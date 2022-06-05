Stress Less, Earn More: 9 Easy Jobs That Pay Well

Millions of Americans wake up every day dreading their job. Many of these jobs are high-stress, low pay, and lack work-life balance.

Isn't there another way?

The following jobs pay well, are quite low-stress, and are often enjoyable. Also included on this list are work-at-home job ideas so that you can structure your day on your terms. Being your own boss is so much more empowering.

Before we get to the jobs, there are a couple of things to consider.

First, some have a learning curve that makes them challenging initially. Once you get the hang of it, they can be pretty simple though.

Secondly, the word “easy” is very subjective. What might be a cakewalk to one person might be difficult for someone with a different skill set.

Having a fun job you're passionate about could potentially make the job seem very easy to you, especially compared to someone that doesn't enjoy working in the same field.

Now, let's go over some easy and exciting job ideas with excellent income potential.

Easy Jobs That Pay Well

1. Life Coach

If you enjoy helping others, being a life coach is a rewarding career. Life coaches motivate and inspire people in all different areas of life to manage their day-to-day living.

Some life coaches give general guidance, while others have areas of expertise.

Here are some different areas of coaching:

Business

Career

Health

Life Skills

Relationships

Life coaches meet with their clients in person or online. Some coaches work for companies while others are self-employed.

If you're lucky enough to work for yourself as a life coach, you can create your schedule.

Not only that, but once you have built up a clientele and have refined your coaching process, it can be pretty straightforward.

Life coaches earn good money. They make almost $60k a year or more.

Skills and Traits Necessary to Perform This Job:

Have a positive attitude.

Non-judgmental personality.

Great listening skills.

Average Annual Pay: $59,630

2. Video Game Tester

Testing video games is a dream job for many. You are getting paid to play video games. How cool is that?

Testers play games before their release to report on bugs and flaws.

Video game testing is typically an entry-level job and doesn't require a degree.

Skills and Traits Necessary to Perform This Job:

Enjoy playing video games.

Top-notch problem-solving skills.

The ability to follow testing procedures.

Average Annual Pay: $46,770

3. Voice Actor

Have a knack for acting? Voice acting might be a fantastic fit for you. Plus, the pay is quite lucrative.

Voice-over is in high demand, with many opportunities in narration, animation, commercials, video games, and much more.

Professional voice actor Lili Wexu has this to say: “My advice would be to keep on top of your training, and focus on creating your content. Many people in the industry are watching what's going on online.”

The content you create can be in any genre, and if the right person sees it, this could lead to a job or other opportunities.

Skills and Traits Necessary to Perform This Job:

Acting skills (you have to become the character you're playing, just like regular acting).

Discipline and persistence for the hours of training.

Average Annual Pay: $76,297

4. Photographer

If taking pictures is a hobby you already have, why not get paid for it? Also, turning your passion into a job will make it feel less like work.

There are many types of photographers:

Wedding Photographer

Blog Photographer

Stock Photographer

Family Portrait Photographer

Real Estate Photographer

Skills and Traits Necessary to Perform This Job:

Creativity and the ability to think outside the box.

Excellent technical and problem-solving skills.

Average Annual Pay: $43,114

5. Mystery Shopper

Retail establishments and marketing research companies hire mystery shoppers to give feedback on the customer service they receive.

Mystery shopping is a great way to make extra income. Some people even do it full-time.

Mystery shopping allows you to work independently with little supervision, which is a perk.

Skills and Traits Necessary to Perform This Job:

Must enjoy shopping.

Detail-oriented.

Able to succinctly summarize experiences.

Average Annual Pay: $41,611

Easy Remote Jobs That Pay Well

6. Proofreader

Proofreaders check written work for grammar, spelling, and punctuation errors.

There are many stay-at-home proofreading opportunities, and the occupation is in high demand.

Some proofreaders have their own home-based business, while others work full-time for a company or do freelance work.

You can train to be a proofreader in your spare time, which is a plus, especially if you already have a day job.

Skills and Traits Necessary to Perform This Job:

Attention to detail.

Ability to meet deadlines and juggle multiple projects.

Average Annual Pay: $45,852

7. Online Tutor

Tutoring is a fun way to earn some money working from home. This job is incredibly fulfilling if you enjoy teaching others.

Some people tutor on a full-time basis, while others work part-time.

Since you can set your hours, another option is to have an online tutoring side business while you work another job.

Your tutoring gig could prove incredibly profitable, especially combined with another paycheck.

For example, if your nine-to-five job pays $40,000 a year, combined with $10,000 from tutoring, that's a $50k-a-year salary.

It's one of the most popular side hustles for a good reason – it provides a flexible schedule with the option to have weekends off.

Skills and Traits Necessary to Perform This Job:

Solid communication skills.

Professional demeanor.

Great patience.

Average Annual Pay: $45,926

8. Online Affiliate Marketer

Affiliate marketing involves promoting other companies' products or services for a commission.

Affiliate marketers recommend products through blogs, social media platforms, or email.

If someone clicks on their affiliate link and makes a sale, they'll earn money. As you can imagine, this can be quite profitable, especially if you have a large audience.

In the beginning, it can be challenging to build up an audience and write persuasive copy that converts to sales.

Once you get the hang of it though, it's a simple way to hustle online. There is no fixed upper limit to the earning potential either.

For example, after building an affiliate marketing website and establishing good traffic and sales, it's possible to put the site on autopilot.

Many times this leads to relatively passive income, which is always lovely.

Skills and Traits Necessary to Perform This Job:

The ability to solve someone's problems by recommending the right products.

Above-average data analysis skills.

Good copywriting skills.

Annual Pay: Salary can vary from $0 to $100,000 or more.

9. Blogger

Blogging allows you to be your own boss and work in the comfort of your home. To make money blogging, you must produce helpful content that people want to read.

Monetization channels include ads, sponsored posts, affiliate marketing, and others.

Just like affiliate marketing, blogging is a slog at first. Once you get a consistent content schedule going, it gets more manageable.

If you earn enough to hire writers and virtual assistants, blogging has the potential to dramatically expand your income.

Also, once a blogger has one successful blog, they are better positioned to create another using the same strategies. The more income streams, the better.

Skills and Traits Necessary to Perform This Job:

Willingness to continuously learn.

Solid ability to adapt to new trends.

Strong time management and organizational skills.

Annual Pay: Bloggers make anywhere from $0 to a six-figure salary or more.

Summary

From having an online business to working for a company, there are many easy ways to start earning money.

If saving money has been challenging, it may be time to make more money with one of the opportunities mentioned.

Remember, you have the potential to earn a lot of money, and you don't have to be in a stressful work environment to do so.

Finding a job that fits your definition of easy and is something you love doing will make you happy to wake up and go to work each day.

