skills required for the job. In addition, certification programs can lead to higher salaries. So, certification is a great way to do it if you're looking to boost your career and earnings potential.

Just be sure to research programs carefully to find one that's a good fit for your goals and interests. You can set yourself up for success with a high-quality certification program with a little effort.

How Can Short-Term Certifications Help You?

The job market has never been more competitive, so staying relevant and ahead of the curve is crucial. One effective way to achieve this is through short-term certifications. These certifications, often completed in a few weeks to a few months, offer a focused and condensed learning experience, equipping you with specific skills and knowledge relevant to your industry or field of interest.

Paving The Way for Future Opportunities

Short-term certifications can act as a gateway to numerous opportunities in various industries. Many employers look for specific certifications as a testament to a candidate's expertise and dedication to their field. By obtaining these certifications, you position yourself as a qualified candidate, making you eligible for roles previously out of reach. These quick certifications can also be prerequisites for advanced courses and specializations, paving the way for future educational and career advancements.

You're essentially future-proofing your employability.

Exploring Other Fields of Interest

One of the significant advantages of short-term certifications is the flexibility they offer. These certifications can provide a smooth transition if you're considering a career change or want to explore a new field. Instead of committing to lengthy degree programs, you can gain foundational knowledge and skills in a new domain in a relatively short time. This flexibility allows you to adapt to the ever-changing job market and align your skills with current industry demands.

Flexible Learning Schedules

Short-term certifications often come with the advantage of flexible learning schedules. Many programs offer online or part-time options, allowing you to balance your education with personal and professional commitments. This flexibility means you can enhance your skills and knowledge without significantly disrupting your current job or personal life, leading to a better work-life balance.

Real-World Experience

Many certification programs emphasize practical, hands-on training. This approach ensures that you're learning theoretical concepts and gaining real-world experience. Such practical exposure can be invaluable when applying for jobs, as employers often prioritize candidates who can demonstrate both knowledge and practical application of their skills.

Better Earning Potential

Certifications can significantly impact your earning potential. In many industries, having specific certifications can lead to salary increments, bonuses, or promotions. Employers recognize the value of updated skills and knowledge and are often willing to compensate certified professionals better than their non-certified counterparts.

Expand Your Knowledge and Skills

Short-term certifications are an excellent way to update and expand your skill set continuously. Most industries evolve rapidly as technology, innovations, and discoveries happen quickly nowadays. By pursuing certifications, you ensure that you remain updated with the latest trends, tools, and technologies, making you a valuable asset to any employer.

Gain Credibility

Obtaining certifications from recognized institutions or organizations adds credibility to your professional profile. It signals to employers, peers, and clients that you have met specific standards of knowledge and expertise in your field. This credibility can enhance your reputation, leading to increased trust and respect in your professional network.

Competitive Advantage

In a competitive job market, every advantage counts. Having relevant certifications on your resume can set you apart from other candidates. Employers often view certified professionals as being more committed, knowledgeable, and skilled. By investing in short-term certifications, you're not just investing in your education but also giving yourself a competitive edge in the job market.

How Can I Find Quick Certifications That Pay Well?

There are a few things you can do to find quick certifications that pay well.

Coursera

Coursera is our number one choice for finding quick certifications that pay well. And longer certifications and degree programs, too. It's like the Netflix of online learning but with a sprinkle of Ivy League magic. Learn data science from Stanford or business analytics from Imperial College, all while wearing pajamas in your living room.

Coursera is partnered with over 300 top-notch universities and tech giants like Google and IBM. Whether you want to upskill for your current role or learn new skills for a new career path, Coursera is a great place to start. There's a free trial, many free courses, and a low-cost monthly subscription for all-you-can-eat learning at just $38 per month as of 2023.

We think Coursera makes quality education affordable, accessible, and fun!

Certification Finder

The first place to start is the CareerOneStop Certification Finder. This tool will help you find certification programs that fit your interests and meet your needs.

Employer

You can also contact your current employer to see if they offer any certification programs or reimbursement for taking certification exams.

Contacts

Finally, you can reach out to contacts in your industry for advice on reputable certification programs that pay well. Whatever route you choose, be sure to do your research and ask around before enrolling in a program.

Quick Certifications That Pay Well

Now that we've discussed the benefits of certification programs and how to find ones that fit your needs, let's look at 20 quick certifications that pay well.

1. Google Career Certificates

Average salary: $41,420 to $70,000 per year

$41,420 to $70,000 per year Certification time to complete: 750 hours (varies by state)

750 hours (varies by state) Certification cost: $4,000 and up

There are many paths to becoming a certified massage therapist, but most will require completing an accredited training program and passing an exam. Community colleges, vocational schools, and private institutions typically offer massage therapy programs.

Some programs may require attending classes full-time, while others offer evening or weekend courses to accommodate students who need to work or take care of other commitments. The length of training programs can vary, but most will last between six and twelve months.

Upon successfully completing a program, students will then need to pass a written and practical exam to be certified. Once certified, massage therapists can begin working in a variety of settings, including spas, clinics, resorts, and fitness centers.

With the right training and certification, you can start your career as a massage therapist and help others to relax and feel their best.

19. Makeup Artist

Average salary: $38,000 to $157,000

Certification time to complete: 2 weeks to 8 months

Certification cost: $200 to $3,100

Makeup artists play an important role in the fashion, beauty, and entertainment industries. By using their skills to enhance the appearance of models, actors, and everyday people, they help create the perfect look for any occasion.

A makeup artist must have a keen eye for detail, a steady hand, and knowledge of the latest trends and techniques. In addition, good communication skills are essential to understanding and translating the client's vision into reality.

Whether working on a film set or in a salon, makeup artists use their creativity and expertise to make people look their best.

20. Chemical Operator

Average salary: $33,110 to $85,000 per year

$33,110 to $85,000 per year Certification time to complete: 3 to 6 months

3 to 6 months Certification cost: $1,000 and up

Chemical operators work in many settings, including factories, power plants, and water treatment facilities. They are responsible for operating and maintaining equipment used to produce chemicals or process raw materials.

In order to become a certified chemical operator, you must complete an accredited training program. Programs typically last between six and twelve months and can be found at community colleges, vocational schools, and private institutions.

Once you have completed a program, you must pass a written exam to receive your certification. With the proper training and certification, you can begin your career as a chemical operator and help to keep our world running smoothly.

The Best Easy Certifications To Get Online

Online certifications are a great way to enhance your skills and knowledge without the constraints of traditional classroom settings. These certifications offer flexibility and are also recognized by industry leaders, making them a valuable addition to your resume or LinkedIn profile.

IBM Data Science Professional Certificate

The IBM Data Science Professional Certificate is a beginner-level certification in the foundations of data science. You can sign up for the certificate program for free, via Coursera. The program covers various topics, including data visualization, machine learning, Python programming, and databases.

By the end of the course, you'll complete several hands-on projects showcasing your proficiency in data science tools and methodologies. This certification is ideal for those looking to break into the data science field or professionals wanting to add data analysis skills to their repertoire. It's also eligible for degree credit and is actually part of a wider multi-certificate program in data science, although you can take it as a standalone credential.

Hubspot Inbound Marketing

HubSpot's Inbound Marketing Certification is a comprehensive program that guides you through the core principles of inbound marketing. This certification covers all the bases, from content creation and social media strategies to email marketing and lead nurturing.

The course has interactive lessons and practical quizzes, ensuring that you understand the theoretical aspects and apply them in real-world scenarios. Given the shift towards inbound marketing in the digital space, this certification is invaluable for marketers aiming to drive organic growth and build lasting relationships with customers.

Sign up for HubSpot Academy

Google Project Management Certification

Offered by Google through Coursera, the Google Project Management Certification is a free course for anyone who wants to excel at project management.

The program covers foundational project management principles but with a focus on real-world applications. Topics include project initiation, planning, execution, and closing, with an emphasis on agile project management methodologies. One of the standout features of this certification is its focus on the practical aspects of project management, preparing learners for the challenges they might face in their careers. And, given Google's reputation in the tech industry, this certification carries significant weight in the job market.

It also leads to other project management certifications where you can work on higher-level or specialist programs to further your employability.

What Are The Quickest Certifications To Get?

There are a number of certifications that can be obtained relatively quickly. For example, many certified nurse assistant (CNA) programs can be completed in as little as six weeks. Other healthcare-related certifications, such as phlebotomy and EKG, can also be obtained in a matter of weeks.

In IT, certifications such as CompTIA A+ and Network+ can typically be completed within 3-6 months. There are also a number of online certifications that can be obtained relatively quickly, such as the Google AdWords Certification and the HubSpot Inbound Certification.

Ultimately, the quickest certification to obtain depends on your desired field and area of expertise. Here are some more options to consider:

Medical Assistant

Medical Coder or Biller

Welder

Funeral director

Brick Mason

Firefighter

Air traffic controller

Automobile service station manager

Margin Department Supervisor

Choreographers

Cardiovascular Tech

Radiologic Tech

Hearing Aid Specialist

HVACR Tech

Solar Photovoltaic Installers

What Certification Pays the Most?

There are a variety of certifications that can lead to high-paying careers. For example, web developers earn a median salary of $77,200 per year, while construction and building inspectors earn a median salary of $62,860 per year.

Other well-paid certifications include pipefitters and plumbers, who earn a median salary of $56,300 per year, and court reporters, who earn a median salary of $61,660 per year. In general, certifications that require extensive experience and knowledge tend to pay the most.

However, salaries also depend on factors such as geographic location and industry. Therefore, it is important to research the earning potential for any certification before making the decision to pursue it.

What is the Easiest License To Get?

There are a variety of different licenses and certifications that individuals can obtain, depending on their interests and career goals. For those looking for an easy license to obtain, there are a few options to consider.

First aid certifications are typically relatively quick and straightforward to complete and can be obtained through many different Red Cross and other organizations.

Notary public certification can also usually be completed fairly easily and is often required for those working in certain legal or banking fields.

Finally, forklift operator licenses are generally not too difficult to obtain and may be required for those looking to operate forklifts in warehouses or other settings.

Average salary: $18.81 per hour

$18.81 per hour Certification time to complete: Varies by state

Varies by state Certification cost: $500 and up

To become a certified pharmacy technician, you must complete a training program and pass a certification exam. Many community colleges offer pharmacy technician programs that can be completed in less than a year.

Alternatively, you can often complete an online training program and take the certification exam at a testing center. The certification exam covers topics such as medical terminology, prescription processing, and patient safety.

Once you have passed the exam, you will receive a certification card that must be renewed every two years. In most states, you will also need to register with the state board of pharmacy and complete continuing education requirements on an annual basis.

18. Massage Therapist

Average salary: $41,420 to $70,000 per year

$41,420 to $70,000 per year Certification time to complete: 750 hours (varies by state)

750 hours (varies by state) Certification cost: $4,000 and up

There are many paths to becoming a certified massage therapist, but most will require completing an accredited training program and passing an exam. Community colleges, vocational schools, and private institutions typically offer massage therapy programs.

Some programs may require attending classes full-time, while others offer evening or weekend courses to accommodate students who need to work or take care of other commitments. The length of training programs can vary, but most will last between six and twelve months.

Upon successfully completing a program, students will then need to pass a written and practical exam to be certified. Once certified, massage therapists can begin working in a variety of settings, including spas, clinics, resorts, and fitness centers.

With the right training and certification, you can start your career as a massage therapist and help others to relax and feel their best.

19. Makeup Artist

Average salary: $38,000 to $157,000

Certification time to complete: 2 weeks to 8 months

Certification cost: $200 to $3,100

Makeup artists play an important role in the fashion, beauty, and entertainment industries. By using their skills to enhance the appearance of models, actors, and everyday people, they help create the perfect look for any occasion.

A makeup artist must have a keen eye for detail, a steady hand, and knowledge of the latest trends and techniques. In addition, good communication skills are essential to understanding and translating the client's vision into reality.

Whether working on a film set or in a salon, makeup artists use their creativity and expertise to make people look their best.

20. Chemical Operator

Average salary: $33,110 to $85,000 per year

$33,110 to $85,000 per year Certification time to complete: 3 to 6 months

3 to 6 months Certification cost: $1,000 and up

Chemical operators work in many settings, including factories, power plants, and water treatment facilities. They are responsible for operating and maintaining equipment used to produce chemicals or process raw materials.

In order to become a certified chemical operator, you must complete an accredited training program. Programs typically last between six and twelve months and can be found at community colleges, vocational schools, and private institutions.

Once you have completed a program, you must pass a written exam to receive your certification. With the proper training and certification, you can begin your career as a chemical operator and help to keep our world running smoothly.

The Best Easy Certifications To Get Online

Online certifications are a great way to enhance your skills and knowledge without the constraints of traditional classroom settings. These certifications offer flexibility and are also recognized by industry leaders, making them a valuable addition to your resume or LinkedIn profile.

IBM Data Science Professional Certificate

The IBM Data Science Professional Certificate is a beginner-level certification in the foundations of data science. You can sign up for the certificate program for free, via Coursera. The program covers various topics, including data visualization, machine learning, Python programming, and databases.

By the end of the course, you'll complete several hands-on projects showcasing your proficiency in data science tools and methodologies. This certification is ideal for those looking to break into the data science field or professionals wanting to add data analysis skills to their repertoire. It's also eligible for degree credit and is actually part of a wider multi-certificate program in data science, although you can take it as a standalone credential.

Hubspot Inbound Marketing

HubSpot's Inbound Marketing Certification is a comprehensive program that guides you through the core principles of inbound marketing. This certification covers all the bases, from content creation and social media strategies to email marketing and lead nurturing.

The course has interactive lessons and practical quizzes, ensuring that you understand the theoretical aspects and apply them in real-world scenarios. Given the shift towards inbound marketing in the digital space, this certification is invaluable for marketers aiming to drive organic growth and build lasting relationships with customers.

Sign up for HubSpot Academy

Google Project Management Certification

Offered by Google through Coursera, the Google Project Management Certification is a free course for anyone who wants to excel at project management.

