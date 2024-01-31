24 Easy Eats That Will Win Over Super Bowl Party Guests

For some, the Super Bowl is about their beloved 49ers or Chiefs claiming the world champion title. For bettors, the game's outcome may determine if little Timmy still has his college fund. For most, though, the Super Bowl party is about one thing only: the eats. If you want to win hearts, minds, and stomachs, there are plenty of favorite Super Bowl-friendly snacks.

1. Buffalo Chicken Dip

Dip aficionados know that buffalo chicken dip belongs in the heavyweight class. A fairly simple combination of chicken, hot sauce, cream cheese, ranch dressing, and blue cheese makes the Immaculate Reception look insignificant by comparison.

2. Buffalo Wings

We might have placed Buffalo wings in the top spot if the Bills hadn't blown it again in the playoffs. Even when its home team isn't in the big game, a slightly crispy, succulent Buffalo wing brings the punch to a Super Bowl party, turning a good night into an instant classic.

So long as Frank doesn't put his RedHot hands all over the remote, Buffalo wings will be a hit. If you're blessed to live by Pluckers, Gabriel's Gate, or any of the other best wing spots in America, you get a pass for ordering in.

3. Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers

In the potential circumstance that the showdown between the Chiefs and 49ers is as exciting as Super Bowl LIII (Rams-Patriots defensive struggle) or XLVIII (a 43-8 drubbing of the Broncos by the Seahawks), guests may look to the food platter for excitement. Some bacon-wrapped jalapeno poppers require only a handful of ingredients and minimal prep work.

The emergence of cheese-stuffed peppers in America dates back to the 1950s in Texas, and jalapeno poppers did not take long to become a spicy Super Bowl staple.

4. Chocolate Pretzel Bars

After the game, one set of fans will be sweet while the other is (perhaps dangerously) salty. Your food offerings should match this dynamic, and that's where chocolate pretzel bars enter the chat. Chocolate chips, pretzels, sea salt, condensed milk, and a few more affordable ingredients are the basis of this treat.

Once guests taste this, it will inevitably become a dynasty.

5. Multi-Layer Dip

Rather than choosing between the variety of pre-canned dips that are bound to disappoint, like Lamar Jackson in the playoffs, try a versatile crowd-pleaser. A multi-layer dip with guacamole, pico de gallo, refried beans, queso, and any other classic south-of-the-border spread will be an oasis for every attendee's un-dipped tortilla chips.

6. Chex Mix

Chex Mix is the 14-year veteran left tackle who has anchored the team throughout several coaching regimes and quarterback changes. While a rotating cast of appetizers and overly adventurous entrees have come and left the Super Bowl parties over the years, Chex Mix has remained steady.

Chex Mix is there for the guest who just wants something to munch on (rather than their fingernails). You can make a fresh batch with a few common spices, Worcestershire sauce, pretzels, and Chex rather than serving the pre-bagged alternative.

7. King's Hawaiian Sliders

It would be a crime against the football and culinary gods to have a Super Bowl party without King's Hawaiian rolls included in some form or fashion. If you want to put a twist on your go-to King's sliders, why not audible to two of the game's modern greats?

Peyton and Eli Manning will be chucking hot chicken sliders, turkey ranch sliders, and classic mini burgers to their guests. Think we could get a ManningCast of that party? I'd love to be a fly on the wall.

8. Toasted Ravioli

The cornerback who got burned for an 80-yard touchdown shouldn't be the only toasted ravioli at your Super Bowl party. You should also prepare a generous spread of actual toasted ravioli, which involves little more than an egg coating, bread crumbs, and a quick air fry.

9. Beef Chili

You get bonus points if you live in Kansas City, Green Bay, or any other city that will be chilly this Super Bowl Sunday. A hearty beef-based chili (with plenty of saltines on the side) can be a risky variable, flatulently speaking. However, if your friend with IBS refrains, try out a generously spiced, ground chuck chili with jalapenos and shredded cheddar for flavor.

10. Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Kansas City is known as one of America's barbecue meccas, so it should be mandatory to stock pulled pork sandwiches anytime the Chiefs reach the Super Bowl. Whether you want to order a steaming vat of pulled pork from the local barbecue slinger or whip it up yourself, make it extra sloppy.

11. Pepperoni Rolls

The pepperoni roll was originally a hearty, easy-to-carry lunch for West Virginia's daring coal miners. Nothing more than mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, dough, and a few spices, the pepperoni roll is a more contained alternative to pizza.

May you honor the miners this Super Bowl Sunday by throwing some pepperoni rolls down your esophageal mineshaft.

