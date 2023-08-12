No Motivation, No Problem – 14 Easy Dinner Ideas That Will Please The Pickiest Eaters

As a parent of a daughter on the autism spectrum, meal times can be a struggle. She only likes particular things, and it's all about texture, familiarity, and taste — the blander, the better. While there are family favorites that she will eat with everybody, I often need to cook her individual meals because she won't eat what the rest of us are eating, and cooking two meals is time-consuming, to say the least.

A mother with a similar issue recently asked a popular internet forum for advice; these were the best suggestions.

1- Broccoli and Pasta

My daughter loves broccoli, so I'm lucky she'll happily eat it in just about anything. A simple idea is to cook pasta with a cheesy sauce and add some broccoli. Depending on your picky eater's tastes, you can use this as a base and add other proteins like chicken or tuna.

2- Chicken Noodle Soup With Veg

Packets of chicken noodle soup make an excellent base for a quick and easy meal. Think of it like adding stock to a dish. Add any veg you like, such as carrots, onion, cabbage, bell pepper, and potato. You can also add any proteins you might have, like cooked chicken.

3- Rotisserie Chicken

Rotisserie chickens are ready-cooked and available at your local grocery store for between $5 and $10. While it may seem like a lot initially, these can be the protein in various dishes and require little — if any preparation.

You can even add some to your chicken noodle soup and veg.

4- Spicy Bean Dip

An innovative forum member suggests, this is a great alternative for taco meat. Combine two cans of refried beans, one pack of taco seasoning, and a small can of tomato sauce. Heat it in the microwave or stove, then add some shredded cheese.

5- Chicken, Tomato, and Couscous

If you have an air fryer, combine 7 ounces of cherry tomatoes and four chicken thighs in and bake them at 390F for about 25 minutes. Prepare some couscous, capers, and almonds, then mix with the chicken and tomatoes.

Stir it together, and you have a simple, tasty, nutritious meal.

6- Cauliflower Cheese

Cauliflower is an excellent source of vitamins and minerals, especially vitamin C, folate, and vitamin K. Adding cheese makes this vegetable even better. A casserole with cauliflower and white cheese sauce is simple to prepare. You can add some bacon for more protein and variety.

7- Eggs on Toast

Sometimes we feel that simple things are not nutritious, but a couple of fried eggs on toast provide protein, fiber, and complex carbohydrates. You can do simple fried, scrambled, or an omelet. Add a few slices of tomato or some spinach for added veg.

8- Tuna Mix

Canned tuna is a cheap and versatile ingredient and is full of protein. There are so many things that you can use it in. My family loves tuna and pasta bake, but one forum member suggests preparing tuna with salt, pepper, curry powder, and milk. Heat it up in the oven, then spread on toast and top with a slice of cheese. Another person says their Mom would add a can of tuna to mac and cheese for extra protein.

9- Ground Beef and Macaroni

Ground beef (a.k.a hamburger) is an excellent protein addition to some cooked pasta. Brown the meat, add cooked pasta, plus some butter and cheese. While a parent in the forum suggested using this sparingly because it was unhealthy, if you choose a leaner ground beef such as 80 or 93% fat, you'll have a filling meal that's simple and high in iron, protein, and several essential vitamins and minerals.

10- Salsa Chicken

Spoon some jarred salsa over raw chicken pieces and bake in the oven until done. You can add some cheese five minutes before it's done and serve it with sour cream. It can't get much easier than that! Salsa gives you a good dose of veg, but not all jar salsas are created equal. Check your labels for sodium levels and aim for those with less than 140mg per serving.

11- Box Mac and Cheese With Veg

When you're budget-conscious, box mac and cheese's appeal is easy to understand. However, for the health-conscious, it's hard to justify. However, adding vegetables for more flavor and nutrition makes it a winner for a “now and then” fast meal.

12- Chicken Nuggets With Veg Tots

Some chicken nuggets certainly seem like they don't have much nutritional value or much chicken in them, to be honest. However, spend a few dollars more on breast chicken nuggets, add some Green Giant Veggie Tots, and you have something quick, easy, and not-so-bad on the health scale.

13- Beans on Toast

Baked beans on toast. I grew up on this as an afterschool snack or when Mom just wanted a rest from making a more elaborate meal. Heat up the sandwich maker and try them as a hot pocket.

14- Spaghetti Bolognaise

Instead of meatballs, try this simple recipe of cooked ground meat in a jar of marinara sauce. Serve it over spaghetti and sprinkle with parmesan. This meal has been a long-time family favorite and comfort food. If you've got a vegetarian or vegan amongst your crew, substitute the ground meat for Impossible Meat or other meat substitutes.

15- Simple Fried Rice

If you've got leftover white rice, fry up some diced onion, one scrambled egg, bacon, and peas. Add in a little powdered veggie stock and soy sauce to taste. My daughter is vegetarian, so we use MorningStar Veggie Bacon Strips cut into pieces.

Source: (Reddit).