The program covers foundational project management principles but with a focus on real-world applications. Topics include project initiation, planning, execution, and closing, with an emphasis on agile project management methodologies. One of the standout features of this certification is its focus on the practical aspects of project management, preparing learners for the challenges they might face in their careers. And, given Google's reputation in the tech industry, this certification carries significant weight in the job market.

It also leads to other project management certifications where you can work on higher-level or specialist programs to further your employability.

What Are The Quickest Certifications To Get?

There are a number of certifications that can be obtained relatively quickly. For example, many certified nurse assistant (CNA) programs can be completed in as little as six weeks. Other healthcare-related certifications, such as phlebotomy and EKG, can also be obtained in a matter of weeks.

In IT, certifications such as CompTIA A+ and Network+ can typically be completed within 3-6 months. There are also a number of online certifications that can be obtained relatively quickly, such as the Google AdWords Certification and the HubSpot Inbound Certification.

Ultimately, the quickest certification to obtain depends on your desired field and area of expertise. Here are some more options to consider:

Medical Assistant

Medical Coder or Biller

Welder

Funeral director

Brick Mason

Firefighter

Air traffic controller

Automobile service station manager

Margin Department Supervisor

Choreographers

Cardiovascular Tech

Radiologic Tech

Hearing Aid Specialist

HVACR Tech

Solar Photovoltaic Installers

What Certification Pays the Most?

There are a variety of certifications that can lead to high-paying careers. For example, web developers earn a median salary of $77,200 per year, while construction and building inspectors earn a median salary of $62,860 per year.

Other well-paid certifications include pipefitters and plumbers, who earn a median salary of $56,300 per year, and court reporters, who earn a median salary of $61,660 per year. In general, certifications that require extensive experience and knowledge tend to pay the most.

However, salaries also depend on factors such as geographic location and industry. Therefore, it is important to research the earning potential for any certification before making the decision to pursue it.

What is the Easiest License To Get?

There are a variety of different licenses and certifications that individuals can obtain, depending on their interests and career goals. For those looking for an easy license to obtain, there are a few options to consider.

First aid certifications are typically relatively quick and straightforward to complete and can be obtained through many different Red Cross and other organizations.

Notary public certification can also usually be completed fairly easily and is often required for those working in certain legal or banking fields.

Finally, forklift operator licenses are generally not too difficult to obtain and may be required for those looking to operate forklifts in warehouses or other settings.

Average salary: $41,700 per year

$41,700 per year Certification time to complete: Varies by state

Varies by state Certification cost: $300 and up

A phlebotomy technician is a healthcare professional who specializes in drawing blood. Phlebotomy technicians work in hospitals, clinics, and laboratories, and they collect blood samples from patients.

To become a phlebotomy technician, you must complete a phlebotomy training program. Phlebotomy training programs are typically offered at community colleges and vocational schools, and they take between one and two semesters to complete. Once you've completed your training, you'll be eligible to take the phlebotomy certification exam.

Earning your phlebotomy certification will allow you to work in a variety of healthcare settings, and it can lead to a successful career in the medical field. If you're interested in becoming a phlebotomy technician, enroll in a training program at your local community college or vocational school.

17. Pharmacy Technician

Average salary: $18.81 per hour

$18.81 per hour Certification time to complete: Varies by state

Varies by state Certification cost: $500 and up

To become a certified pharmacy technician, you must complete a training program and pass a certification exam. Many community colleges offer pharmacy technician programs that can be completed in less than a year.

Alternatively, you can often complete an online training program and take the certification exam at a testing center. The certification exam covers topics such as medical terminology, prescription processing, and patient safety.

Once you have passed the exam, you will receive a certification card that must be renewed every two years. In most states, you will also need to register with the state board of pharmacy and complete continuing education requirements on an annual basis.

18. Massage Therapist

Average salary: $41,420 to $70,000 per year

$41,420 to $70,000 per year Certification time to complete: 750 hours (varies by state)

750 hours (varies by state) Certification cost: $4,000 and up

There are many paths to becoming a certified massage therapist, but most will require completing an accredited training program and passing an exam. Community colleges, vocational schools, and private institutions typically offer massage therapy programs.

Some programs may require attending classes full-time, while others offer evening or weekend courses to accommodate students who need to work or take care of other commitments. The length of training programs can vary, but most will last between six and twelve months.

Upon successfully completing a program, students will then need to pass a written and practical exam to be certified. Once certified, massage therapists can begin working in a variety of settings, including spas, clinics, resorts, and fitness centers.

With the right training and certification, you can start your career as a massage therapist and help others to relax and feel their best.

19. Makeup Artist

Average salary: $38,000 to $157,000

Certification time to complete: 2 weeks to 8 months

Certification cost: $200 to $3,100

Makeup artists play an important role in the fashion, beauty, and entertainment industries. By using their skills to enhance the appearance of models, actors, and everyday people, they help create the perfect look for any occasion.

A makeup artist must have a keen eye for detail, a steady hand, and knowledge of the latest trends and techniques. In addition, good communication skills are essential to understanding and translating the client's vision into reality.

Whether working on a film set or in a salon, makeup artists use their creativity and expertise to make people look their best.

20. Chemical Operator

Average salary: $33,110 to $85,000 per year

$33,110 to $85,000 per year Certification time to complete: 3 to 6 months

3 to 6 months Certification cost: $1,000 and up

Chemical operators work in many settings, including factories, power plants, and water treatment facilities. They are responsible for operating and maintaining equipment used to produce chemicals or process raw materials.

In order to become a certified chemical operator, you must complete an accredited training program. Programs typically last between six and twelve months and can be found at community colleges, vocational schools, and private institutions.

Once you have completed a program, you must pass a written exam to receive your certification. With the proper training and certification, you can begin your career as a chemical operator and help to keep our world running smoothly.

The Best Easy Certifications To Get Online

Online certifications are a great way to enhance your skills and knowledge without the constraints of traditional classroom settings. These certifications offer flexibility and are also recognized by industry leaders, making them a valuable addition to your resume or LinkedIn profile.

IBM Data Science Professional Certificate

The IBM Data Science Professional Certificate is a beginner-level certification in the foundations of data science. You can sign up for the certificate program for free, via Coursera. The program covers various topics, including data visualization, machine learning, Python programming, and databases.

By the end of the course, you'll complete several hands-on projects showcasing your proficiency in data science tools and methodologies. This certification is ideal for those looking to break into the data science field or professionals wanting to add data analysis skills to their repertoire. It's also eligible for degree credit and is actually part of a wider multi-certificate program in data science, although you can take it as a standalone credential.

Hubspot Inbound Marketing

HubSpot's Inbound Marketing Certification is a comprehensive program that guides you through the core principles of inbound marketing. This certification covers all the bases, from content creation and social media strategies to email marketing and lead nurturing.

The course has interactive lessons and practical quizzes, ensuring that you understand the theoretical aspects and apply them in real-world scenarios. Given the shift towards inbound marketing in the digital space, this certification is invaluable for marketers aiming to drive organic growth and build lasting relationships with customers.

Sign up for HubSpot Academy

Google Project Management Certification

Offered by Google through Coursera, the Google Project Management Certification is a free course for anyone who wants to excel at project management.

The program covers foundational project management principles but with a focus on real-world applications. Topics include project initiation, planning, execution, and closing, with an emphasis on agile project management methodologies. One of the standout features of this certification is its focus on the practical aspects of project management, preparing learners for the challenges they might face in their careers. And, given Google's reputation in the tech industry, this certification carries significant weight in the job market.

It also leads to other project management certifications where you can work on higher-level or specialist programs to further your employability.

What Are The Quickest Certifications To Get?

There are a number of certifications that can be obtained relatively quickly. For example, many certified nurse assistant (CNA) programs can be completed in as little as six weeks. Other healthcare-related certifications, such as phlebotomy and EKG, can also be obtained in a matter of weeks.

In IT, certifications such as CompTIA A+ and Network+ can typically be completed within 3-6 months. There are also a number of online certifications that can be obtained relatively quickly, such as the Google AdWords Certification and the HubSpot Inbound Certification.

Ultimately, the quickest certification to obtain depends on your desired field and area of expertise. Here are some more options to consider:

Medical Assistant

Medical Coder or Biller

Welder

Funeral director

Brick Mason

Firefighter

Air traffic controller

Automobile service station manager

Margin Department Supervisor

Choreographers

Cardiovascular Tech

Radiologic Tech

Hearing Aid Specialist

HVACR Tech

Solar Photovoltaic Installers

What Certification Pays the Most?

There are a variety of certifications that can lead to high-paying careers. For example, web developers earn a median salary of $77,200 per year, while construction and building inspectors earn a median salary of $62,860 per year.

Other well-paid certifications include pipefitters and plumbers, who earn a median salary of $56,300 per year, and court reporters, who earn a median salary of $61,660 per year. In general, certifications that require extensive experience and knowledge tend to pay the most.

However, salaries also depend on factors such as geographic location and industry. Therefore, it is important to research the earning potential for any certification before making the decision to pursue it.

What is the Easiest License To Get?

There are a variety of different licenses and certifications that individuals can obtain, depending on their interests and career goals. For those looking for an easy license to obtain, there are a few options to consider.

First aid certifications are typically relatively quick and straightforward to complete and can be obtained through many different Red Cross and other organizations.

Notary public certification can also usually be completed fairly easily and is often required for those working in certain legal or banking fields.

Finally, forklift operator licenses are generally not too difficult to obtain and may be required for those looking to operate forklifts in warehouses or other settings.

Average salary: $71,280 per year

$71,280 per year Certification time to complete: Varies by state

Varies by state Certification cost: Estimated $300 to $1,000

If you're considering a real estate career, you'll need to get your broker's license. A broker's license is the highest level of licensure available in the field, allowing you to work independently as a real estate agent.

Becoming a licensed broker varies by state, but it typically involves completing a certain number of hours of education, passing an exam, and completing a background check. Once you're licensed, you can open your own real estate office, hire agents, and manage property transactions.

Earning your broker's license is a significant accomplishment, and it can lead to a successful career in real estate. If you're ready to take your job to the next level, consider becoming a licensed broker.

16. Phlebotomy Technician

Average salary: $41,700 per year

$41,700 per year Certification time to complete: Varies by state

Varies by state Certification cost: $300 and up

A phlebotomy technician is a healthcare professional who specializes in drawing blood. Phlebotomy technicians work in hospitals, clinics, and laboratories, and they collect blood samples from patients.

To become a phlebotomy technician, you must complete a phlebotomy training program. Phlebotomy training programs are typically offered at community colleges and vocational schools, and they take between one and two semesters to complete. Once you've completed your training, you'll be eligible to take the phlebotomy certification exam.

Earning your phlebotomy certification will allow you to work in a variety of healthcare settings, and it can lead to a successful career in the medical field. If you're interested in becoming a phlebotomy technician, enroll in a training program at your local community college or vocational school.

17. Pharmacy Technician

Average salary: $18.81 per hour

$18.81 per hour Certification time to complete: Varies by state

Varies by state Certification cost: $500 and up

To become a certified pharmacy technician, you must complete a training program and pass a certification exam. Many community colleges offer pharmacy technician programs that can be completed in less than a year.

Alternatively, you can often complete an online training program and take the certification exam at a testing center. The certification exam covers topics such as medical terminology, prescription processing, and patient safety.

Once you have passed the exam, you will receive a certification card that must be renewed every two years. In most states, you will also need to register with the state board of pharmacy and complete continuing education requirements on an annual basis.

18. Massage Therapist

Average salary: $41,420 to $70,000 per year

$41,420 to $70,000 per year Certification time to complete: 750 hours (varies by state)

750 hours (varies by state) Certification cost: $4,000 and up

There are many paths to becoming a certified massage therapist, but most will require completing an accredited training program and passing an exam. Community colleges, vocational schools, and private institutions typically offer massage therapy programs.

Some programs may require attending classes full-time, while others offer evening or weekend courses to accommodate students who need to work or take care of other commitments. The length of training programs can vary, but most will last between six and twelve months.

Upon successfully completing a program, students will then need to pass a written and practical exam to be certified. Once certified, massage therapists can begin working in a variety of settings, including spas, clinics, resorts, and fitness centers.

With the right training and certification, you can start your career as a massage therapist and help others to relax and feel their best.

19. Makeup Artist

Average salary: $38,000 to $157,000

Certification time to complete: 2 weeks to 8 months

Certification cost: $200 to $3,100

Makeup artists play an important role in the fashion, beauty, and entertainment industries. By using their skills to enhance the appearance of models, actors, and everyday people, they help create the perfect look for any occasion.

A makeup artist must have a keen eye for detail, a steady hand, and knowledge of the latest trends and techniques. In addition, good communication skills are essential to understanding and translating the client's vision into reality.

Whether working on a film set or in a salon, makeup artists use their creativity and expertise to make people look their best.

20. Chemical Operator

Average salary: $33,110 to $85,000 per year

$33,110 to $85,000 per year Certification time to complete: 3 to 6 months

3 to 6 months Certification cost: $1,000 and up

Chemical operators work in many settings, including factories, power plants, and water treatment facilities. They are responsible for operating and maintaining equipment used to produce chemicals or process raw materials.

In order to become a certified chemical operator, you must complete an accredited training program. Programs typically last between six and twelve months and can be found at community colleges, vocational schools, and private institutions.

Once you have completed a program, you must pass a written exam to receive your certification. With the proper training and certification, you can begin your career as a chemical operator and help to keep our world running smoothly.

The Best Easy Certifications To Get Online

Online certifications are a great way to enhance your skills and knowledge without the constraints of traditional classroom settings. These certifications offer flexibility and are also recognized by industry leaders, making them a valuable addition to your resume or LinkedIn profile.

IBM Data Science Professional Certificate

The IBM Data Science Professional Certificate is a beginner-level certification in the foundations of data science. You can sign up for the certificate program for free, via Coursera. The program covers various topics, including data visualization, machine learning, Python programming, and databases.

By the end of the course, you'll complete several hands-on projects showcasing your proficiency in data science tools and methodologies. This certification is ideal for those looking to break into the data science field or professionals wanting to add data analysis skills to their repertoire. It's also eligible for degree credit and is actually part of a wider multi-certificate program in data science, although you can take it as a standalone credential.