12. Marshmallow Fruit Dip

We know that game day is about greasy, decadent dishes you'll regret more than wagering on the losing team. Some guests will demand lighter fare, though, and you can quench their sweet tooth with minimal guilt. This marshmallow fruit dip contains marshmallow cream, cream cheese, and orange juice for a trifecta of goodness. Put these easy three points on the board for the guests who want to get just a wee bit off their diet for the night.

13. Greek Nachos

Shredding Kraft cheddar on a heap of Tostitos is no longer sufficient. We're in the Super Bowl party appetizer arms race, and you must launch the nacho equivalent of Sputnik. Swap the Tostitos for pita chips and the Kraft cheddar for fresh feta. Then, toss on red onion, fresh tomato, and bell pepper and follow the rest of the directions to finalize these Panhellenic delights.

14. Swiss Cheese Fondue

Despite what the advertising executives at Frito-Lay want you to believe, a Super Bowl party can be more than pre-packaged finger foods and dips that leave a strange taste in your mouth. Rather than the jarred queso, why not upgrade to a Swiss cheese fondue with fresh toasted bread slices for dipping?

As the offenses look to carve up the defenses like Swiss cheese, get your Swiss shredding out of the way before the party starts with this simple cheese dip.

15. Deviled Eggs

John Madden was a famous fan of the turducken, a magical concoction that involves stuffing a chicken into a duck, and then stuffing that into a turkey. Deviled eggs are in the same spirit. The little details, like the bacon bits and pickle juice, set the average deviled eggs apart from championship-winning deviled eggs.

16. Pigs in a Blanket

Patrick Mahomes and his teammates shouldn't be the only ones with pigskins in their hands on Super Bowl Sunday. Crescent rolls, mini hot dogs, butter, and salt are the extent of the pigs in a blanket ingredient list. It couldn't be easier to allow your guests to get their hands on their personal pigskin — make their NFL dreams come true.

17. Super Bowl Fudge

How often have you had fudge at a Super Bowl party? Odds are, not nearly enough. Fudge is a decadent delight, and what's a more worthy occasion than the last NFL game of the year to break out the good sweets?

If you feel like going the extra mile (or yard), consider a fudge recipe with add-ins like Oreos, nuts, and other accouterments.

18. Loaded Potato Skins

Potatoes are known for taking pressure off the party chef, as they're easy to bake and load with delectable toppings. One simple but beloved recipe requires halving the taters, scooping the guts, tossing in the cheddar, baking, and topping with sour cream, chives, and green onion.

Three restaurants claimed to have invented potato skins in the 1970s, including TGI Friday's. The finger food embodies the mantra “use every part of the animal.” Bonus points if you whip up melty mashed potatoes using the innards you removed from the skins.

19. Shrimp Tostada Bites

Are you seeking a dish that combines land, sea, and the grocery store's chip aisle? These shrimp tostada bites cleverly pair grilled shrimp, guac, and Tostitos for a surprisingly delicious bite that doesn't feel too heavy.

20. Meatball Sub Bites

Most pigskin-loving Americans need some kind of Italian fare while watching the big game. Whether it's traditional pizza, pepperoni rolls, these meatball sub bites, or some combination, give the people what they want!

These bites combine the deliciousness of meatball subs with garlic knots, producing a bite-sized concoction built for large gatherings. The recipe takes time and effort, but a large batch will be worth the sweat.

21. Chocolate Chip Cookies

Don't overthink this one. They are America's favorite cookies for a reason, even more popular than Dan Campbell's Detroit Lions. Whether you want to purchase the pre-made dough and throw it in the oven or bake your cookies from scratch, make the chocolate chip cookies in abundance.

22. Buffalo and Blue Cheese Popcorn

I'd take the over on how often you'll hear announcer Jim Nantz say, “Grab your popcorn” during the Super Bowl, and you should follow his instructions quite literally. Don't settle for stale SkinnyPop or bland Orville Redenbacher's.

Pop your own kernels and mix in Frank's RedHot and blue cheese powder after the popping concludes. It's a buffalo wing-like twist on an American classic.

23. Loaded Cheese Fries

Loaded cheese fries may not be on your culinary starting roster if you have newly purchased white furniture. If you're merely looking for guests to be as full and cheerful as possible, add cheese, chives, bacon, and other selected toppings to a five-yard-long plate of crispy fries. Place the tray in the middle of the party and let the games begin.

24. Reese's Football Treats

You could purchase pre-packaged Reese's Cups or bites and drizzle your white confection of choice in the shape of football laces. You could also make them yourself, which will require a more significant time investment. In either case, your guests will appreciate a dessert that combines chocolate and peanut butter while reminding them that they are watching football.