Hubspot Inbound Marketing

HubSpot's Inbound Marketing Certification is a comprehensive program that guides you through the core principles of inbound marketing. This certification covers all the bases, from content creation and social media strategies to email marketing and lead nurturing.

The course has interactive lessons and practical quizzes, ensuring that you understand the theoretical aspects and apply them in real-world scenarios. Given the shift towards inbound marketing in the digital space, this certification is invaluable for marketers aiming to drive organic growth and build lasting relationships with customers.

Sign up for HubSpot Academy

Google Project Management Certification

Offered by Google through Coursera, the Google Project Management Certification is a free course for anyone who wants to excel at project management.

The program covers foundational project management principles but with a focus on real-world applications. Topics include project initiation, planning, execution, and closing, with an emphasis on agile project management methodologies. One of the standout features of this certification is its focus on the practical aspects of project management, preparing learners for the challenges they might face in their careers. And, given Google's reputation in the tech industry, this certification carries significant weight in the job market.

It also leads to other project management certifications where you can work on higher-level or specialist programs to further your employability.

What Are The Quickest Certifications To Get?

There are a number of certifications that can be obtained relatively quickly. For example, many certified nurse assistant (CNA) programs can be completed in as little as six weeks. Other healthcare-related certifications, such as phlebotomy and EKG, can also be obtained in a matter of weeks.

In IT, certifications such as CompTIA A+ and Network+ can typically be completed within 3-6 months. There are also a number of online certifications that can be obtained relatively quickly, such as the Google AdWords Certification and the HubSpot Inbound Certification.

Ultimately, the quickest certification to obtain depends on your desired field and area of expertise. Here are some more options to consider:

Medical Assistant

Medical Coder or Biller

Welder

Funeral director

Brick Mason

Firefighter

Air traffic controller

Automobile service station manager

Margin Department Supervisor

Choreographers

Cardiovascular Tech

Radiologic Tech

Hearing Aid Specialist

HVACR Tech

Solar Photovoltaic Installers

What Certification Pays the Most?

There are a variety of certifications that can lead to high-paying careers. For example, web developers earn a median salary of $77,200 per year, while construction and building inspectors earn a median salary of $62,860 per year.

Other well-paid certifications include pipefitters and plumbers, who earn a median salary of $56,300 per year, and court reporters, who earn a median salary of $61,660 per year. In general, certifications that require extensive experience and knowledge tend to pay the most.

However, salaries also depend on factors such as geographic location and industry. Therefore, it is important to research the earning potential for any certification before making the decision to pursue it.

What is the Easiest License To Get?

There are a variety of different licenses and certifications that individuals can obtain, depending on their interests and career goals. For those looking for an easy license to obtain, there are a few options to consider.

First aid certifications are typically relatively quick and straightforward to complete and can be obtained through many different Red Cross and other organizations.

Notary public certification can also usually be completed fairly easily and is often required for those working in certain legal or banking fields.

Finally, forklift operator licenses are generally not too difficult to obtain and may be required for those looking to operate forklifts in warehouses or other settings.

Average salary: $30,472 per year

$30,472 per year Certification time to complete: 3 months

3 months Certification cost: $1,000 or more

Emergency medical technicians (EMTs) are first responders who provide medical care to injured or ill individuals. EMTs typically work in ambulance crews and respond to emergency calls, such as car accidents and heart attacks.

EMTs must remain calm in high-pressure situations and have the physical strength to lift and move patients. They also need excellent customer service skills as they often work with distraught family members.

While a high school diploma is the minimum educational requirement for EMTs, many employers prefer candidates who have completed an accredited EMT program. EMT programs typically take about six months to complete and include both classroom and on-the-job training.

Completing an EMT program is a great way to start your career in the medical field. Not only will you gain the skills and knowledge needed to excel in the role, but you'll also have the opportunity to network with other professionals in the field.

If you're looking for a challenging and rewarding career, consider becoming an EMT. You'll have the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of others, and you'll be able to work in a variety of settings, from hospitals to ambulance crews.

15. Real Estate Broker

Average salary: $71,280 per year

$71,280 per year Certification time to complete: Varies by state

Varies by state Certification cost: Estimated $300 to $1,000

If you're considering a real estate career, you'll need to get your broker's license. A broker's license is the highest level of licensure available in the field, allowing you to work independently as a real estate agent.

Becoming a licensed broker varies by state, but it typically involves completing a certain number of hours of education, passing an exam, and completing a background check. Once you're licensed, you can open your own real estate office, hire agents, and manage property transactions.

Earning your broker's license is a significant accomplishment, and it can lead to a successful career in real estate. If you're ready to take your job to the next level, consider becoming a licensed broker.

16. Phlebotomy Technician

Average salary: $41,700 per year

$41,700 per year Certification time to complete: Varies by state

Varies by state Certification cost: $300 and up

A phlebotomy technician is a healthcare professional who specializes in drawing blood. Phlebotomy technicians work in hospitals, clinics, and laboratories, and they collect blood samples from patients.

To become a phlebotomy technician, you must complete a phlebotomy training program. Phlebotomy training programs are typically offered at community colleges and vocational schools, and they take between one and two semesters to complete. Once you've completed your training, you'll be eligible to take the phlebotomy certification exam.

Earning your phlebotomy certification will allow you to work in a variety of healthcare settings, and it can lead to a successful career in the medical field. If you're interested in becoming a phlebotomy technician, enroll in a training program at your local community college or vocational school.

17. Pharmacy Technician

Average salary: $18.81 per hour

$18.81 per hour Certification time to complete: Varies by state

Varies by state Certification cost: $500 and up

To become a certified pharmacy technician, you must complete a training program and pass a certification exam. Many community colleges offer pharmacy technician programs that can be completed in less than a year.

Alternatively, you can often complete an online training program and take the certification exam at a testing center. The certification exam covers topics such as medical terminology, prescription processing, and patient safety.

Once you have passed the exam, you will receive a certification card that must be renewed every two years. In most states, you will also need to register with the state board of pharmacy and complete continuing education requirements on an annual basis.

18. Massage Therapist

Average salary: $41,420 to $70,000 per year

$41,420 to $70,000 per year Certification time to complete: 750 hours (varies by state)

750 hours (varies by state) Certification cost: $4,000 and up

There are many paths to becoming a certified massage therapist, but most will require completing an accredited training program and passing an exam. Community colleges, vocational schools, and private institutions typically offer massage therapy programs.

Some programs may require attending classes full-time, while others offer evening or weekend courses to accommodate students who need to work or take care of other commitments. The length of training programs can vary, but most will last between six and twelve months.

Upon successfully completing a program, students will then need to pass a written and practical exam to be certified. Once certified, massage therapists can begin working in a variety of settings, including spas, clinics, resorts, and fitness centers.

With the right training and certification, you can start your career as a massage therapist and help others to relax and feel their best.

19. Makeup Artist

Average salary: $38,000 to $157,000

Certification time to complete: 2 weeks to 8 months

Certification cost: $200 to $3,100

Makeup artists play an important role in the fashion, beauty, and entertainment industries. By using their skills to enhance the appearance of models, actors, and everyday people, they help create the perfect look for any occasion.

A makeup artist must have a keen eye for detail, a steady hand, and knowledge of the latest trends and techniques. In addition, good communication skills are essential to understanding and translating the client's vision into reality.

Whether working on a film set or in a salon, makeup artists use their creativity and expertise to make people look their best.

20. Chemical Operator

Average salary: $33,110 to $85,000 per year

$33,110 to $85,000 per year Certification time to complete: 3 to 6 months

3 to 6 months Certification cost: $1,000 and up

Chemical operators work in many settings, including factories, power plants, and water treatment facilities. They are responsible for operating and maintaining equipment used to produce chemicals or process raw materials.

In order to become a certified chemical operator, you must complete an accredited training program. Programs typically last between six and twelve months and can be found at community colleges, vocational schools, and private institutions.

Once you have completed a program, you must pass a written exam to receive your certification. With the proper training and certification, you can begin your career as a chemical operator and help to keep our world running smoothly.

The Best Easy Certifications To Get Online

Online certifications are a great way to enhance your skills and knowledge without the constraints of traditional classroom settings. These certifications offer flexibility and are also recognized by industry leaders, making them a valuable addition to your resume or LinkedIn profile.

IBM Data Science Professional Certificate

The IBM Data Science Professional Certificate is a beginner-level certification in the foundations of data science. You can sign up for the certificate program for free, via Coursera. The program covers various topics, including data visualization, machine learning, Python programming, and databases.

By the end of the course, you'll complete several hands-on projects showcasing your proficiency in data science tools and methodologies. This certification is ideal for those looking to break into the data science field or professionals wanting to add data analysis skills to their repertoire. It's also eligible for degree credit and is actually part of a wider multi-certificate program in data science, although you can take it as a standalone credential.

Hubspot Inbound Marketing

HubSpot's Inbound Marketing Certification is a comprehensive program that guides you through the core principles of inbound marketing. This certification covers all the bases, from content creation and social media strategies to email marketing and lead nurturing.

The course has interactive lessons and practical quizzes, ensuring that you understand the theoretical aspects and apply them in real-world scenarios. Given the shift towards inbound marketing in the digital space, this certification is invaluable for marketers aiming to drive organic growth and build lasting relationships with customers.

Sign up for HubSpot Academy

Google Project Management Certification

Offered by Google through Coursera, the Google Project Management Certification is a free course for anyone who wants to excel at project management.

The program covers foundational project management principles but with a focus on real-world applications. Topics include project initiation, planning, execution, and closing, with an emphasis on agile project management methodologies. One of the standout features of this certification is its focus on the practical aspects of project management, preparing learners for the challenges they might face in their careers. And, given Google's reputation in the tech industry, this certification carries significant weight in the job market.

It also leads to other project management certifications where you can work on higher-level or specialist programs to further your employability.

What Are The Quickest Certifications To Get?

There are a number of certifications that can be obtained relatively quickly. For example, many certified nurse assistant (CNA) programs can be completed in as little as six weeks. Other healthcare-related certifications, such as phlebotomy and EKG, can also be obtained in a matter of weeks.

In IT, certifications such as CompTIA A+ and Network+ can typically be completed within 3-6 months. There are also a number of online certifications that can be obtained relatively quickly, such as the Google AdWords Certification and the HubSpot Inbound Certification.

Ultimately, the quickest certification to obtain depends on your desired field and area of expertise. Here are some more options to consider:

Medical Assistant

Medical Coder or Biller

Welder

Funeral director

Brick Mason

Firefighter

Air traffic controller

Automobile service station manager

Margin Department Supervisor

Choreographers

Cardiovascular Tech

Radiologic Tech

Hearing Aid Specialist

HVACR Tech

Solar Photovoltaic Installers

What Certification Pays the Most?

There are a variety of certifications that can lead to high-paying careers. For example, web developers earn a median salary of $77,200 per year, while construction and building inspectors earn a median salary of $62,860 per year.

Other well-paid certifications include pipefitters and plumbers, who earn a median salary of $56,300 per year, and court reporters, who earn a median salary of $61,660 per year. In general, certifications that require extensive experience and knowledge tend to pay the most.

However, salaries also depend on factors such as geographic location and industry. Therefore, it is important to research the earning potential for any certification before making the decision to pursue it.

What is the Easiest License To Get?

There are a variety of different licenses and certifications that individuals can obtain, depending on their interests and career goals. For those looking for an easy license to obtain, there are a few options to consider.

First aid certifications are typically relatively quick and straightforward to complete and can be obtained through many different Red Cross and other organizations.

Notary public certification can also usually be completed fairly easily and is often required for those working in certain legal or banking fields.

Finally, forklift operator licenses are generally not too difficult to obtain and may be required for those looking to operate forklifts in warehouses or other settings.

Average salary: $43,680 per year

$43,680 per year Certification time to complete: 3 to 6 months

3 to 6 months Certification cost: $200 to $2,000+

Personal trainers are fitness professionals who help people achieve their health and fitness goals. They work with clients of all ages and abilities, from those just starting to exercise to those training for a specific event.

Personal trainers typically have at least a high school diploma, but many also have a bachelor's degree in exercise science or a related field. In addition, most personal trainers are certified by an accredited organization, such as the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) or the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM).

While certification is not required to become a personal trainer, it can help you stand out from the competition and demonstrate your commitment to the profession. Certification also provides you with the knowledge and skills needed to be successful in the role.

Many different types of personal trainer certification programs are available, so choosing one that fits your needs and interests is essential. Certification programs typically include coursework in exercise physiology, anatomy, and nutrition, as well as practical training in designing and implementing workout programs.

If you're passionate about helping others improve their health and fitness, a career as a personal trainer may be the perfect fit for you.

12. Forklift Operator License

Average salary: $33k – $52k

$33k – $52k Certification time to complete: 2 days

2 days Certification cost: $50 – $200

Forklift operators play a crucial role in warehouses, construction sites, and manufacturing plants. A forklift operator license ensures that individuals can safely operate these heavy machines, reducing the risk of accidents.

With an average salary between $33k and $52k, licensed forklift operators are essential in industries that rely on the movement of heavy goods. The certification process is swift, often completed in just two days, making it a quick path to a new career for many.

13. First Aid Certifications

Average salary: $27k – $60k

$27k – $60k Certification time to complete: 6 hours

6 hours Certification cost: $60 and up

First aid certifications are essential for professionals in various fields, from educators to fitness trainers. These certifications ensure that individuals can provide immediate care during emergencies, potentially saving lives.

With an average salary ranging from $27k to $60k, roles like first aid trainers and first aid responders are in high demand, especially in schools, sports facilities, and large corporations.

The certification process is relatively quick, often completed in just 6 hours, making it accessible for many.

14. Emergency Medical Technician

Average salary: $30,472 per year

$30,472 per year Certification time to complete: 3 months

3 months Certification cost: $1,000 or more

Emergency medical technicians (EMTs) are first responders who provide medical care to injured or ill individuals. EMTs typically work in ambulance crews and respond to emergency calls, such as car accidents and heart attacks.

EMTs must remain calm in high-pressure situations and have the physical strength to lift and move patients. They also need excellent customer service skills as they often work with distraught family members.

While a high school diploma is the minimum educational requirement for EMTs, many employers prefer candidates who have completed an accredited EMT program. EMT programs typically take about six months to complete and include both classroom and on-the-job training.

Completing an EMT program is a great way to start your career in the medical field. Not only will you gain the skills and knowledge needed to excel in the role, but you'll also have the opportunity to network with other professionals in the field.

If you're looking for a challenging and rewarding career, consider becoming an EMT. You'll have the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of others, and you'll be able to work in a variety of settings, from hospitals to ambulance crews.

15. Real Estate Broker

Average salary: $71,280 per year

$71,280 per year Certification time to complete: Varies by state

Varies by state Certification cost: Estimated $300 to $1,000

If you're considering a real estate career, you'll need to get your broker's license. A broker's license is the highest level of licensure available in the field, allowing you to work independently as a real estate agent.

Becoming a licensed broker varies by state, but it typically involves completing a certain number of hours of education, passing an exam, and completing a background check. Once you're licensed, you can open your own real estate office, hire agents, and manage property transactions.

Earning your broker's license is a significant accomplishment, and it can lead to a successful career in real estate. If you're ready to take your job to the next level, consider becoming a licensed broker.

16. Phlebotomy Technician

Average salary: $41,700 per year

$41,700 per year Certification time to complete: Varies by state

Varies by state Certification cost: $300 and up

A phlebotomy technician is a healthcare professional who specializes in drawing blood. Phlebotomy technicians work in hospitals, clinics, and laboratories, and they collect blood samples from patients.

To become a phlebotomy technician, you must complete a phlebotomy training program. Phlebotomy training programs are typically offered at community colleges and vocational schools, and they take between one and two semesters to complete. Once you've completed your training, you'll be eligible to take the phlebotomy certification exam.

Earning your phlebotomy certification will allow you to work in a variety of healthcare settings, and it can lead to a successful career in the medical field. If you're interested in becoming a phlebotomy technician, enroll in a training program at your local community college or vocational school.

17. Pharmacy Technician

Average salary: $18.81 per hour

$18.81 per hour Certification time to complete: Varies by state

Varies by state Certification cost: $500 and up

To become a certified pharmacy technician, you must complete a training program and pass a certification exam. Many community colleges offer pharmacy technician programs that can be completed in less than a year.

Alternatively, you can often complete an online training program and take the certification exam at a testing center. The certification exam covers topics such as medical terminology, prescription processing, and patient safety.

Once you have passed the exam, you will receive a certification card that must be renewed every two years. In most states, you will also need to register with the state board of pharmacy and complete continuing education requirements on an annual basis.

18. Massage Therapist

Average salary: $41,420 to $70,000 per year

$41,420 to $70,000 per year Certification time to complete: 750 hours (varies by state)

750 hours (varies by state) Certification cost: $4,000 and up

There are many paths to becoming a certified massage therapist, but most will require completing an accredited training program and passing an exam. Community colleges, vocational schools, and private institutions typically offer massage therapy programs.

Some programs may require attending classes full-time, while others offer evening or weekend courses to accommodate students who need to work or take care of other commitments. The length of training programs can vary, but most will last between six and twelve months.

Upon successfully completing a program, students will then need to pass a written and practical exam to be certified. Once certified, massage therapists can begin working in a variety of settings, including spas, clinics, resorts, and fitness centers.

With the right training and certification, you can start your career as a massage therapist and help others to relax and feel their best.

19. Makeup Artist

Average salary: $38,000 to $157,000

Certification time to complete: 2 weeks to 8 months

Certification cost: $200 to $3,100

Makeup artists play an important role in the fashion, beauty, and entertainment industries. By using their skills to enhance the appearance of models, actors, and everyday people, they help create the perfect look for any occasion.

A makeup artist must have a keen eye for detail, a steady hand, and knowledge of the latest trends and techniques. In addition, good communication skills are essential to understanding and translating the client's vision into reality.

Whether working on a film set or in a salon, makeup artists use their creativity and expertise to make people look their best.

20. Chemical Operator

Average salary: $33,110 to $85,000 per year

$33,110 to $85,000 per year Certification time to complete: 3 to 6 months

3 to 6 months Certification cost: $1,000 and up

Chemical operators work in many settings, including factories, power plants, and water treatment facilities. They are responsible for operating and maintaining equipment used to produce chemicals or process raw materials.

In order to become a certified chemical operator, you must complete an accredited training program. Programs typically last between six and twelve months and can be found at community colleges, vocational schools, and private institutions.

Once you have completed a program, you must pass a written exam to receive your certification. With the proper training and certification, you can begin your career as a chemical operator and help to keep our world running smoothly.

The Best Easy Certifications To Get Online

Online certifications are a great way to enhance your skills and knowledge without the constraints of traditional classroom settings. These certifications offer flexibility and are also recognized by industry leaders, making them a valuable addition to your resume or LinkedIn profile.

IBM Data Science Professional Certificate

The IBM Data Science Professional Certificate is a beginner-level certification in the foundations of data science. You can sign up for the certificate program for free, via Coursera. The program covers various topics, including data visualization, machine learning, Python programming, and databases.

By the end of the course, you'll complete several hands-on projects showcasing your proficiency in data science tools and methodologies. This certification is ideal for those looking to break into the data science field or professionals wanting to add data analysis skills to their repertoire. It's also eligible for degree credit and is actually part of a wider multi-certificate program in data science, although you can take it as a standalone credential.

Hubspot Inbound Marketing

HubSpot's Inbound Marketing Certification is a comprehensive program that guides you through the core principles of inbound marketing. This certification covers all the bases, from content creation and social media strategies to email marketing and lead nurturing.

The course has interactive lessons and practical quizzes, ensuring that you understand the theoretical aspects and apply them in real-world scenarios. Given the shift towards inbound marketing in the digital space, this certification is invaluable for marketers aiming to drive organic growth and build lasting relationships with customers.

Sign up for HubSpot Academy

Google Project Management Certification

Offered by Google through Coursera, the Google Project Management Certification is a free course for anyone who wants to excel at project management.

The program covers foundational project management principles but with a focus on real-world applications. Topics include project initiation, planning, execution, and closing, with an emphasis on agile project management methodologies. One of the standout features of this certification is its focus on the practical aspects of project management, preparing learners for the challenges they might face in their careers. And, given Google's reputation in the tech industry, this certification carries significant weight in the job market.

It also leads to other project management certifications where you can work on higher-level or specialist programs to further your employability.

What Are The Quickest Certifications To Get?

There are a number of certifications that can be obtained relatively quickly. For example, many certified nurse assistant (CNA) programs can be completed in as little as six weeks. Other healthcare-related certifications, such as phlebotomy and EKG, can also be obtained in a matter of weeks.

In IT, certifications such as CompTIA A+ and Network+ can typically be completed within 3-6 months. There are also a number of online certifications that can be obtained relatively quickly, such as the Google AdWords Certification and the HubSpot Inbound Certification.

Ultimately, the quickest certification to obtain depends on your desired field and area of expertise. Here are some more options to consider:

Medical Assistant

Medical Coder or Biller

Welder

Funeral director

Brick Mason

Firefighter

Air traffic controller

Automobile service station manager

Margin Department Supervisor

Choreographers

Cardiovascular Tech

Radiologic Tech

Hearing Aid Specialist

HVACR Tech

Solar Photovoltaic Installers

What Certification Pays the Most?

There are a variety of certifications that can lead to high-paying careers. For example, web developers earn a median salary of $77,200 per year, while construction and building inspectors earn a median salary of $62,860 per year.

Other well-paid certifications include pipefitters and plumbers, who earn a median salary of $56,300 per year, and court reporters, who earn a median salary of $61,660 per year. In general, certifications that require extensive experience and knowledge tend to pay the most.

However, salaries also depend on factors such as geographic location and industry. Therefore, it is important to research the earning potential for any certification before making the decision to pursue it.

What is the Easiest License To Get?

There are a variety of different licenses and certifications that individuals can obtain, depending on their interests and career goals. For those looking for an easy license to obtain, there are a few options to consider.

First aid certifications are typically relatively quick and straightforward to complete and can be obtained through many different Red Cross and other organizations.

Notary public certification can also usually be completed fairly easily and is often required for those working in certain legal or banking fields.

Finally, forklift operator licenses are generally not too difficult to obtain and may be required for those looking to operate forklifts in warehouses or other settings.

Average salary: $50,500 per year

$50,500 per year Certification time to complete: 3 to 6 weeks

3 to 6 weeks Certification cost: $3,500 to $5,000

A flight attendant is a person who helps passengers during flights by providing them with services such as safety instructions, food and drinks, and first aid. The job requires excellent customer service skills and the ability to work in a fast-paced environment. Flight attendants must also be able to remain calm in emergencies.

While a high school diploma is the minimum educational requirement for flight attendants, many airlines prefer candidates who have completed postsecondary education, such as a certificate program. Many different certification programs are available, but the one offered by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is the most common. The FAA's certification program includes both classroom and on-the-job training.

Enrolling in a flight attendant certificate program is a great way to start your career in the aviation industry. Not only will you gain the skills and knowledge needed to excel in the role, but you'll also have the opportunity to network with other professionals in the field.

A career as a flight attendant can be both exciting and rewarding. If you're looking for a job that allows you to travel the world and meet new people, this may be your perfect career.

11. Personal Trainer

Average salary: $43,680 per year

$43,680 per year Certification time to complete: 3 to 6 months

3 to 6 months Certification cost: $200 to $2,000+

Personal trainers are fitness professionals who help people achieve their health and fitness goals. They work with clients of all ages and abilities, from those just starting to exercise to those training for a specific event.

Personal trainers typically have at least a high school diploma, but many also have a bachelor's degree in exercise science or a related field. In addition, most personal trainers are certified by an accredited organization, such as the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) or the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM).

While certification is not required to become a personal trainer, it can help you stand out from the competition and demonstrate your commitment to the profession. Certification also provides you with the knowledge and skills needed to be successful in the role.

Many different types of personal trainer certification programs are available, so choosing one that fits your needs and interests is essential. Certification programs typically include coursework in exercise physiology, anatomy, and nutrition, as well as practical training in designing and implementing workout programs.

If you're passionate about helping others improve their health and fitness, a career as a personal trainer may be the perfect fit for you.

12. Forklift Operator License

Average salary: $33k – $52k

$33k – $52k Certification time to complete: 2 days

2 days Certification cost: $50 – $200

Forklift operators play a crucial role in warehouses, construction sites, and manufacturing plants. A forklift operator license ensures that individuals can safely operate these heavy machines, reducing the risk of accidents.

With an average salary between $33k and $52k, licensed forklift operators are essential in industries that rely on the movement of heavy goods. The certification process is swift, often completed in just two days, making it a quick path to a new career for many.

13. First Aid Certifications

Average salary: $27k – $60k

$27k – $60k Certification time to complete: 6 hours

6 hours Certification cost: $60 and up

First aid certifications are essential for professionals in various fields, from educators to fitness trainers. These certifications ensure that individuals can provide immediate care during emergencies, potentially saving lives.

With an average salary ranging from $27k to $60k, roles like first aid trainers and first aid responders are in high demand, especially in schools, sports facilities, and large corporations.

The certification process is relatively quick, often completed in just 6 hours, making it accessible for many.

14. Emergency Medical Technician

Average salary: $30,472 per year

$30,472 per year Certification time to complete: 3 months

3 months Certification cost: $1,000 or more

Emergency medical technicians (EMTs) are first responders who provide medical care to injured or ill individuals. EMTs typically work in ambulance crews and respond to emergency calls, such as car accidents and heart attacks.

EMTs must remain calm in high-pressure situations and have the physical strength to lift and move patients. They also need excellent customer service skills as they often work with distraught family members.

While a high school diploma is the minimum educational requirement for EMTs, many employers prefer candidates who have completed an accredited EMT program. EMT programs typically take about six months to complete and include both classroom and on-the-job training.

Completing an EMT program is a great way to start your career in the medical field. Not only will you gain the skills and knowledge needed to excel in the role, but you'll also have the opportunity to network with other professionals in the field.

If you're looking for a challenging and rewarding career, consider becoming an EMT. You'll have the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of others, and you'll be able to work in a variety of settings, from hospitals to ambulance crews.

15. Real Estate Broker

Average salary: $71,280 per year

$71,280 per year Certification time to complete: Varies by state

Varies by state Certification cost: Estimated $300 to $1,000

If you're considering a real estate career, you'll need to get your broker's license. A broker's license is the highest level of licensure available in the field, allowing you to work independently as a real estate agent.

Becoming a licensed broker varies by state, but it typically involves completing a certain number of hours of education, passing an exam, and completing a background check. Once you're licensed, you can open your own real estate office, hire agents, and manage property transactions.

Earning your broker's license is a significant accomplishment, and it can lead to a successful career in real estate. If you're ready to take your job to the next level, consider becoming a licensed broker.

16. Phlebotomy Technician

Average salary: $41,700 per year

$41,700 per year Certification time to complete: Varies by state

Varies by state Certification cost: $300 and up

A phlebotomy technician is a healthcare professional who specializes in drawing blood. Phlebotomy technicians work in hospitals, clinics, and laboratories, and they collect blood samples from patients.

To become a phlebotomy technician, you must complete a phlebotomy training program. Phlebotomy training programs are typically offered at community colleges and vocational schools, and they take between one and two semesters to complete. Once you've completed your training, you'll be eligible to take the phlebotomy certification exam.

Earning your phlebotomy certification will allow you to work in a variety of healthcare settings, and it can lead to a successful career in the medical field. If you're interested in becoming a phlebotomy technician, enroll in a training program at your local community college or vocational school.

17. Pharmacy Technician

Average salary: $18.81 per hour

$18.81 per hour Certification time to complete: Varies by state

Varies by state Certification cost: $500 and up

To become a certified pharmacy technician, you must complete a training program and pass a certification exam. Many community colleges offer pharmacy technician programs that can be completed in less than a year.

Alternatively, you can often complete an online training program and take the certification exam at a testing center. The certification exam covers topics such as medical terminology, prescription processing, and patient safety.

Once you have passed the exam, you will receive a certification card that must be renewed every two years. In most states, you will also need to register with the state board of pharmacy and complete continuing education requirements on an annual basis.

18. Massage Therapist

Average salary: $41,420 to $70,000 per year

$41,420 to $70,000 per year Certification time to complete: 750 hours (varies by state)

750 hours (varies by state) Certification cost: $4,000 and up

There are many paths to becoming a certified massage therapist, but most will require completing an accredited training program and passing an exam. Community colleges, vocational schools, and private institutions typically offer massage therapy programs.

Some programs may require attending classes full-time, while others offer evening or weekend courses to accommodate students who need to work or take care of other commitments. The length of training programs can vary, but most will last between six and twelve months.

Upon successfully completing a program, students will then need to pass a written and practical exam to be certified. Once certified, massage therapists can begin working in a variety of settings, including spas, clinics, resorts, and fitness centers.

With the right training and certification, you can start your career as a massage therapist and help others to relax and feel their best.

19. Makeup Artist

Average salary: $38,000 to $157,000

Certification time to complete: 2 weeks to 8 months

Certification cost: $200 to $3,100

Makeup artists play an important role in the fashion, beauty, and entertainment industries. By using their skills to enhance the appearance of models, actors, and everyday people, they help create the perfect look for any occasion.

A makeup artist must have a keen eye for detail, a steady hand, and knowledge of the latest trends and techniques. In addition, good communication skills are essential to understanding and translating the client's vision into reality.

Whether working on a film set or in a salon, makeup artists use their creativity and expertise to make people look their best.

20. Chemical Operator

Average salary: $33,110 to $85,000 per year

$33,110 to $85,000 per year Certification time to complete: 3 to 6 months

3 to 6 months Certification cost: $1,000 and up

Chemical operators work in many settings, including factories, power plants, and water treatment facilities. They are responsible for operating and maintaining equipment used to produce chemicals or process raw materials.

In order to become a certified chemical operator, you must complete an accredited training program. Programs typically last between six and twelve months and can be found at community colleges, vocational schools, and private institutions.

Once you have completed a program, you must pass a written exam to receive your certification. With the proper training and certification, you can begin your career as a chemical operator and help to keep our world running smoothly.

The Best Easy Certifications To Get Online

Online certifications are a great way to enhance your skills and knowledge without the constraints of traditional classroom settings. These certifications offer flexibility and are also recognized by industry leaders, making them a valuable addition to your resume or LinkedIn profile.

IBM Data Science Professional Certificate

The IBM Data Science Professional Certificate is a beginner-level certification in the foundations of data science. You can sign up for the certificate program for free, via Coursera. The program covers various topics, including data visualization, machine learning, Python programming, and databases.

By the end of the course, you'll complete several hands-on projects showcasing your proficiency in data science tools and methodologies. This certification is ideal for those looking to break into the data science field or professionals wanting to add data analysis skills to their repertoire. It's also eligible for degree credit and is actually part of a wider multi-certificate program in data science, although you can take it as a standalone credential.

Hubspot Inbound Marketing

HubSpot's Inbound Marketing Certification is a comprehensive program that guides you through the core principles of inbound marketing. This certification covers all the bases, from content creation and social media strategies to email marketing and lead nurturing.

The course has interactive lessons and practical quizzes, ensuring that you understand the theoretical aspects and apply them in real-world scenarios. Given the shift towards inbound marketing in the digital space, this certification is invaluable for marketers aiming to drive organic growth and build lasting relationships with customers.

Sign up for HubSpot Academy

Google Project Management Certification

Offered by Google through Coursera, the Google Project Management Certification is a free course for anyone who wants to excel at project management.

The program covers foundational project management principles but with a focus on real-world applications. Topics include project initiation, planning, execution, and closing, with an emphasis on agile project management methodologies. One of the standout features of this certification is its focus on the practical aspects of project management, preparing learners for the challenges they might face in their careers. And, given Google's reputation in the tech industry, this certification carries significant weight in the job market.

It also leads to other project management certifications where you can work on higher-level or specialist programs to further your employability.

What Are The Quickest Certifications To Get?

There are a number of certifications that can be obtained relatively quickly. For example, many certified nurse assistant (CNA) programs can be completed in as little as six weeks. Other healthcare-related certifications, such as phlebotomy and EKG, can also be obtained in a matter of weeks.

In IT, certifications such as CompTIA A+ and Network+ can typically be completed within 3-6 months. There are also a number of online certifications that can be obtained relatively quickly, such as the Google AdWords Certification and the HubSpot Inbound Certification.

Ultimately, the quickest certification to obtain depends on your desired field and area of expertise. Here are some more options to consider:

Medical Assistant

Medical Coder or Biller

Welder

Funeral director

Brick Mason

Firefighter

Air traffic controller

Automobile service station manager

Margin Department Supervisor

Choreographers

Cardiovascular Tech

Radiologic Tech

Hearing Aid Specialist

HVACR Tech

Solar Photovoltaic Installers

What Certification Pays the Most?

There are a variety of certifications that can lead to high-paying careers. For example, web developers earn a median salary of $77,200 per year, while construction and building inspectors earn a median salary of $62,860 per year.

Other well-paid certifications include pipefitters and plumbers, who earn a median salary of $56,300 per year, and court reporters, who earn a median salary of $61,660 per year. In general, certifications that require extensive experience and knowledge tend to pay the most.

However, salaries also depend on factors such as geographic location and industry. Therefore, it is important to research the earning potential for any certification before making the decision to pursue it.

What is the Easiest License To Get?

There are a variety of different licenses and certifications that individuals can obtain, depending on their interests and career goals. For those looking for an easy license to obtain, there are a few options to consider.

First aid certifications are typically relatively quick and straightforward to complete and can be obtained through many different Red Cross and other organizations.

Notary public certification can also usually be completed fairly easily and is often required for those working in certain legal or banking fields.

Finally, forklift operator licenses are generally not too difficult to obtain and may be required for those looking to operate forklifts in warehouses or other settings.

Average salary: $45,000 to $65,000 per year

$45,000 to $65,000 per year Certification time to complete: 6 hours to 6 months

6 hours to 6 months Certification cost: $89 to $1,495

Search engine optimization (SEO) is the process of improving your website to be more visible on search engine results pages (SERPs).

By optimizing your website, you can increase traffic from organic (unpaid) search results. This can be accomplished through website optimization, link building, keyword research, and other SEO best practices.

There are many free and paid resources available to help you learn SEO. Hubspot offers a free certification course, and there are also many paid courses available. A career in SEO can take many forms, such as a search engine marketer, business marketing consultant, digital marketer, marketing analyst, or content marketer.

No matter your path, a solid understanding of SEO will be essential to your success.

Learn SEO With Coursera

4. Human Resources Certifications

Average salary: $45k – $75k

$45k – $75k Certification time to complete: 3 to 12 months

3 to 12 months Certification cost: $50 to $2,000

Human resources (HR) is the backbone of any organization, ensuring that companies attract, hire, and retain the best talent. An HR certification demonstrates expertise in areas like recruitment, employee relations, and benefits administration.

With an average salary of $45k to $75k, HR professionals can specialize in various areas, including talent acquisition, training and development, and HR analytics. The certification process, which can take 3 to 12 months, ensures that HR professionals are equipped with the latest industry best practices and legal guidelines.

5. Project Management Certifications

Average salary: $64k – $197k

$64k – $197k Certification time to complete: Usually self-paced. Avg. 3 to 6 months

Usually self-paced. Avg. 3 to 6 months Certification cost: $38 – $600

Project management is critical in many industries, ensuring that projects are completed on time, within scope, and budget. A certification in project management showcases expertise in areas like risk management, stakeholder communication, and resource allocation.

With salaries ranging from $64k to $197k, project managers are often in high demand in IT, construction, and healthcare sectors. The certification process is typically self-paced, allowing professionals to balance their studies with work commitments.

6. Marketing Certifications

Average salary: $40k – $110k

$40k – $110k Certification time to complete: Self-paced. Avg: 1 to 6 months

Self-paced. Avg: 1 to 6 months Certification cost: Free and up

Marketing is a dynamic field, with strategies and tools constantly evolving. A certification in marketing can cover areas like digital marketing, content creation, and market research.

With salaries ranging from $40k to $110k, marketing professionals can specialize in various areas, from social media marketing to search engine optimization (SEO). The certification process is typically self-paced, allowing individuals to learn at their own speed.

Many institutions even offer free courses, with more advanced certifications at a cost. Hubspot Academy is a popular starting point for many, as the courses are free and come with a certification many clients or employers like to see on a marketer's profile.

Get your digital marketing certification.

7. Data Analytics

Average salary: $60k – $80k

$60k – $80k Certification time to complete: 3 to 6 months

3 to 6 months Certification cost: $100 and up

Data analytics is at the forefront of business decision-making today. Professionals in this field analyze large sets of data to derive actionable insights.

With an average salary between $60k and $80k, data analysts are in high demand in sectors like finance, healthcare, and e-commerce. The certification process, which can take 3 to 6 months, ensures that professionals are proficient in tools like Python, R, and SQL.

Data analysts are integral to business operations in almost every industry, from digital publishing to medical device production, and their insights are a critical part of business decision-making processes. After introductory courses, some data analysts take further certifications to specialize in specific fields.

8. Penetration Testing

Average salary: $95k – $130k

$95k – $130k Certification time to complete: 1 to 6 months

1 to 6 months Certification cost: $50 and up

With the rise in cyber threats, penetration testers, or “ethical hackers,” are essential to ensure that organizations' IT systems are secure. These professionals test systems for vulnerabilities that malicious hackers could exploit.

With salaries ranging from $95k to $130k, penetration testers are in high demand in almost every industry. The certification process, which can go from 1 to 6 months, equips professionals with skills in areas like network security and vulnerability assessment.

9. Business Analytics

Average salary: $70k – $120k

$70k – $120k Certification time to complete: 3 to 6 months

3 to 6 months Certification cost: Free and up

Business analytics professionals use data to make strategic business decisions. A certification in this field can cover areas like financial, supply chain, and customer analytics.

With salaries ranging from $70k to $120k, business analysts play a crucial role in finance, retail, and healthcare sectors. The certification process, which can take 3 to 6 months, ensures that professionals are proficient in tools and methodologies used in data-driven decision-making.

10. Flight Attendant

Average salary: $50,500 per year

$50,500 per year Certification time to complete: 3 to 6 weeks

3 to 6 weeks Certification cost: $3,500 to $5,000

A flight attendant is a person who helps passengers during flights by providing them with services such as safety instructions, food and drinks, and first aid. The job requires excellent customer service skills and the ability to work in a fast-paced environment. Flight attendants must also be able to remain calm in emergencies.

While a high school diploma is the minimum educational requirement for flight attendants, many airlines prefer candidates who have completed postsecondary education, such as a certificate program. Many different certification programs are available, but the one offered by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is the most common. The FAA's certification program includes both classroom and on-the-job training.

Enrolling in a flight attendant certificate program is a great way to start your career in the aviation industry. Not only will you gain the skills and knowledge needed to excel in the role, but you'll also have the opportunity to network with other professionals in the field.

A career as a flight attendant can be both exciting and rewarding. If you're looking for a job that allows you to travel the world and meet new people, this may be your perfect career.

11. Personal Trainer

Average salary: $43,680 per year

$43,680 per year Certification time to complete: 3 to 6 months

3 to 6 months Certification cost: $200 to $2,000+

Personal trainers are fitness professionals who help people achieve their health and fitness goals. They work with clients of all ages and abilities, from those just starting to exercise to those training for a specific event.

Personal trainers typically have at least a high school diploma, but many also have a bachelor's degree in exercise science or a related field. In addition, most personal trainers are certified by an accredited organization, such as the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) or the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM).

While certification is not required to become a personal trainer, it can help you stand out from the competition and demonstrate your commitment to the profession. Certification also provides you with the knowledge and skills needed to be successful in the role.

Many different types of personal trainer certification programs are available, so choosing one that fits your needs and interests is essential. Certification programs typically include coursework in exercise physiology, anatomy, and nutrition, as well as practical training in designing and implementing workout programs.

If you're passionate about helping others improve their health and fitness, a career as a personal trainer may be the perfect fit for you.

12. Forklift Operator License

Average salary: $33k – $52k

$33k – $52k Certification time to complete: 2 days

2 days Certification cost: $50 – $200

Forklift operators play a crucial role in warehouses, construction sites, and manufacturing plants. A forklift operator license ensures that individuals can safely operate these heavy machines, reducing the risk of accidents.

With an average salary between $33k and $52k, licensed forklift operators are essential in industries that rely on the movement of heavy goods. The certification process is swift, often completed in just two days, making it a quick path to a new career for many.

13. First Aid Certifications

Average salary: $27k – $60k

$27k – $60k Certification time to complete: 6 hours

6 hours Certification cost: $60 and up

First aid certifications are essential for professionals in various fields, from educators to fitness trainers. These certifications ensure that individuals can provide immediate care during emergencies, potentially saving lives.

With an average salary ranging from $27k to $60k, roles like first aid trainers and first aid responders are in high demand, especially in schools, sports facilities, and large corporations.

The certification process is relatively quick, often completed in just 6 hours, making it accessible for many.

14. Emergency Medical Technician

Average salary: $30,472 per year

$30,472 per year Certification time to complete: 3 months

3 months Certification cost: $1,000 or more

Emergency medical technicians (EMTs) are first responders who provide medical care to injured or ill individuals. EMTs typically work in ambulance crews and respond to emergency calls, such as car accidents and heart attacks.

EMTs must remain calm in high-pressure situations and have the physical strength to lift and move patients. They also need excellent customer service skills as they often work with distraught family members.

While a high school diploma is the minimum educational requirement for EMTs, many employers prefer candidates who have completed an accredited EMT program. EMT programs typically take about six months to complete and include both classroom and on-the-job training.

Completing an EMT program is a great way to start your career in the medical field. Not only will you gain the skills and knowledge needed to excel in the role, but you'll also have the opportunity to network with other professionals in the field.

If you're looking for a challenging and rewarding career, consider becoming an EMT. You'll have the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of others, and you'll be able to work in a variety of settings, from hospitals to ambulance crews.

15. Real Estate Broker

Average salary: $71,280 per year

$71,280 per year Certification time to complete: Varies by state

Varies by state Certification cost: Estimated $300 to $1,000

If you're considering a real estate career, you'll need to get your broker's license. A broker's license is the highest level of licensure available in the field, allowing you to work independently as a real estate agent.

Becoming a licensed broker varies by state, but it typically involves completing a certain number of hours of education, passing an exam, and completing a background check. Once you're licensed, you can open your own real estate office, hire agents, and manage property transactions.

Earning your broker's license is a significant accomplishment, and it can lead to a successful career in real estate. If you're ready to take your job to the next level, consider becoming a licensed broker.

16. Phlebotomy Technician

Average salary: $41,700 per year

$41,700 per year Certification time to complete: Varies by state

Varies by state Certification cost: $300 and up

A phlebotomy technician is a healthcare professional who specializes in drawing blood. Phlebotomy technicians work in hospitals, clinics, and laboratories, and they collect blood samples from patients.

To become a phlebotomy technician, you must complete a phlebotomy training program. Phlebotomy training programs are typically offered at community colleges and vocational schools, and they take between one and two semesters to complete. Once you've completed your training, you'll be eligible to take the phlebotomy certification exam.

Earning your phlebotomy certification will allow you to work in a variety of healthcare settings, and it can lead to a successful career in the medical field. If you're interested in becoming a phlebotomy technician, enroll in a training program at your local community college or vocational school.

17. Pharmacy Technician

Average salary: $18.81 per hour

$18.81 per hour Certification time to complete: Varies by state

Varies by state Certification cost: $500 and up

To become a certified pharmacy technician, you must complete a training program and pass a certification exam. Many community colleges offer pharmacy technician programs that can be completed in less than a year.

Alternatively, you can often complete an online training program and take the certification exam at a testing center. The certification exam covers topics such as medical terminology, prescription processing, and patient safety.

Once you have passed the exam, you will receive a certification card that must be renewed every two years. In most states, you will also need to register with the state board of pharmacy and complete continuing education requirements on an annual basis.

18. Massage Therapist

Average salary: $41,420 to $70,000 per year

$41,420 to $70,000 per year Certification time to complete: 750 hours (varies by state)

750 hours (varies by state) Certification cost: $4,000 and up

There are many paths to becoming a certified massage therapist, but most will require completing an accredited training program and passing an exam. Community colleges, vocational schools, and private institutions typically offer massage therapy programs.

Some programs may require attending classes full-time, while others offer evening or weekend courses to accommodate students who need to work or take care of other commitments. The length of training programs can vary, but most will last between six and twelve months.

Upon successfully completing a program, students will then need to pass a written and practical exam to be certified. Once certified, massage therapists can begin working in a variety of settings, including spas, clinics, resorts, and fitness centers.

With the right training and certification, you can start your career as a massage therapist and help others to relax and feel their best.

19. Makeup Artist

Average salary: $38,000 to $157,000

Certification time to complete: 2 weeks to 8 months

Certification cost: $200 to $3,100

Makeup artists play an important role in the fashion, beauty, and entertainment industries. By using their skills to enhance the appearance of models, actors, and everyday people, they help create the perfect look for any occasion.

A makeup artist must have a keen eye for detail, a steady hand, and knowledge of the latest trends and techniques. In addition, good communication skills are essential to understanding and translating the client's vision into reality.

Whether working on a film set or in a salon, makeup artists use their creativity and expertise to make people look their best.

20. Chemical Operator

Average salary: $33,110 to $85,000 per year

$33,110 to $85,000 per year Certification time to complete: 3 to 6 months

3 to 6 months Certification cost: $1,000 and up

Chemical operators work in many settings, including factories, power plants, and water treatment facilities. They are responsible for operating and maintaining equipment used to produce chemicals or process raw materials.

In order to become a certified chemical operator, you must complete an accredited training program. Programs typically last between six and twelve months and can be found at community colleges, vocational schools, and private institutions.

Once you have completed a program, you must pass a written exam to receive your certification. With the proper training and certification, you can begin your career as a chemical operator and help to keep our world running smoothly.

The Best Easy Certifications To Get Online

Online certifications are a great way to enhance your skills and knowledge without the constraints of traditional classroom settings. These certifications offer flexibility and are also recognized by industry leaders, making them a valuable addition to your resume or LinkedIn profile.

IBM Data Science Professional Certificate

The IBM Data Science Professional Certificate is a beginner-level certification in the foundations of data science. You can sign up for the certificate program for free, via Coursera. The program covers various topics, including data visualization, machine learning, Python programming, and databases.

By the end of the course, you'll complete several hands-on projects showcasing your proficiency in data science tools and methodologies. This certification is ideal for those looking to break into the data science field or professionals wanting to add data analysis skills to their repertoire. It's also eligible for degree credit and is actually part of a wider multi-certificate program in data science, although you can take it as a standalone credential.

Hubspot Inbound Marketing

HubSpot's Inbound Marketing Certification is a comprehensive program that guides you through the core principles of inbound marketing. This certification covers all the bases, from content creation and social media strategies to email marketing and lead nurturing.

The course has interactive lessons and practical quizzes, ensuring that you understand the theoretical aspects and apply them in real-world scenarios. Given the shift towards inbound marketing in the digital space, this certification is invaluable for marketers aiming to drive organic growth and build lasting relationships with customers.

Sign up for HubSpot Academy

Google Project Management Certification

Offered by Google through Coursera, the Google Project Management Certification is a free course for anyone who wants to excel at project management.

The program covers foundational project management principles but with a focus on real-world applications. Topics include project initiation, planning, execution, and closing, with an emphasis on agile project management methodologies. One of the standout features of this certification is its focus on the practical aspects of project management, preparing learners for the challenges they might face in their careers. And, given Google's reputation in the tech industry, this certification carries significant weight in the job market.

It also leads to other project management certifications where you can work on higher-level or specialist programs to further your employability.

What Are The Quickest Certifications To Get?

There are a number of certifications that can be obtained relatively quickly. For example, many certified nurse assistant (CNA) programs can be completed in as little as six weeks. Other healthcare-related certifications, such as phlebotomy and EKG, can also be obtained in a matter of weeks.

In IT, certifications such as CompTIA A+ and Network+ can typically be completed within 3-6 months. There are also a number of online certifications that can be obtained relatively quickly, such as the Google AdWords Certification and the HubSpot Inbound Certification.

Ultimately, the quickest certification to obtain depends on your desired field and area of expertise. Here are some more options to consider:

Medical Assistant

Medical Coder or Biller

Welder

Funeral director

Brick Mason

Firefighter

Air traffic controller

Automobile service station manager

Margin Department Supervisor

Choreographers

Cardiovascular Tech

Radiologic Tech

Hearing Aid Specialist

HVACR Tech

Solar Photovoltaic Installers

What Certification Pays the Most?

There are a variety of certifications that can lead to high-paying careers. For example, web developers earn a median salary of $77,200 per year, while construction and building inspectors earn a median salary of $62,860 per year.

Other well-paid certifications include pipefitters and plumbers, who earn a median salary of $56,300 per year, and court reporters, who earn a median salary of $61,660 per year. In general, certifications that require extensive experience and knowledge tend to pay the most.

However, salaries also depend on factors such as geographic location and industry. Therefore, it is important to research the earning potential for any certification before making the decision to pursue it.

What is the Easiest License To Get?

There are a variety of different licenses and certifications that individuals can obtain, depending on their interests and career goals. For those looking for an easy license to obtain, there are a few options to consider.

First aid certifications are typically relatively quick and straightforward to complete and can be obtained through many different Red Cross and other organizations.

Notary public certification can also usually be completed fairly easily and is often required for those working in certain legal or banking fields.

Finally, forklift operator licenses are generally not too difficult to obtain and may be required for those looking to operate forklifts in warehouses or other settings.

Average salary: $17,000 to $97,000 per year

$17,000 to $97,000 per year Certification time to complete: 2 to 4 weeks

2 to 4 weeks Certification cost: Free +

There are loads of different AI writing courses out there, and it's hard to know which ones you can trust. Using an AI assistant to help you write has huge potential to help you grow your writing business, content agency, or marketing business. Mastering effective AI-assisted writing dramatically improves your productivity and earning potential.

One of the best certifications that doesn't cost too much money is from Edx. It's free to enroll and gives you all the basics and some of the more advanced techniques to get you on the right track.

Check out Edx





3. SEO Specialist

Average salary: $45,000 to $65,000 per year

$45,000 to $65,000 per year Certification time to complete: 6 hours to 6 months

6 hours to 6 months Certification cost: $89 to $1,495

Search engine optimization (SEO) is the process of improving your website to be more visible on search engine results pages (SERPs).

By optimizing your website, you can increase traffic from organic (unpaid) search results. This can be accomplished through website optimization, link building, keyword research, and other SEO best practices.

There are many free and paid resources available to help you learn SEO. Hubspot offers a free certification course, and there are also many paid courses available. A career in SEO can take many forms, such as a search engine marketer, business marketing consultant, digital marketer, marketing analyst, or content marketer.

No matter your path, a solid understanding of SEO will be essential to your success.

Learn SEO With Coursera

4. Human Resources Certifications

Average salary: $45k – $75k

$45k – $75k Certification time to complete: 3 to 12 months

3 to 12 months Certification cost: $50 to $2,000

Human resources (HR) is the backbone of any organization, ensuring that companies attract, hire, and retain the best talent. An HR certification demonstrates expertise in areas like recruitment, employee relations, and benefits administration.

With an average salary of $45k to $75k, HR professionals can specialize in various areas, including talent acquisition, training and development, and HR analytics. The certification process, which can take 3 to 12 months, ensures that HR professionals are equipped with the latest industry best practices and legal guidelines.

5. Project Management Certifications

Average salary: $64k – $197k

$64k – $197k Certification time to complete: Usually self-paced. Avg. 3 to 6 months

Usually self-paced. Avg. 3 to 6 months Certification cost: $38 – $600

Project management is critical in many industries, ensuring that projects are completed on time, within scope, and budget. A certification in project management showcases expertise in areas like risk management, stakeholder communication, and resource allocation.

With salaries ranging from $64k to $197k, project managers are often in high demand in IT, construction, and healthcare sectors. The certification process is typically self-paced, allowing professionals to balance their studies with work commitments.

6. Marketing Certifications

Average salary: $40k – $110k

$40k – $110k Certification time to complete: Self-paced. Avg: 1 to 6 months

Self-paced. Avg: 1 to 6 months Certification cost: Free and up

Marketing is a dynamic field, with strategies and tools constantly evolving. A certification in marketing can cover areas like digital marketing, content creation, and market research.

With salaries ranging from $40k to $110k, marketing professionals can specialize in various areas, from social media marketing to search engine optimization (SEO). The certification process is typically self-paced, allowing individuals to learn at their own speed.

Many institutions even offer free courses, with more advanced certifications at a cost. Hubspot Academy is a popular starting point for many, as the courses are free and come with a certification many clients or employers like to see on a marketer's profile.

Get your digital marketing certification.

7. Data Analytics

Average salary: $60k – $80k

$60k – $80k Certification time to complete: 3 to 6 months

3 to 6 months Certification cost: $100 and up

Data analytics is at the forefront of business decision-making today. Professionals in this field analyze large sets of data to derive actionable insights.

With an average salary between $60k and $80k, data analysts are in high demand in sectors like finance, healthcare, and e-commerce. The certification process, which can take 3 to 6 months, ensures that professionals are proficient in tools like Python, R, and SQL.

Data analysts are integral to business operations in almost every industry, from digital publishing to medical device production, and their insights are a critical part of business decision-making processes. After introductory courses, some data analysts take further certifications to specialize in specific fields.

8. Penetration Testing

Average salary: $95k – $130k

$95k – $130k Certification time to complete: 1 to 6 months

1 to 6 months Certification cost: $50 and up

With the rise in cyber threats, penetration testers, or “ethical hackers,” are essential to ensure that organizations' IT systems are secure. These professionals test systems for vulnerabilities that malicious hackers could exploit.

With salaries ranging from $95k to $130k, penetration testers are in high demand in almost every industry. The certification process, which can go from 1 to 6 months, equips professionals with skills in areas like network security and vulnerability assessment.

9. Business Analytics

Average salary: $70k – $120k

$70k – $120k Certification time to complete: 3 to 6 months

3 to 6 months Certification cost: Free and up

Business analytics professionals use data to make strategic business decisions. A certification in this field can cover areas like financial, supply chain, and customer analytics.

With salaries ranging from $70k to $120k, business analysts play a crucial role in finance, retail, and healthcare sectors. The certification process, which can take 3 to 6 months, ensures that professionals are proficient in tools and methodologies used in data-driven decision-making.

10. Flight Attendant

Average salary: $50,500 per year

$50,500 per year Certification time to complete: 3 to 6 weeks

3 to 6 weeks Certification cost: $3,500 to $5,000

A flight attendant is a person who helps passengers during flights by providing them with services such as safety instructions, food and drinks, and first aid. The job requires excellent customer service skills and the ability to work in a fast-paced environment. Flight attendants must also be able to remain calm in emergencies.

While a high school diploma is the minimum educational requirement for flight attendants, many airlines prefer candidates who have completed postsecondary education, such as a certificate program. Many different certification programs are available, but the one offered by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is the most common. The FAA's certification program includes both classroom and on-the-job training.

Enrolling in a flight attendant certificate program is a great way to start your career in the aviation industry. Not only will you gain the skills and knowledge needed to excel in the role, but you'll also have the opportunity to network with other professionals in the field.

A career as a flight attendant can be both exciting and rewarding. If you're looking for a job that allows you to travel the world and meet new people, this may be your perfect career.

11. Personal Trainer

Average salary: $43,680 per year

$43,680 per year Certification time to complete: 3 to 6 months

3 to 6 months Certification cost: $200 to $2,000+

Personal trainers are fitness professionals who help people achieve their health and fitness goals. They work with clients of all ages and abilities, from those just starting to exercise to those training for a specific event.

Personal trainers typically have at least a high school diploma, but many also have a bachelor's degree in exercise science or a related field. In addition, most personal trainers are certified by an accredited organization, such as the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) or the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM).

While certification is not required to become a personal trainer, it can help you stand out from the competition and demonstrate your commitment to the profession. Certification also provides you with the knowledge and skills needed to be successful in the role.

Many different types of personal trainer certification programs are available, so choosing one that fits your needs and interests is essential. Certification programs typically include coursework in exercise physiology, anatomy, and nutrition, as well as practical training in designing and implementing workout programs.

If you're passionate about helping others improve their health and fitness, a career as a personal trainer may be the perfect fit for you.

12. Forklift Operator License

Average salary: $33k – $52k

$33k – $52k Certification time to complete: 2 days

2 days Certification cost: $50 – $200

Forklift operators play a crucial role in warehouses, construction sites, and manufacturing plants. A forklift operator license ensures that individuals can safely operate these heavy machines, reducing the risk of accidents.

With an average salary between $33k and $52k, licensed forklift operators are essential in industries that rely on the movement of heavy goods. The certification process is swift, often completed in just two days, making it a quick path to a new career for many.

13. First Aid Certifications

Average salary: $27k – $60k

$27k – $60k Certification time to complete: 6 hours

6 hours Certification cost: $60 and up

First aid certifications are essential for professionals in various fields, from educators to fitness trainers. These certifications ensure that individuals can provide immediate care during emergencies, potentially saving lives.

With an average salary ranging from $27k to $60k, roles like first aid trainers and first aid responders are in high demand, especially in schools, sports facilities, and large corporations.

The certification process is relatively quick, often completed in just 6 hours, making it accessible for many.

14. Emergency Medical Technician

Average salary: $30,472 per year

$30,472 per year Certification time to complete: 3 months

3 months Certification cost: $1,000 or more

Emergency medical technicians (EMTs) are first responders who provide medical care to injured or ill individuals. EMTs typically work in ambulance crews and respond to emergency calls, such as car accidents and heart attacks.

EMTs must remain calm in high-pressure situations and have the physical strength to lift and move patients. They also need excellent customer service skills as they often work with distraught family members.

While a high school diploma is the minimum educational requirement for EMTs, many employers prefer candidates who have completed an accredited EMT program. EMT programs typically take about six months to complete and include both classroom and on-the-job training.

Completing an EMT program is a great way to start your career in the medical field. Not only will you gain the skills and knowledge needed to excel in the role, but you'll also have the opportunity to network with other professionals in the field.

If you're looking for a challenging and rewarding career, consider becoming an EMT. You'll have the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of others, and you'll be able to work in a variety of settings, from hospitals to ambulance crews.

15. Real Estate Broker

Average salary: $71,280 per year

$71,280 per year Certification time to complete: Varies by state

Varies by state Certification cost: Estimated $300 to $1,000

If you're considering a real estate career, you'll need to get your broker's license. A broker's license is the highest level of licensure available in the field, allowing you to work independently as a real estate agent.

Becoming a licensed broker varies by state, but it typically involves completing a certain number of hours of education, passing an exam, and completing a background check. Once you're licensed, you can open your own real estate office, hire agents, and manage property transactions.

Earning your broker's license is a significant accomplishment, and it can lead to a successful career in real estate. If you're ready to take your job to the next level, consider becoming a licensed broker.

16. Phlebotomy Technician

Average salary: $41,700 per year

$41,700 per year Certification time to complete: Varies by state

Varies by state Certification cost: $300 and up

A phlebotomy technician is a healthcare professional who specializes in drawing blood. Phlebotomy technicians work in hospitals, clinics, and laboratories, and they collect blood samples from patients.

To become a phlebotomy technician, you must complete a phlebotomy training program. Phlebotomy training programs are typically offered at community colleges and vocational schools, and they take between one and two semesters to complete. Once you've completed your training, you'll be eligible to take the phlebotomy certification exam.

Earning your phlebotomy certification will allow you to work in a variety of healthcare settings, and it can lead to a successful career in the medical field. If you're interested in becoming a phlebotomy technician, enroll in a training program at your local community college or vocational school.

17. Pharmacy Technician

Average salary: $18.81 per hour

$18.81 per hour Certification time to complete: Varies by state

Varies by state Certification cost: $500 and up

To become a certified pharmacy technician, you must complete a training program and pass a certification exam. Many community colleges offer pharmacy technician programs that can be completed in less than a year.

Alternatively, you can often complete an online training program and take the certification exam at a testing center. The certification exam covers topics such as medical terminology, prescription processing, and patient safety.

Once you have passed the exam, you will receive a certification card that must be renewed every two years. In most states, you will also need to register with the state board of pharmacy and complete continuing education requirements on an annual basis.

18. Massage Therapist

Average salary: $41,420 to $70,000 per year

$41,420 to $70,000 per year Certification time to complete: 750 hours (varies by state)

750 hours (varies by state) Certification cost: $4,000 and up

There are many paths to becoming a certified massage therapist, but most will require completing an accredited training program and passing an exam. Community colleges, vocational schools, and private institutions typically offer massage therapy programs.

Some programs may require attending classes full-time, while others offer evening or weekend courses to accommodate students who need to work or take care of other commitments. The length of training programs can vary, but most will last between six and twelve months.

Upon successfully completing a program, students will then need to pass a written and practical exam to be certified. Once certified, massage therapists can begin working in a variety of settings, including spas, clinics, resorts, and fitness centers.

With the right training and certification, you can start your career as a massage therapist and help others to relax and feel their best.

19. Makeup Artist

Average salary: $38,000 to $157,000

Certification time to complete: 2 weeks to 8 months

Certification cost: $200 to $3,100

Makeup artists play an important role in the fashion, beauty, and entertainment industries. By using their skills to enhance the appearance of models, actors, and everyday people, they help create the perfect look for any occasion.

A makeup artist must have a keen eye for detail, a steady hand, and knowledge of the latest trends and techniques. In addition, good communication skills are essential to understanding and translating the client's vision into reality.

Whether working on a film set or in a salon, makeup artists use their creativity and expertise to make people look their best.

20. Chemical Operator

Average salary: $33,110 to $85,000 per year

$33,110 to $85,000 per year Certification time to complete: 3 to 6 months

3 to 6 months Certification cost: $1,000 and up

Chemical operators work in many settings, including factories, power plants, and water treatment facilities. They are responsible for operating and maintaining equipment used to produce chemicals or process raw materials.

In order to become a certified chemical operator, you must complete an accredited training program. Programs typically last between six and twelve months and can be found at community colleges, vocational schools, and private institutions.

Once you have completed a program, you must pass a written exam to receive your certification. With the proper training and certification, you can begin your career as a chemical operator and help to keep our world running smoothly.

The Best Easy Certifications To Get Online

Online certifications are a great way to enhance your skills and knowledge without the constraints of traditional classroom settings. These certifications offer flexibility and are also recognized by industry leaders, making them a valuable addition to your resume or LinkedIn profile.

IBM Data Science Professional Certificate

The IBM Data Science Professional Certificate is a beginner-level certification in the foundations of data science. You can sign up for the certificate program for free, via Coursera. The program covers various topics, including data visualization, machine learning, Python programming, and databases.

By the end of the course, you'll complete several hands-on projects showcasing your proficiency in data science tools and methodologies. This certification is ideal for those looking to break into the data science field or professionals wanting to add data analysis skills to their repertoire. It's also eligible for degree credit and is actually part of a wider multi-certificate program in data science, although you can take it as a standalone credential.

Hubspot Inbound Marketing

HubSpot's Inbound Marketing Certification is a comprehensive program that guides you through the core principles of inbound marketing. This certification covers all the bases, from content creation and social media strategies to email marketing and lead nurturing.

The course has interactive lessons and practical quizzes, ensuring that you understand the theoretical aspects and apply them in real-world scenarios. Given the shift towards inbound marketing in the digital space, this certification is invaluable for marketers aiming to drive organic growth and build lasting relationships with customers.

Sign up for HubSpot Academy

Google Project Management Certification

Offered by Google through Coursera, the Google Project Management Certification is a free course for anyone who wants to excel at project management.

The program covers foundational project management principles but with a focus on real-world applications. Topics include project initiation, planning, execution, and closing, with an emphasis on agile project management methodologies. One of the standout features of this certification is its focus on the practical aspects of project management, preparing learners for the challenges they might face in their careers. And, given Google's reputation in the tech industry, this certification carries significant weight in the job market.

It also leads to other project management certifications where you can work on higher-level or specialist programs to further your employability.

What Are The Quickest Certifications To Get?

There are a number of certifications that can be obtained relatively quickly. For example, many certified nurse assistant (CNA) programs can be completed in as little as six weeks. Other healthcare-related certifications, such as phlebotomy and EKG, can also be obtained in a matter of weeks.

In IT, certifications such as CompTIA A+ and Network+ can typically be completed within 3-6 months. There are also a number of online certifications that can be obtained relatively quickly, such as the Google AdWords Certification and the HubSpot Inbound Certification.

Ultimately, the quickest certification to obtain depends on your desired field and area of expertise. Here are some more options to consider:

Medical Assistant

Medical Coder or Biller

Welder

Funeral director

Brick Mason

Firefighter

Air traffic controller

Automobile service station manager

Margin Department Supervisor

Choreographers

Cardiovascular Tech

Radiologic Tech

Hearing Aid Specialist

HVACR Tech

Solar Photovoltaic Installers

What Certification Pays the Most?

There are a variety of certifications that can lead to high-paying careers. For example, web developers earn a median salary of $77,200 per year, while construction and building inspectors earn a median salary of $62,860 per year.

Other well-paid certifications include pipefitters and plumbers, who earn a median salary of $56,300 per year, and court reporters, who earn a median salary of $61,660 per year. In general, certifications that require extensive experience and knowledge tend to pay the most.

However, salaries also depend on factors such as geographic location and industry. Therefore, it is important to research the earning potential for any certification before making the decision to pursue it.

What is the Easiest License To Get?

There are a variety of different licenses and certifications that individuals can obtain, depending on their interests and career goals. For those looking for an easy license to obtain, there are a few options to consider.

First aid certifications are typically relatively quick and straightforward to complete and can be obtained through many different Red Cross and other organizations.

Notary public certification can also usually be completed fairly easily and is often required for those working in certain legal or banking fields.

Finally, forklift operator licenses are generally not too difficult to obtain and may be required for those looking to operate forklifts in warehouses or other settings.

Average salary: $66,00 per year

$66,00 per year Certification time to complete: 3 to 6 months

3 to 6 months Certification cost: Free to $149

One of my favorite quick certifications that pay well is Grow With Google. They offer a variety of online courses and certification programs in topics such as digital marketing, data analytics, and software engineering. These programs are designed to help you build the skills needed to succeed in today's ever-changing workforce.

One of the most popular programs is the Google Career Certificates, which allows you to earn a certificate in one of six high-demand fields. The certificates take an average of six months to complete and include coursework in subjects such as project management, user experience design, and data analysis.

Once you've completed the program, you can showcase your new skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile. You'll also be able to interview for jobs at Google and other companies that value Google Career Certificates.

If you're looking for a way to boost your career, consider enrolling in a Google Career Certificate program. You'll gain in-demand skills that will help you stand out in the job market, and you'll be able to earn a credential from one of the world's most respected companies.

2. AI-Assisted Writer

Average salary: $17,000 to $97,000 per year

$17,000 to $97,000 per year Certification time to complete: 2 to 4 weeks

2 to 4 weeks Certification cost: Free +

There are loads of different AI writing courses out there, and it's hard to know which ones you can trust. Using an AI assistant to help you write has huge potential to help you grow your writing business, content agency, or marketing business. Mastering effective AI-assisted writing dramatically improves your productivity and earning potential.

One of the best certifications that doesn't cost too much money is from Edx. It's free to enroll and gives you all the basics and some of the more advanced techniques to get you on the right track.

Check out Edx





3. SEO Specialist

Average salary: $45,000 to $65,000 per year

$45,000 to $65,000 per year Certification time to complete: 6 hours to 6 months

6 hours to 6 months Certification cost: $89 to $1,495

Search engine optimization (SEO) is the process of improving your website to be more visible on search engine results pages (SERPs).

By optimizing your website, you can increase traffic from organic (unpaid) search results. This can be accomplished through website optimization, link building, keyword research, and other SEO best practices.

There are many free and paid resources available to help you learn SEO. Hubspot offers a free certification course, and there are also many paid courses available. A career in SEO can take many forms, such as a search engine marketer, business marketing consultant, digital marketer, marketing analyst, or content marketer.

No matter your path, a solid understanding of SEO will be essential to your success.

Learn SEO With Coursera

4. Human Resources Certifications

Average salary: $45k – $75k

$45k – $75k Certification time to complete: 3 to 12 months

3 to 12 months Certification cost: $50 to $2,000

Human resources (HR) is the backbone of any organization, ensuring that companies attract, hire, and retain the best talent. An HR certification demonstrates expertise in areas like recruitment, employee relations, and benefits administration.

With an average salary of $45k to $75k, HR professionals can specialize in various areas, including talent acquisition, training and development, and HR analytics. The certification process, which can take 3 to 12 months, ensures that HR professionals are equipped with the latest industry best practices and legal guidelines.

5. Project Management Certifications

Average salary: $64k – $197k

$64k – $197k Certification time to complete: Usually self-paced. Avg. 3 to 6 months

Usually self-paced. Avg. 3 to 6 months Certification cost: $38 – $600

Project management is critical in many industries, ensuring that projects are completed on time, within scope, and budget. A certification in project management showcases expertise in areas like risk management, stakeholder communication, and resource allocation.

With salaries ranging from $64k to $197k, project managers are often in high demand in IT, construction, and healthcare sectors. The certification process is typically self-paced, allowing professionals to balance their studies with work commitments.

6. Marketing Certifications

Average salary: $40k – $110k

$40k – $110k Certification time to complete: Self-paced. Avg: 1 to 6 months

Self-paced. Avg: 1 to 6 months Certification cost: Free and up

Marketing is a dynamic field, with strategies and tools constantly evolving. A certification in marketing can cover areas like digital marketing, content creation, and market research.

With salaries ranging from $40k to $110k, marketing professionals can specialize in various areas, from social media marketing to search engine optimization (SEO). The certification process is typically self-paced, allowing individuals to learn at their own speed.

Many institutions even offer free courses, with more advanced certifications at a cost. Hubspot Academy is a popular starting point for many, as the courses are free and come with a certification many clients or employers like to see on a marketer's profile.

Get your digital marketing certification.

7. Data Analytics

Average salary: $60k – $80k

$60k – $80k Certification time to complete: 3 to 6 months

3 to 6 months Certification cost: $100 and up

Data analytics is at the forefront of business decision-making today. Professionals in this field analyze large sets of data to derive actionable insights.

With an average salary between $60k and $80k, data analysts are in high demand in sectors like finance, healthcare, and e-commerce. The certification process, which can take 3 to 6 months, ensures that professionals are proficient in tools like Python, R, and SQL.

Data analysts are integral to business operations in almost every industry, from digital publishing to medical device production, and their insights are a critical part of business decision-making processes. After introductory courses, some data analysts take further certifications to specialize in specific fields.

8. Penetration Testing

Average salary: $95k – $130k

$95k – $130k Certification time to complete: 1 to 6 months

1 to 6 months Certification cost: $50 and up

With the rise in cyber threats, penetration testers, or “ethical hackers,” are essential to ensure that organizations' IT systems are secure. These professionals test systems for vulnerabilities that malicious hackers could exploit.

With salaries ranging from $95k to $130k, penetration testers are in high demand in almost every industry. The certification process, which can go from 1 to 6 months, equips professionals with skills in areas like network security and vulnerability assessment.

9. Business Analytics

Average salary: $70k – $120k

$70k – $120k Certification time to complete: 3 to 6 months

3 to 6 months Certification cost: Free and up

Business analytics professionals use data to make strategic business decisions. A certification in this field can cover areas like financial, supply chain, and customer analytics.

With salaries ranging from $70k to $120k, business analysts play a crucial role in finance, retail, and healthcare sectors. The certification process, which can take 3 to 6 months, ensures that professionals are proficient in tools and methodologies used in data-driven decision-making.

10. Flight Attendant

Average salary: $50,500 per year

$50,500 per year Certification time to complete: 3 to 6 weeks

3 to 6 weeks Certification cost: $3,500 to $5,000

A flight attendant is a person who helps passengers during flights by providing them with services such as safety instructions, food and drinks, and first aid. The job requires excellent customer service skills and the ability to work in a fast-paced environment. Flight attendants must also be able to remain calm in emergencies.

While a high school diploma is the minimum educational requirement for flight attendants, many airlines prefer candidates who have completed postsecondary education, such as a certificate program. Many different certification programs are available, but the one offered by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is the most common. The FAA's certification program includes both classroom and on-the-job training.

Enrolling in a flight attendant certificate program is a great way to start your career in the aviation industry. Not only will you gain the skills and knowledge needed to excel in the role, but you'll also have the opportunity to network with other professionals in the field.

A career as a flight attendant can be both exciting and rewarding. If you're looking for a job that allows you to travel the world and meet new people, this may be your perfect career.

11. Personal Trainer

Average salary: $43,680 per year

$43,680 per year Certification time to complete: 3 to 6 months

3 to 6 months Certification cost: $200 to $2,000+

Personal trainers are fitness professionals who help people achieve their health and fitness goals. They work with clients of all ages and abilities, from those just starting to exercise to those training for a specific event.

Personal trainers typically have at least a high school diploma, but many also have a bachelor's degree in exercise science or a related field. In addition, most personal trainers are certified by an accredited organization, such as the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) or the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM).

While certification is not required to become a personal trainer, it can help you stand out from the competition and demonstrate your commitment to the profession. Certification also provides you with the knowledge and skills needed to be successful in the role.

Many different types of personal trainer certification programs are available, so choosing one that fits your needs and interests is essential. Certification programs typically include coursework in exercise physiology, anatomy, and nutrition, as well as practical training in designing and implementing workout programs.

If you're passionate about helping others improve their health and fitness, a career as a personal trainer may be the perfect fit for you.

12. Forklift Operator License

Average salary: $33k – $52k

$33k – $52k Certification time to complete: 2 days

2 days Certification cost: $50 – $200

Forklift operators play a crucial role in warehouses, construction sites, and manufacturing plants. A forklift operator license ensures that individuals can safely operate these heavy machines, reducing the risk of accidents.

With an average salary between $33k and $52k, licensed forklift operators are essential in industries that rely on the movement of heavy goods. The certification process is swift, often completed in just two days, making it a quick path to a new career for many.

13. First Aid Certifications

Average salary: $27k – $60k

$27k – $60k Certification time to complete: 6 hours

6 hours Certification cost: $60 and up

First aid certifications are essential for professionals in various fields, from educators to fitness trainers. These certifications ensure that individuals can provide immediate care during emergencies, potentially saving lives.

With an average salary ranging from $27k to $60k, roles like first aid trainers and first aid responders are in high demand, especially in schools, sports facilities, and large corporations.

The certification process is relatively quick, often completed in just 6 hours, making it accessible for many.

14. Emergency Medical Technician

Average salary: $30,472 per year

$30,472 per year Certification time to complete: 3 months

3 months Certification cost: $1,000 or more

Emergency medical technicians (EMTs) are first responders who provide medical care to injured or ill individuals. EMTs typically work in ambulance crews and respond to emergency calls, such as car accidents and heart attacks.

EMTs must remain calm in high-pressure situations and have the physical strength to lift and move patients. They also need excellent customer service skills as they often work with distraught family members.

While a high school diploma is the minimum educational requirement for EMTs, many employers prefer candidates who have completed an accredited EMT program. EMT programs typically take about six months to complete and include both classroom and on-the-job training.

Completing an EMT program is a great way to start your career in the medical field. Not only will you gain the skills and knowledge needed to excel in the role, but you'll also have the opportunity to network with other professionals in the field.

If you're looking for a challenging and rewarding career, consider becoming an EMT. You'll have the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of others, and you'll be able to work in a variety of settings, from hospitals to ambulance crews.

15. Real Estate Broker

Average salary: $71,280 per year

$71,280 per year Certification time to complete: Varies by state

Varies by state Certification cost: Estimated $300 to $1,000

If you're considering a real estate career, you'll need to get your broker's license. A broker's license is the highest level of licensure available in the field, allowing you to work independently as a real estate agent.

Becoming a licensed broker varies by state, but it typically involves completing a certain number of hours of education, passing an exam, and completing a background check. Once you're licensed, you can open your own real estate office, hire agents, and manage property transactions.

Earning your broker's license is a significant accomplishment, and it can lead to a successful career in real estate. If you're ready to take your job to the next level, consider becoming a licensed broker.

16. Phlebotomy Technician

Average salary: $41,700 per year

$41,700 per year Certification time to complete: Varies by state

Varies by state Certification cost: $300 and up

A phlebotomy technician is a healthcare professional who specializes in drawing blood. Phlebotomy technicians work in hospitals, clinics, and laboratories, and they collect blood samples from patients.

To become a phlebotomy technician, you must complete a phlebotomy training program. Phlebotomy training programs are typically offered at community colleges and vocational schools, and they take between one and two semesters to complete. Once you've completed your training, you'll be eligible to take the phlebotomy certification exam.

Earning your phlebotomy certification will allow you to work in a variety of healthcare settings, and it can lead to a successful career in the medical field. If you're interested in becoming a phlebotomy technician, enroll in a training program at your local community college or vocational school.

17. Pharmacy Technician

Average salary: $18.81 per hour

$18.81 per hour Certification time to complete: Varies by state

Varies by state Certification cost: $500 and up

To become a certified pharmacy technician, you must complete a training program and pass a certification exam. Many community colleges offer pharmacy technician programs that can be completed in less than a year.

Alternatively, you can often complete an online training program and take the certification exam at a testing center. The certification exam covers topics such as medical terminology, prescription processing, and patient safety.

Once you have passed the exam, you will receive a certification card that must be renewed every two years. In most states, you will also need to register with the state board of pharmacy and complete continuing education requirements on an annual basis.

18. Massage Therapist

Average salary: $41,420 to $70,000 per year

$41,420 to $70,000 per year Certification time to complete: 750 hours (varies by state)

750 hours (varies by state) Certification cost: $4,000 and up

There are many paths to becoming a certified massage therapist, but most will require completing an accredited training program and passing an exam. Community colleges, vocational schools, and private institutions typically offer massage therapy programs.

Some programs may require attending classes full-time, while others offer evening or weekend courses to accommodate students who need to work or take care of other commitments. The length of training programs can vary, but most will last between six and twelve months.

Upon successfully completing a program, students will then need to pass a written and practical exam to be certified. Once certified, massage therapists can begin working in a variety of settings, including spas, clinics, resorts, and fitness centers.

With the right training and certification, you can start your career as a massage therapist and help others to relax and feel their best.

19. Makeup Artist

Average salary: $38,000 to $157,000

Certification time to complete: 2 weeks to 8 months

Certification cost: $200 to $3,100

Makeup artists play an important role in the fashion, beauty, and entertainment industries. By using their skills to enhance the appearance of models, actors, and everyday people, they help create the perfect look for any occasion.

A makeup artist must have a keen eye for detail, a steady hand, and knowledge of the latest trends and techniques. In addition, good communication skills are essential to understanding and translating the client's vision into reality.

Whether working on a film set or in a salon, makeup artists use their creativity and expertise to make people look their best.

20. Chemical Operator

Average salary: $33,110 to $85,000 per year

$33,110 to $85,000 per year Certification time to complete: 3 to 6 months

3 to 6 months Certification cost: $1,000 and up

Chemical operators work in many settings, including factories, power plants, and water treatment facilities. They are responsible for operating and maintaining equipment used to produce chemicals or process raw materials.

In order to become a certified chemical operator, you must complete an accredited training program. Programs typically last between six and twelve months and can be found at community colleges, vocational schools, and private institutions.

Once you have completed a program, you must pass a written exam to receive your certification. With the proper training and certification, you can begin your career as a chemical operator and help to keep our world running smoothly.

The Best Easy Certifications To Get Online

Online certifications are a great way to enhance your skills and knowledge without the constraints of traditional classroom settings. These certifications offer flexibility and are also recognized by industry leaders, making them a valuable addition to your resume or LinkedIn profile.

IBM Data Science Professional Certificate

The IBM Data Science Professional Certificate is a beginner-level certification in the foundations of data science. You can sign up for the certificate program for free, via Coursera. The program covers various topics, including data visualization, machine learning, Python programming, and databases.

By the end of the course, you'll complete several hands-on projects showcasing your proficiency in data science tools and methodologies. This certification is ideal for those looking to break into the data science field or professionals wanting to add data analysis skills to their repertoire. It's also eligible for degree credit and is actually part of a wider multi-certificate program in data science, although you can take it as a standalone credential.

Hubspot Inbound Marketing

HubSpot's Inbound Marketing Certification is a comprehensive program that guides you through the core principles of inbound marketing. This certification covers all the bases, from content creation and social media strategies to email marketing and lead nurturing.

The course has interactive lessons and practical quizzes, ensuring that you understand the theoretical aspects and apply them in real-world scenarios. Given the shift towards inbound marketing in the digital space, this certification is invaluable for marketers aiming to drive organic growth and build lasting relationships with customers.

Sign up for HubSpot Academy

Google Project Management Certification

Offered by Google through Coursera, the Google Project Management Certification is a free course for anyone who wants to excel at project management.

The program covers foundational project management principles but with a focus on real-world applications. Topics include project initiation, planning, execution, and closing, with an emphasis on agile project management methodologies. One of the standout features of this certification is its focus on the practical aspects of project management, preparing learners for the challenges they might face in their careers. And, given Google's reputation in the tech industry, this certification carries significant weight in the job market.

It also leads to other project management certifications where you can work on higher-level or specialist programs to further your employability.

What Are The Quickest Certifications To Get?

There are a number of certifications that can be obtained relatively quickly. For example, many certified nurse assistant (CNA) programs can be completed in as little as six weeks. Other healthcare-related certifications, such as phlebotomy and EKG, can also be obtained in a matter of weeks.

In IT, certifications such as CompTIA A+ and Network+ can typically be completed within 3-6 months. There are also a number of online certifications that can be obtained relatively quickly, such as the Google AdWords Certification and the HubSpot Inbound Certification.

Ultimately, the quickest certification to obtain depends on your desired field and area of expertise. Here are some more options to consider:

Medical Assistant

Medical Coder or Biller

Welder

Funeral director

Brick Mason

Firefighter

Air traffic controller

Automobile service station manager

Margin Department Supervisor

Choreographers

Cardiovascular Tech

Radiologic Tech

Hearing Aid Specialist

HVACR Tech

Solar Photovoltaic Installers

What Certification Pays the Most?

There are a variety of certifications that can lead to high-paying careers. For example, web developers earn a median salary of $77,200 per year, while construction and building inspectors earn a median salary of $62,860 per year.

Other well-paid certifications include pipefitters and plumbers, who earn a median salary of $56,300 per year, and court reporters, who earn a median salary of $61,660 per year. In general, certifications that require extensive experience and knowledge tend to pay the most.

However, salaries also depend on factors such as geographic location and industry. Therefore, it is important to research the earning potential for any certification before making the decision to pursue it.

What is the Easiest License To Get?

There are a variety of different licenses and certifications that individuals can obtain, depending on their interests and career goals. For those looking for an easy license to obtain, there are a few options to consider.

First aid certifications are typically relatively quick and straightforward to complete and can be obtained through many different Red Cross and other organizations.

Notary public certification can also usually be completed fairly easily and is often required for those working in certain legal or banking fields.